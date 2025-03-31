リボルナバイオサイエンス、小野薬品と共同研究およびライセンス契約を締結：Reborna Enters into a Research and Licensing Agreement with Ono

株式会社リボルナバイオサイエンス

株式会社リボルナバイオサイエンス（本社：神奈川県藤沢市、代表取締役：富士晃嗣、以下、「リボルナ」）と、小野薬品工業株式会社（本社：大阪市中央区、代表取締役社長：滝野 十一、以下、「小野薬品」）は、2025年3月31日付けで中枢神経系希少疾患を対象とした医薬品創出に向けた共同研究およびライセンス契約を締結しました。

今回の契約を通じて両社は、リボルナが保有するRNAを標的とした独自の創薬研究システムを用いて、両社で選定した中枢神経系希少疾患を対象とし、医薬品候補となる低分子化合物を取得することを目的とした創薬研究を実施致します。リボルナは、全世界で独占的に開発・製造・商業化するオプション権を小野薬品にライセンスします。本契約に基づき、リボルナは、契約一時金、共同研究費、研究開発の進捗および売上高に応じたマイルストン、ならびに上市後の売上高に応じた段階的なロイヤルティを小野薬品から受領します。

今回の共同研究で、リボルナと小野薬品は、両社の研究開発力を融合し、中枢神経系希少疾患を対象とした治療薬の研究開発を一層推進して参ります。

■小野薬品工業株式会社 執行役員 研究本部長 勝又 清至 コメント

当社は、従来の技術では創薬が困難であった標的に対し、RNAの機能を制御し正常化することを可能にしたリボルナ社の技術を高く評価しています。同社と中枢神経系希少疾患の難標的に対する新たな創薬プロジェクトを推進し、患者さんに一日も早く画期的な新薬をお届けできるよう取り組んでまいります。

■株式会社リボルナバイオサイエンス 代表取締役 富士晃嗣 コメント

独創的で画期的な新薬を創製する創薬方針を掲げる小野薬品と共同研究を開始し、希少疾患治療薬の創出に大きな一歩を踏み出せることに大きな喜びを感じています。当社の創薬研究開発力を最大限発揮し、小野薬品様と共に、アンメットメディカルニーズの高い医薬品の創製に尽力いたします。

【小野薬品工業株式会社について】

小野薬品工業株式会社は、大阪市に本社を置き、特定領域における革新的な医薬品の創製に取り組む研究開発型の製薬企業です。特に、医療ニーズの高いがんや免疫疾患、中枢神経疾患およびスペシャリティ領域を創薬の重点研究領域として活動しています。 詳細については、https://www.ono-pharma.com/jaをご覧ください。(https://www.ono-pharma.com/ja%E3%82%92%E3%81%94%E8%A6%A7%E3%81%8F%E3%81%A0%E3%81%95%E3%81%84%E3%80%82)

【株式会社リボルナバイオサイエンスについて】

当社は、RNA機能の正常化により根本治療効果を示す革新的な経口型医薬品の創薬研究を行っております。タンパク質合成を司るRNAを創薬標的とすることで、これまで治療困難であった疾患に対し、新たなアプローチの医薬品を提供します。遺伝性希少疾患に苦しむ患者さんとそのご家族が、生まれ変わったと実感できる新薬を提供することで社会貢献します。本件に関するお問い合わせは、下記にて承ります。

ウェブサイト ＜http://rebornabiosciences.com＞

eメール ＜info@rebornabiosciences.com＞

Reborna Biosciences, Inc. (Headquarters: Fujisawa City, Kanagawa Prefecture; Representative Director: Koji Fuji; hereinafter, “Reborna”) and Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture; President and COO: Toichi Takino; hereinafter, “Ono”) has entered into a research and licensing agreement on drug discovery in the field of central nervous system on March 31, 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ono and Reborna will collaborate to discover RNA-targeting small molecule drugs for rare neurological disorders utilizing Reborna’s proprietary drug discovery platform. Ono will pay Reborna an upfront payment, as well as research expenses, research, development, and sales milestone payments, and tiered royalties based on net sales. Ono will retain the exclusive option right to develop, manufacture, and commercialize worldwide the development candidate compounds discovered through the research collaboration.

Reborna and Ono will combine their research and development capabilities to promote the research and development of drugs for rare neurological disorders under the agreement.

Comment from Seishi Katsumata, Corporate Officer / Executive Director, Discovery & Research, Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

We highly value Reborna’s technology, which enables the regulation of targets that were previously difficult to address with conventional drug discovery methods by normalizing RNA function. We will work with Reborna to advance new drug discovery projects targeting difficult-to-treat rare neurological disorders, striving to deliver innovative new drugs to patients as soon as possible.

Comment from Koji Fuji, Representative Director of Reborna Biosciences, Inc.

We are delighted to initiate this research collaboration with Ono, which has a drug discovery policy of “creating original and breakthrough new drugs”, and to take a significant step forward in the discovery of drugs for rare diseases. We are committed to maximizing our drug discovery, research, and development capabilities and collaborating with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to create new drugs with high unmet medical needs.

About Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., headquartered in Osaka, is an R&D-oriented pharmaceutical company committed to creating innovative medicines in specific areas. Ono focuses its research on oncology, immunology, neurology, and specialty research with high medical needs as priority areas for the discovery and development of innovative medicines. For further information, please visit the company’s website at https://www.ono-pharma.com/en.

About Reborna Biosciences, Inc.

Reborna is engaged in drug discovery research for oral drugs that show disease-modifying effects through normalizing RNA function by using small molecule drugs with a high affinity for RNA. By targeting RNA that governs protein synthesis as a drug discovery target, we aim to provide drugs that offer a novel approach to diseases that have previously proven difficult to treat. We will contribute to society by providing new drugs that enable patients suffering from rare genetic diseases and their families to feel that they have been reborn.

For more information, please visit http://rebornabiosciences.com.