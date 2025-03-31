【次世代の不動産賃貸】外国人向け賃貸住宅とコワーキングスペースを一括契約できる革新的サービスを開始

DID-GLOBAL株式会社

DID-GLOBAL株式会社（本社：大阪市中央区、代表取締役：近藤 暁子、以下「DID-GLOBAL」）は、このたび、The DECK株式会社（大阪市中央区、代表取締役 CEO 森澤 友和、以下「The DECK」）と業務提携し、1ヶ月以上日本に滞在する外国人を主な対象とした、既存の賃貸物件と24時間利用可能なコワーキングスペースを連携させて一括で提供できる画期的なサービスを2025年4月より開始いたします。

本サービスは、DID-GLOBALが提供する賃貸ポータルサイト「Apartment Japan」(https://apartment-japan.com/(https://apartment-japan.com/,), 以下「APJ」)内で、居住物件とコワーキングスペースがセットとなった物件を検索・契約できるようにするもので、急増する外国人居住者や、特にリモートワークで世界を旅するデジタルノマドのニーズに応え、「住居」と「仕事場」を一体化した新しい滞在スタイルを提案するものです。

提携の背景とポイント

――― APJ × 賃貸住宅 × コワーキングスペース × 外国人居住者 の相関図 ――――1. 外国人居住者の増加とデジタルノマドの台頭

在留外国人は2024年に約360万人と過去最高を記録し、各種政策の後押しにより今後も増加することが予測されています。特に、世界的なデジタルノマド人口の拡大に伴い、美しい自然や独自の文化を持つ日本は、長期滞在先として高い人気を誇っています。こうしたデジタルノマドは、高い購買力を持ち、地域経済への貢献度も高いことが特徴です。しかし、言語の壁や日本独自の賃貸システムにより、適切な住居やワークスペースを確保することが難しいという課題を抱えています。

※デジタルノマドとは：欧米・南米の方々を中心に、ITを活用してリモートで働くことにより、特定の場所に定住せず、世界中を転々としながら暮らすライフスタイルを行っている人々のこと（ノマド＝遊牧民の意）。世界に約3500万人、市場規模は110兆円と言われている。日本国は2024年4月に新たにデジタルノマド向けの在留資格（特定活動）を新設し誘致を推進している。

2. 賃貸物件オーナー・管理会社様へのメリット

本サービスは、賃貸物件オーナーや管理会社様にとって、以下のようなメリットをもたらします：

(1) 安定した需要の獲得：増加する外国人居住者という新たな顧客層へのアクセス

(2) 高い賃料設定の実現：コワーキングスペースを組み合わせることで、物件に付加価値をつけ高い賃料設定が可能

(3) トラブルの少ない良質な入居者：APJの厳格な審査を通過した信頼性の高い入居者の確保

(4) コミュニティサポートによるトラブル軽減：コワーキングスペースのコミュニティマネージャーが英語により入居者の相談相手になることで日々の軽微なトラブルを軽減

(5) APJ経由で住居と共に契約することにより、家賃保証の対象となる。

大阪以外で賃貸不動産をお持ちの方も、今後全国に拡大予定の本プランを通じて、外国人顧客を幅広く取り込むチャンスとなります。

３．外国人居住者のメリット

本サービスは、日本で仕事をする外国人居住者、特にデジタルノマドにとって、以下のようなメリットをもたらします：

（１） 外国人にとって必需でありながら検索・契約が困難な「住居」と「コワーキングスペース」をオンラインで来日前に見つけることができる。

（２） 来日前に「住居」と「仕事場」を同時に確保できるため、来日後の生活がイメージできる

（３） 来日後すぐに落ち着いた「暮らし」と「仕事」のある「日常生活」をスタートできる。

（４） コワーキングスペースには、コミュニティマネージャーの他、他の利用者もいるため、すぐに知り合いを作ることができ、解らない事・知りたいことをすぐに相談できる環境があり、新しい生活に馴染みやすい。

今後の展開

まずはThe DECKと連携しサービスを提供することで「住居」×「コワーキングスペース」のモデルケースを構築し、今後は全国の主要都市のコワーキングスペースとの連携へと展開を予定しています。これにより、全国各地の賃貸物件オーナー、管理会社が、増加する外国人居住者の需要を取り込む新たなビジネスに参画できるプラットフォームとなることを目指します。

企業情報

The DECK株式会社

所在地：大阪市中央区南本町二丁目1番1号

設立：2016年1月

代表者：代表取締役 CEO 森澤 友和

事業内容：コワーキングスペース「The DECK [ザ・デッキ]」の運営等

URL：https://thedeck.jp/

DID-GLOBAL株式会社

所在地：[大阪本社] 大阪市中央区内本町二丁目4番16号 オフィスポート内本町503

[東京営業所] 東京都品川区上大崎一丁目11番25号 久米ビル6階

創業：2012年8月28日

代表者：代表取締役 近藤 暁子

事業内容：外国人向け賃貸住宅サービス「Apartment Japan」の運営等

URL：https://did-global.co.jp/

サービスURL：https://apartment-japan.com/

本件に関するお問い合わせ

DID-GLOBAL株式会社 担当：高萩

TEL： 06-6947-1128

問合フォーム：https://did-global.co.jp/contact/

[Next-Generation Rental Housing] Innovative Service for Foreign Residents Combining Rental Housing and Coworking Spaces in One Contract

~ A New Solution to Meet the Growing Needs of Digital Nomads Staying in Japan ~

Osaka-based DID-GLOBAL Co., LTD. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Osaka; CEO: Akiko Kondo, hereinafter “DID-GLOBAL”) is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with The DECK Inc. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Osaka; CEO: Tomokazu Morisawa, hereinafter “The DECK”) to launch an innovative service in April 2025. This new service is designed primarily for foreign residents staying in Japan for more than a month, offering a seamless package that integrates rental properties with 24/7 accessible coworking spaces.

Through DID-GLOBAL’s rental platform "Apartment Japan" (APJ, https://apartment-japan.com/), users can now search for and sign contracts on rental properties that include both housing and coworking spaces. This initiative addresses the increasing demand from foreign residents, particularly digital nomads, by introducing a new lifestyle model that merges "living" and "workspace" into one solution.

Background and Key Features of the Partnership

Correlations of APJ × Rental Housing × Coworking Space × Foreign Residents1. Growing Number of Foreign Residents and the Rise of Digital Nomads

In 2024, the number of foreign residents in Japan reached a record high of approximately 3.6 million and is expected to continue growing due to favorable government policies. Japan, with its unique culture and breathtaking natural scenery, has become an increasingly attractive long-term destination for digital nomads worldwide.

Digital nomads are characterized by their high purchasing power and significant contributions to local economies. However, they often face challenges in securing suitable housing and workspaces due to language barriers and Japan’s complex rental system.

2. Benefits for Property Owners and Management Companies

This service also presents several advantages for rental property owners and management companies:

- Stable Demand: Access to a new and growing market of foreign residents.- Higher Rental Revenue: Increased property value by bundling housing with coworking spaces.- Reliable Tenants: APJ’s rigorous screening ensures high-quality tenants.- Reduced Tenant Issues: Coworking space community managers provide English support, minimizing daily operational concerns.- Guaranteed Rent: Properties leased through APJ are eligible for rent guarantees.

Additionally, property owners outside of Osaka can also benefit, as this program is set to expand nationwide, offering broader opportunities to attract foreign tenants.

3. Benefits for Foreign Residents

For foreigners working in Japan, especially digital nomads, this service provides:

Future Expansion

- A hassle-free experience: Secure both housing and coworking space online before arriving in Japan.- Smooth transition: Gain peace of mind by securing a home and workspace in advance.- A ready-made community: Start daily life immediately upon arrival, with built-in networking opportunities at coworking spaces.- Support for settling in: Access to English-speaking staff and fellow coworking members for advice and local knowledge.

Initially, this service will be launched in collaboration with The DECK as a model case of the "Housing × Coworking Space" concept. Moving forward, DID-GLOBAL aims to expand partnerships with coworking spaces in major cities across Japan. This initiative will establish a nationwide platform, enabling property owners and management companies throughout Japan to tap into the growing demand from foreign residents and digital nomads.

Company Information

The DECK Inc.

Headquarters: 2-1-1 Minamihonmachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Founded: January 2016

CEO: Tomokazu Morisawa

Business: Operation of the coworking space "The DECK"

Website：https://thedeck.jp/

DID-GLOBAL Co.,LTD.

Headquarters: Office Port Uchihonmachi 503, 2-4-16 Uchihonmachi, Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

- Tokyo Office: 6F Kume Building, 1-11-25 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Founded: August 28, 2012

CEO: Akiko Kondo

Business: Operation of the foreigner-friendly rental housing platform “Apartment Japan”

Website: https://did-global.co.jp/

Service website of APJ: https://apartment-japan.com/

For Media Inquiries

DID-GLOBAL Co., LTD.

Contact: Takahagi

Phone: +81-6-6947-1128

Contact Form: https://apartment-japan.com/contact/