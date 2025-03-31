Leading Startup Square ¡Ö»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£»Ù±ç¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡ÊLSS¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥Ê¥ó¥¹¥³¥ó¥·¥§¥ë¥¸¥å¡Ë¡× ¤òÄó¶¡³«»Ï

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒLeading Startup Square

Leading Startup Square(https://lss.events/)¡ÊËÜ¼Ò¡§¢©135-0061 ÅìµþÅÔ¹¾Åì¶èË­½§»°ÃúÌÜ2ÈÖ24¹æ Ë­½§¥Õ¥©¥ì¥·¥¢10³¬¡¢ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§¸æÈ¨ Í¦µ¤¡¢°Ê²¼¡¢LSS¤È¤¤¤¦¡Ë¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯3·î31Æü¤è¤ê¿·¤¿¤Ë¡Ö»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£»Ù±ç¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡ÊLSS¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥Ê¥ó¥¹¥³¥ó¥·¥§¥ë¥¸¥å¡Ë¡×¤ÎÄó¶¡¤ò³«»ÏÃ×¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£¡Ê¾ÜºÙ¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é(https://lss.events/service/finance/)¡Ë

ËÜ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ç¤Ï¡¢LSS¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¹ñÆâ³°¤ÎÅê»ñ²È¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤ò³è¤«¤·¤ÆºÇÅ¬¤ÊÅê»ñ²È¤È¤Î¥Þ¥Ã¥Á¥ó¥°¤ò¹Ô¤¤¡¢»ö¶È·×²è¤ÎºöÄê¤«¤é»ñËÜÀ¯ºö¤ÎÎ©°Æ¡¢ºÇÅ¬¤Ê»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¼êË¡¤ÎÁªÄê¡¢´ë¶È²ÁÃÍÉ¾²Á¤Þ¤Ç¡¢»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ËÉ¬Í×¤Ê°ìÏ¢¤Î¥×¥í¥»¥¹¤òÊñ³çÅª¤Ë¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤Þ¤¿¡¢Åê»ñ²È¤Ø¤Î¥¢¥×¥íー¥Á¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿¥Ô¥Ã¥Á¥Ç¥Ã¥¯¤ÎºîÀ®¤ä¥×¥ì¥¼¥óÆâÍÆ¤Î¥Ö¥é¥Ã¥·¥å¥¢¥Ã¥×¡¢¥Ç¥åー¥Ç¥ê¥¸¥§¥ó¥¹ÂÐ±þ¡¢·ÀÌóÄù·ë»Ù±ç¡¢¤µ¤é¤Ë¤ÏÄ´Ã£¸å¤Î¥Õ¥©¥íー¥¢¥Ã¥×¤Ë»ê¤ë¤Þ¤Ç¡¢»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ÎÀ®¸ù¤ò³Î¼Â¤Ê¤â¤Î¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤ÎÈ¼Áö»Ù±ç¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó¡¢ËÜ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ÎÄó¶¡¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤ê¡¢»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ÎÀìÌç²È¤äË¡Î§¡¦ºâÌ³¤Î¥×¥í¥Õ¥§¥Ã¥·¥ç¥Ê¥ë¤Ç¤¢¤ë¤È°Ê²¼¤Î´ë¶È¡¦ÁÈ¿¥¤ÈÏ¢·È¤·¡¢¶¯ÎÏ¤ÊÂÎÀ©¤ò¹½ÃÛ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ÎÀ®¸ù¤Ë¸þ¤±¤¿Êñ³çÅª¤Ê¥µ¥Ýー¥ÈÂÎÀ©¤ò³ÎÎ©¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¡ÚËÜ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ë¤´¶¨ÎÏÄº¤±¤ë´ë¶ÈÍÍ¤Î¤´¾Ò²ð¡Û

¡¦³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥Ê¥ó¥¹¡¦¥×¥í¥Ç¥åー¥¹(https://finance-produce.com/)¡Ê³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒJDSC[Åì¾Ú¥°¥íー¥¹]Ï¢·ë»Ò²ñ¼Ò¡Ë¡ÊLSS¶¦Æ±ÀßÎ©¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¡Ë

¡¦³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥é¥¤¥º¡¦¥³¥ó¥µ¥ë¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¡¦¥°¥ëー¥×(https://www.rise-cg.co.jp/)[Åì¾Ú¥°¥íー¥¹]¡ÊLSSÈ¯µ¯¿Í¡Ë

¡¦Ë¡Î§»öÌ³½êZeLo(https://zelojapan.com/)¡ÊLSSÈ¯µ¯¿Í¡Ë

LSS¤Ï¡¢¾åµ­¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¶¦¤Ë¡¢´ë¶È¤¬ºÇÅ¬¤ÊÅê»ñ²È¤È¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ê¡¢¥¹¥àー¥º¤«¤Ä¸ú²ÌÅª¤Ë»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ò¼Â¸½¤Ç¤­¤ë´Ä¶­¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

♦¥µー¥Ó¥¹ÁÈÀ®¤ÎÇØ·Ê

´ë¶È¤ÎÀ®Ä¹¤Ë¤Ï»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤¬ÉÔ²Ä·ç¤Ç¤¹¤¬¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î´ë¶È¤¬¤½¤Î²áÄø¤Ç°Ê²¼¤ò¤Ï¤¸¤á¤È¤¹¤ë²ÝÂê¤ËÄ¾ÌÌ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

1. Å¬ÀÚ¤ÊÅê»ñ²È¤È¤Î¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤¬ÉÔÂ­

¡¦ »ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤òÀ®¸ù¤µ¤»¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¤Ï¡¢¿®Íê¤Ç¤­¤ëÅê»ñ²È¤È½Ð²ñ¤¤¡¢¾ò·ï¤Î¹ç¤Ã¤¿»ñ¶âÄó¶¡Àè¤ò¸«¤Ä¤±¤ë¤³¤È¤¬ÉÔ²Ä·ç¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤·¤«¤·¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î´ë¶È¤Ï¡¢ÆÃ¤Ë½é´üÃÊ³¬¤äµ¬ÌÏ¤Î¾®¤µ¤¤´ë¶È¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤Æ¡¢Åê»ñ²È¤È¤Î¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤¬Ë³¤·¤¯¡¢»×¤¦¤è¤¦¤Ë»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤¬¿Ê¤Þ¤Ê¤¤¥±ー¥¹¤¬Â¿¤¤¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤½¤Î·ë²Ì¡¢¾ò·ï¤Î¹ç¤ï¤Ê¤¤Åê»ñ²È¤È¤Î·ÀÌó¤ò·ë¤Ö¤³¤È¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¡¢·ë²ÌÅª¤Ë»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ÎÀ®¸ùÎ¨¤¬Äã¤¯¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤¦¥ê¥¹¥¯¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

2. »ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ËÉ¬Í×¤Ê½àÈ÷¡¦ÀìÌçÃÎ¼±¤¬ÉÔÂ­

¡¦ »ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤Ë¤Ï¡¢ºâÌ³»ñÎÁ¤ÎÀµ³Î¤Ê½àÈ÷¡¢Åê»ñ²È¸þ¤±¤ÎÌ¥ÎÏÅª¤Ê¥Ô¥Ã¥Á¡Ê¥×¥ì¥¼¥ó¥Æー¥·¥ç¥ó¡Ë¤ÎºîÀ®¡¢¤½¤·¤Æ·ÀÌó½ñ¤ÎºîÀ®¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿¹âÅÙ¤ÊÃÎ¼±¤È¥¹¥­¥ë¤¬µá¤á¤é¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

ÆÃ¤Ë¡¢»ö¶È·×²è¤ä»ñËÜÀ¯ºö¡¢¾­Íè¤ÎÀ®Ä¹ÀïÎ¬¤Ê¤É¤òÌÀ³Î¤ËÅÁ¤¨¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤ë¥×¥ì¥¼¥ó»ñÎÁ¤òºîÀ®¤¹¤ë¤Ë¤Ï¡¢ÀìÌçÅª¤ÊÃÎ¼±¤È·Ð¸³¤¬É¬Í×¤Ç¤¹¡£

3. Ë¡µ¬À©¡¦¥³¥ó¥×¥é¥¤¥¢¥ó¥¹ÂÐ±þ¤ÎÆñ¤·¤µ

¡¦ ³Æ¹ñ¤ÎË¡µ¬À©¤äÀÇÌ³µ¬À©¤ÏÊ£»¨¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢´ë¶È¤¬»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ò¹Ô¤¦ºÝ¤ËÅ¬ÀÚ¤Ê¼êÂ³¤­¤òÆ§¤à¤³¤È¤¬Èó¾ï¤Ë½ÅÍ×¤Ç¤¹¡£

Ìµ°Õ¼±¤Î¤¦¤Á¤ËË¡Åª¥ê¥¹¥¯¤òÊú¤¨¤¿¾õÂÖ¤Ç»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ò¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤·¤Þ¤¦²ÄÇ½À­¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¸í¤Ã¤¿¼êÂ³¤­¤òÆ§¤ó¤À¤ê¡¢Ë¡µ¬À©¤Ë°ãÈ¿¤·¤¿¤ê¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤¬Ìµ¸ú¤Ë¤Ê¤ë¥ê¥¹¥¯¤¬¹â¤Þ¤ê¡¢´ë¶È¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤ÆÂç¤­¤ÊÂ»¼º¤ò¾·¤¯²ÄÇ½À­¤¬¤¢¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤¦¤·¤¿²ÝÂê¤ò²ò·è¤·¡¢´ë¶È¤¬¥¹¥àー¥º¤Ë»ñ¶â¤òÄ´Ã£¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¡¢LSS¤Ï¡ÖLSS¥Õ¥¡¥¤¥Ê¥ó¥¹¥³¥ó¥·¥§¥ë¥¸¥å¡×¤òÄÌ¤¸¤ÆÅê»ñ²È¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤Î³èÍÑ¤«¤é¡¢·×²èºöÄê¡¦¥Ô¥Ã¥Á¡¦·ÀÌó»Ù±ç¤Þ¤Ç¡¢»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤òÁí¹çÅª¤Ë¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

LSS»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤È¤Ï

♦ËÜ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ÎÆÃÄ§

LSS¤Î»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£»Ù±ç¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ï¡¢°Ê²¼¤ÎÆÃÄ§¤òÈ÷¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¢§

1. ¹ñÆâ³°¤ÎÅê»ñ²È¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤ò³èÍÑ

¿®ÍêÀ­¤Î¹â¤¤Åê»ñ²È¤äÅê»ñµ¡´Ø¤È¤Î¥Þ¥Ã¥Á¥ó¥°¤ò»Ù±ç¤·¡¢ºÇÅ¬¤Ê»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£´Ä¶­¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£³¤³°Åê»ñ²È¤È¤Î¤Ä¤Ê¤¬¤ê¤â¤¢¤ê¡¢¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤Ê»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¥Ëー¥º¤Ë¤âÂÐ±þ²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£

2. »ö¶È·×²è¤«¤éÅê»ñ²È¥Ô¥Ã¥ÁÆ±¹Ô¤Þ¤Ç°ìµ¤ÄÌ´Ó¤Ç¥µ¥Ýー¥È

»ö¶È·×²è¤ä»ñËÜÀ¯ºö¡¢¥×¥ì¥¼¥ó»ñÎÁ¤ÎºîÀ®»Ù±ç¤Ë²Ã¤¨¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤ÎÅê»ñ²È¥Ô¥Ã¥Á¤ËÆ±¹Ô¤·¡¢´ë¶È¤¬ºÇ¤â¸ú²ÌÅª¤ËÅê»ñ²È¤Ë¥¢¥Ôー¥ë¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ÎÀ®¸ùÎ¨¤ò¹â¤á¤Þ¤¹¡£

3. Ë¡µ¬À©¡¦¥³¥ó¥×¥é¥¤¥¢¥ó¥¹ÂÐ±þ¤ÎÀìÌç²È¤Ë¤è¤ë¥µ¥Ýー¥È

LSS¤Ï¡¢ÆÈ¼«¤Î¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¤Æ¡¢´ë¶È¤Î»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëË¡ÅªÌäÂê¤äÀÇÌ³ÂÐ±þ¤òÀìÌç²È¤È¶¦¤Ë²ò·è¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢´ë¶È¤ÏË¡Åª¤Ê¥ê¥¹¥¯¤ò²óÈò¤·¡¢±ß³ê¤Ë»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ò¹Ô¤¨¤Þ¤¹¡£

4. ´°Á´À®²ÌÊó½·À©¤Ç¥ê¥¹¥¯¤òºÇ¾®¸Â¤Ë

ÁêÃÌ¤äÃå¼ê¶â¤ÏÌµÎÁ¤Ç¡¢À®¸ù»þ¤Ë¤Î¤ßÊó½·¤¬È¯À¸¤¹¤ëÀ®²ÌÊó½·À©¤òºÎÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£´ë¶È¤Ï»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤Ë¤«¤«¤ë¥ê¥¹¥¯¤òºÇ¾®¸Â¤ËÍÞ¤¨¡¢°Â¿´¤·¤Æ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÍøÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

♦»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ÎÁ´ÂÎÁü

♦ÎÁ¶â

LSS¤Î»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£»Ù±ç¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ï¡¢´°Á´À®²ÌÊó½·À©¤òºÎÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£»öÁ°¤ÎÈñÍÑ¤äÁêÃÌÎÁ¶â¤Ï°ìÀÚÈ¯À¸¤»¤º¡¢»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤¬À®¸ù¤·¤¿¾ì¹ç¤Ë¤Î¤ßÊó½·¤¬È¯À¸¤¹¤ë»ÅÁÈ¤ß¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢´ë¶ÈÍÍ¤Ï»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ÎÀ®¸ù¤Ë»ê¤ë¤Þ¤Ç¡¢»öÁ°¤Î¥ê¥¹¥¯¤òÉé¤¦¤³¤È¤Ê¤¯¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÍøÍÑ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ãÎÁ¶â¤Î¾ÜºÙ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡ä

À®¸ùÊó½·¤Ï¡¢¼ÂºÝ¤Ë»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤¬´°Î»¤·¡¢Ä´Ã£³Û¤¬³ÎÄê¤·¤¿ÃÊ³¬¤Ç¡¢Ä´Ã£³Û¤Î°ìÄê³ä¹ç¤òÄºÂ×¤¹¤ë·Á¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£À®¸ùÊó½·¤Î³ä¹ç¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢°Æ·ï¤Îµ¬ÌÏ¤äÆâÍÆ¤Ë¤è¤ê°Û¤Ê¤ë¾ì¹ç¤¬¤´¤¶¤¤¤Þ¤¹¤¬¡¢¾ÜºÙ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤ÏÌµÎÁÁêÃÌ»þ¤Ë¤ªµÒÍÍ¤È°ì½ï¤Ë³ÎÇ§¤·¡¢Æ©ÌÀÀ­¤Î¤¢¤ë·ÀÌó¤ò·ë¤Ð¤»¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤ÎÀ®²ÌÊó½··¿¤ÎÎÁ¶âÂÎ·Ï¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢´ë¶ÈÍÍ¤ÏÈñÍÑÌÌ¤Ç¤ÎÉéÃ´¤ò´¶¤¸¤ë¤³¤È¤Ê¤¯¡¢°Â¿´¤·¤Æ»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤ò¿Ê¤á¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£



♦ºÇ¸å¤Ë

LSS¤Î»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£»Ù±ç¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ï¡¢´°Á´À®²ÌÊó½·À©¤òºÎÍÑ¤·¡¢»öÁ°ÈñÍÑ¥¼¥í¤Ç»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£À®¸ù»þ¤Ë¤Î¤ßÊó½·¤¬È¯À¸¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

»öÁ°¤ÎÁêÃÌ¤ä½àÈ÷ÃÊ³¬¤Ç¤ÎÎÁ¶â¤Ï°ìÀÚÉÔÍ×¤Ç¡¢À®¸ùÊó½·¤È¤·¤ÆÄ´Ã£³Û¤Î°ìÄê³ä¹ç¤òÄºÂ×¤¹¤ë»ÅÁÈ¤ß¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤³¤ÎÊó½·ÂÎ·Ï¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢´ë¶È¤Î»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤¬À®¸ù¤¹¤ë¤Þ¤ÇÉéÃ´¤ò´¶¤¸¤ë¤³¤È¤Ê¤¯¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤ò¼õ¤±¤é¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£

»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤òÀ®¸ù¤µ¤»¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¤Ï¡¢Å¬ÀÚ¤Ê¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤ÎÏ¢·È¤¬½ÅÍ×¤Ç¤¹¡£

LSS¤Ï¡¢´ë¶È¤ÎÀ®Ä¹¤Ë¹×¸¥¤¹¤ëºÇÅ¬¤Ê»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¥¹¥­ー¥à¤òÄó¶¡¤·¡¢µ®¼Ò¤Î»ö¶È³ÈÂç¤ò¶¯ÎÏ¤Ë¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢¨»ñ¶âÄ´Ã£¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ë¤´ÁêÃÌ¤ÏÌµÎÁ¤Ç¤¹¡£

¤Þ¤º¤Ï¤ªµ¤·Ú¤Ë¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

▶ ¤ª¿½¹þ¤ß¥Õ¥©ー¥à

https://lss.events/service/finance/contact/(https://lss.events/service/finance/contact/)

¢¨LSS¤Ç¤ÏÂ¿´ô¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ë¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤ä¥«¥ó¥Õ¥¡¥ì¥ó¥¹¤ò¼Â»Ü¤¤¤¿¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¸ø¼°¥µ¥¤¥È¤ä³Æ¼ïSNS¤Ë¤ÆºÇ¿·¾ðÊó¤ò¥¢¥Ã¥×¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¡¢¤¼¤Ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

[ENG]

Leading Startup Square Launches ¡ÈLSS Finance Concierge¡É to Provide Comprehensive Fundraising Support

Leading Startup Square (Headquarters: 10th Floor, Toyosu Foresea, 3-2-24 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0061, Japan; Representative Director: Yuki Mihata; hereinafter referred to as ¡ÈLSS¡É) has launched a new fundraising support service, ¡ÈLSS Finance Concierge,¡É effective March 31st, 2025. (For details please Click here(https://lss.events/service/finance/))

This service leverages LSS¡Çs domestic and international investor network to match companies with the most suitable investors. It provides comprehensive support throughout the entire fundraising process, including business planning, capital policy formulation, selection of optimal financing methods, and corporate valuation.

Additionally, LSS offers hands-on support to ensure successful fundraising, including the creation and refinement of pitch decks, presentation coaching, due diligence support, contract negotiations, and post-funding follow-ups.

To strengthen the service, LSS has partnered with leading experts in finance, law, and corporate strategy, establishing a robust support system to maximize fundraising success.

Our Key Partners

The following organizations have joined us as key collaborators in providing this service:

¡¦ Finance Produce Co., Ltd.(https://finance-produce.com/) (a consolidated subsidiary of JDSC Inc. [TSE Growth]) (Co-founding partner)

¡¦ RISE Consulting Group Inc. (https://www.rise-cg.co.jp/)[TSE Growth] (Founder)

¡¦ ZeLo Law Firm(https://zelojapan.com/) (Founder)

Background of the Service Launch

Fundraising is essential for business growth, yet many companies face significant challenges during the process. LSS identified the following key obstacles:

1. Limited Access to the Right Investors

2. Lack of Expertise in Fundraising Preparation

3. Complex Legal and Compliance Issues

To address these challenges, LSS has launched ¡ÈLSS Finance Concierge¡É, offering end-to-end support from investor matching to planning, pitching, and contract assistance. By leveraging our extensive investor network and expert partnerships, we help companies secure funding smoothly and effectively.

Key Features of LSS Finance Concierge

LSS¡Çs fundraising support service offers the following key features: ¢§

1. Extensive Investor Network (Domestic & International)

LSS provides access to a trusted network of investors and financial institutions, ensuring companies find the best funding sources. The service also facilitates connections with international investors, catering to businesses with global fundraising needs.

2. End-to-End Fundraising Support

From business plan formulation to investor pitches, LSS offers comprehensive support throughout the fundraising journey. Our team even accompanies clients to investor meetings, ensuring optimal presentation and negotiation strategies to maximize funding success.

3. Expert Guidance on Legal & Compliance Matters

With LSS¡Çs specialized network of legal and financial experts, businesses receive professional support to navigate complex regulations, mitigate risks, and ensure smooth transactions.

4. Performance-Based Fee Structure (No Upfront Costs)

LSS Finance Concierge is entirely success-based, meaning companies pay only when they secure funding. There are no consultation or upfront fees, allowing businesses to seek funding without financial risk.

Pricing & Fee Structure

LSS operates on a success-based fee model, ensuring that companies incur costs only when fundraising is successful. Fees are calculated as a percentage of the total funds raised, with details tailored to each client¡Çs case. The exact percentage varies depending on factors such as funding size and complexity, which will be transparently discussed during a free consultation.

Future Prospects

Fundraising is a critical step for business growth, but navigating the process alone can be challenging. LSS Finance Concierge offers a trusted and structured approach, ensuring companies can secure funding efficiently and with minimal risk.

With no upfront costs and a performance-based model, companies can confidently pursue capital raising without financial burden.

LSS is committed to empowering businesses with tailored fundraising solutions, helping them achieve sustainable growth and success.

Application Form

▶https://lss.events/service/finance/contact/(https://lss.events/service/finance/contact/)

¢¨At LSS, we host a wide variety of events and conferences, offering valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration.

Please stay up with our latest announcements and event details from our website or following us on social media.

