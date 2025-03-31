役員人事に関するお知らせ
株式会社SBI証券
[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/7957/table/814_1_15d0c882ab923d0fa657005e9ebcbb3a.jpg ]
[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/7957/table/814_2_4b963bf32a5a2000e67ca77d4e5dfee7.jpg ]
[表3: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/7957/table/814_3_dfad0782cae6d6e98a06b7cfa0486ba4.jpg ]
[表4: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/7957/table/814_4_c4242b266e0afbc959986794637086d3.jpg ]
[表5: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/7957/table/814_5_48e700794981cae44730e589b42bc507.jpg ]
株式会社SBI証券（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長：高村 正人）は、以下の役員人事を決定しましたので、お知らせします。
記
■新任執行役員3名（2025年4月1日（火）付）
[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/7957/table/814_1_15d0c882ab923d0fa657005e9ebcbb3a.jpg ]
■退任役員1名（2025年3月31日（月）付）
[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/7957/table/814_2_4b963bf32a5a2000e67ca77d4e5dfee7.jpg ]
■新執行役員略歴
[表3: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/7957/table/814_3_dfad0782cae6d6e98a06b7cfa0486ba4.jpg ]
[表4: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/7957/table/814_4_c4242b266e0afbc959986794637086d3.jpg ]
[表5: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/7957/table/814_5_48e700794981cae44730e589b42bc507.jpg ]
以上