¡Ú¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¼êÏÃ¡Û¡ÖNative Camp American Sign Language¡×¸ø¼°Instagram¥Õ¥©¥í¥ïー¿ô500¿ÍÆÍÇË¡ª

¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¼êÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡ÖNative Camp American Sign Language¡×¤òÅ¸³«¤¹¤ë³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×¡ÊÅìµþÅÔ½ÂÃ«¶è ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò: Ã«Àî¹ñÍÎ¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó¡¢¸ø¼°Instagram¤Î¥Õ¥©¥í¥ïー¿ô¤¬500¿Í¤òÆÍÇË¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

"Native Camp American Sign Language" is a sign language learning platform that allows you to connect with instructors for ASL online lessons anytime, anywhere, and as often as you like.

With a fixed-rate subscription, we offer unlimited lessons, available 24/7 without the need for reservations. This makes our platform highly cost-effective and convenient.

According to the Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, American Sign Language (ASL) is widely used across the United States and is recognized as the third most common language after English and Spanish.(*)

ASL has been gaining even more global attention, especially after Justina Miles captivated audiences worldwide with her sign language performance during Rihanna¡Çs halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl. This has further contributed to the growing recognition and spread of ASL.

(*) Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

https://cdhh.ri.gov/information-referral/american-sign-language.php

Official Instagram Reaches 500 Followers!

We are pleased to announce that the official Instagram account of "Native Camp American Sign Language" has surpassed 500 followers!

On Instagram, we share videos introducing basic American Sign Language (ASL) vocabulary. Recently, we have also started signing songs in ASL, making sign language more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Through Instagram, we continue to provide fun and engaging video content to help people learn ASL.

Recommended for:

Those interested in sign language but unsure where to start

People who want to learn ASL while enjoying videos

Anyone looking for short and easy ASL lessons

Official Instagram Account Details

ID: nativecampasl

URL: https://www.instagram.com/nativecampasl/

Featured Video

We performed "APT."

in sign language! https://www.instagram.com/p/DHihXB5xIZY/

Native Camp American Sign Language will continue to provide engaging content to support ASL learning. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

7-Day Free + ¡ð69 Coupon!

At Native Camp American Sign Language, we aim to make learning ASL more accessible-even for those who have never tried sign language before.

To help more people experience unlimited ASL lessons, we're currently offering a 7-day free trial + a ¡ð69 coupon giveaway!

During this limited-time campaign, all new sign-ups will automatically receive 7 days of free access. Plus, we¡Çre giving away a ¡ð69 coupon-equivalent to the monthly fee! Don¡Çt miss this chance to start learning ASL today.

[Sign up here!]

https://asl.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtc

Features of Native Camp American Sign Language

A fun and accessible ASL learning platform where instructors provide supportive guidance to help you learn sign language with ease.

1. One-on-One Lessons for Beginners

Our experienced instructors tailor lessons to each student's goals and needs. Many instructors are fluent in English, providing additional explanations when needed. Even if you're new to ASL, you can learn with confidence!

2. Unlimited Lessons

Enjoy unlimited ASL lessons, allowing you to immerse yourself in sign language as much as you want. Whether a 25-minute lesson isn¡Çt enough or you¡Çd like to take multiple lessons in your free time, you can learn without worrying about extra costs.

3. No Reservations Needed

With our "Instant Lesson" feature, you can take ASL lessons anytime, 24/7, whenever you feel like learning. Even if you have a busy schedule, you can fit ASL into your spare moments at your convenience.

(*Excluding scheduled maintenance)

About Native Camp, Inc.

Native Camp is one of the fastest-growing online English learning companies in Asia. We offer affordable online lessons for individuals, businesses, and educational institutions.

With offices around the world, we operate online language learning services across Asia, Europe, and North America, and our reach continues to expand rapidly.

Since 2024, we have also launched new services, including online Japanese conversation lessons, study abroad consulting, and online American Sign Language (ASL) lessons.

Headquarters: Ohata Building, 1-9-2 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0041, Japan

CEO: Kunihiro Tanikawa

Business Areas: Online English Learning / Online American Sign Language Services

Website: https://nativecamp.co.jp/

For Media Inquiries Regarding This Press Release

Native Camp, Inc. - Public Relations Department

Contact: https://nativecamp.net/cs/media

¸ø¼°Instagram¥Õ¥©¥í¥ïー¿ô500¿ÍÆÍÇË¡ª

¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó¡¢¡ØNative Camp American Sign Language¡Ù¤Î¸ø¼°Instagram¤Î¥Õ¥©¥í¥ïー¿ô¤¬500¿Í¤òÆÍÇË¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

Instagram¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¼êÏÃ¤Î´ðËÜÃ±¸ì¤ÎÉ½¸½ÊýË¡¤ò¾Ò²ð¤¹¤ëÆ°²è¤òÇÛ¿®¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿ºÇ¶á¤Ï¼êÏÃ¤Ç¶Ê¤ò²Î¤Ã¤Æ¤ß¤ë¤Ê¤É¡¢¼êÏÃ¤ò¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤ÎÊý¤Ë¿Æ¤·¤ó¤Ç¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤ë¤è¤¦¡¢Instagram¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ³Ú¤·¤¯³Ø¤Ù¤ëÆ°²è¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤ò¤ªÆÏ¤±¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡Ú¤³¤ó¤ÊÊý¤Ë¤ª¤¹¤¹¤á¡ª¡Û

¡¦¼êÏÃ¤Ë¶½Ì£¤¬¤¢¤ë¤±¤ì¤É¡¢¤É¤³¤«¤é»Ï¤á¤ì¤Ð¤¤¤¤¤«¤ï¤«¤é¤Ê¤¤

¡¦³Ú¤·¤¯Æ°²è¤ò¸«¤Ê¤¬¤é¼êÏÃ¤ò³Ø¤Ó¤¿¤¤

¡¦Ã»¤¤»þ´Ö¤Ç³Ø¤Ù¤ë¼êÏÃ¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤òÃµ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë

¡Ú¸ø¼°Instagram¥¢¥«¥¦¥ó¥È³µÍ×¡Û

¡¦ID¡§nativecampasl

¡¦URL¡§https://www.instagram.com/nativecampasl/

¡ÚÆ°²è¾Ò²ð¡Û

APT.¤ò¼êÏÃ¤Ç²Î¤Ã¤Æ¤ß¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHihXB5xIZY/

Native Camp American Sign Language¤Ï¡¢º£¸å¤â¼êÏÃ³Ø½¬¤ò¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢Ì¥ÎÏÅª¤Ê¥³¥ó¥Æ¥ó¥Ä¤òÄó¶¡¤·Â³¤±¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

7Æü´ÖÌµÎÁ¡Ü9,800±ßÊ¬¤Î¥¯ー¥Ý¥ó¥×¥ì¥¼¥ó¥È¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó³«ºÅÃæ

Native Camp American Sign Language¤Ç¤Ï¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¼êÏÃ¤Ë¿¨¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤Î¤Ê¤¤Êý¤Ë¤â¡Ö¤â¤Ã¤Èµ¤·Ú¤Ë¼êÏÃ¤ò³Ø¤Ù¤ë¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡×¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¸½ºß¡¢¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤Î³§¤µ¤Þ¤Ë¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â¤Ç¼êÏÃ¤òÂÎ¸³¤·¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤À¤±¤ë¤è¤¦¡¢7Æü´ÖÌµÎÁ¡Ü9,800±ßÊ¬¤Î¥¯ー¥Ý¥ó¥×¥ì¥¼¥ó¥È¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó¤ò¼Â»ÜÃæ¤Ç¤¹¡£

¥­¥ã¥ó¥Úー¥ó´ü´ÖÃæ¤Ë¿·µ¬ÅÐÏ¿¤µ¤ì¤¿ÊýÁ´°÷¤Ë¡¢7Æü´Ö¤ÎÌµÎÁÂÎ¸³¤¬¼«Æ°¤ÇÉÕÍ¿¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿¡¢·î³ÛÎÁ¶âÁêÅö¡Ê9,800±ßÊ¬¡Ë¤Î¥¯ー¥Ý¥ó¤â¿ÊÄè¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤Î´ü´Ö¸ÂÄê¤Î¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ò³èÍÑ¤·¡¢¤¼¤Ò¼êÏÃ¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¤ª³Ú¤·¤ß¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¤Þ¤¿¡¢¹Ö»Õ¤Ï±Ñ¸ì¤Ç¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¤Î¤Ç¡¢±Ñ¸ì¤È¼êÏÃ¤òÆ±»þ¤Ë³Ø¤Ù¤ëÀä¹¥¤Îµ¡²ñ¤Ç¤¹¡£

¡Ú¤ª¿½¤·¹þ¤ß¤Ï¤³¤Á¤é¤«¤é¡Û

https://asl.nativecamp.net/?cc=prtc

Native Camp American Sign Language¤ÎÆÃÄ¹

Native Camp American Sign Language¤Ï¡¢¼êÏÃ¤Ø¤ÎÉßµï¤¬Äã¤¯¡¢¹Ö»Õ¤¬´ó¤êÅº¤Ã¤Æ¡¢³Ú¤·¤¯¼êÏÃ¤ò³Ø¤Ö¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¼êÏÃ³Ø½¬¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Ç¤¹¡£

1. ½é¿´¼Ô¤Ç¤â°Â¿´¤Î¥Þ¥ó¥Äー¥Þ¥ó»ØÆ³

¡¡·Ð¸³Ë­ÉÙ¤Ê¹Ö»Õ¿Ø¤¬¡¢³ÆÀ¸ÅÌ¤ÎÌÜÉ¸¤ä¥Ëー¥º¤Ë¹ç¤ï¤»¤¿¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£±Ñ¸ì¤¬´®Ç½¤Ê¹Ö»Õ¤âºßÀÒ¤·¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢±Ñ¸ì¤Ç¤ÎÊäÂ­ÀâÌÀ¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¼êÏÃ³Ø½¬¤¬½é¤á¤Æ¤ÎÊý¤Ç¤â°Â¿´¤·¤Æ¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

2. ¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â

¡¡¡Ö²ó¿ôÌµÀ©¸Â¡×¤Ç¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¼êÏÃ¤ËÂ¿¤¯¿¨¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ö25Ê¬¤Î¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤Ç¤ÏÊªÂ­¤ê¤Ê¤¤¡×¡Ö»þ´Ö¤¬¤¢¤ë»þ¤Ë¤Ï¤â¤Ã¤È¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¤±¤¿¤¤¡×¤È¤¤¤Ã¤¿Êý¤âÎÁ¶â¤òµ¤¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ê¤¯¡¢²¿ÅÙ¤Ç¤â¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

3. Í½ÌóÉÔÍ×

¡¡¡Öº£¤¹¤°¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¡×¤Ç¤Ï¡¢24»þ´Ö365Æü(*)¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼õ¹Ö¤·¤¿¤¤¤È»×¤Ã¤¿½Ö´Ö¤Ë¤¤¤Ä¤Ç¤â¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¼êÏÃ¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ç¤¹¡£Æüº¢Ë»¤·¤¯¤Þ¤È¤Þ¤Ã¤¿»þ´Ö¤ò¼è¤ë¤³¤È¤¬Æñ¤·¤¤Êý¤Ç¤â¡¢¥¹¥­¥Þ»þ´Ö¤ò»È¤Ã¤Æ¹¥¤­¤Ê»þ¤Ë¼õ¹Ö¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£

*¡¡Äê´ü¥á¥ó¥Æ¥Ê¥ó¥¹¤ò½ü¤¯

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥×¤Ï¥¢¥¸¥¢¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆºÇ¤âÀ®Ä¹¤·¤Æ¤¤¤ë¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó±Ñ²ñÏÃ²ñ¼Ò¤Î¤Ò¤È¤Ä¤Ç¤¹¡£¸Ä¿Í¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡¢Ë¡¿Í¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡¢¶µ°éµ¡´Ø¸þ¤±¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤È¤·¤Æ¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥ì¥Ã¥¹¥ó¤ò¼êº¢¤Ê²Á³Ê¤ÇÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£À¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤ËµòÅÀ¤ò¤ª¤­¡¢¥¢¥¸¥¢ÃÏ°è¡¢¥èー¥í¥Ã¥ÑÃÏ°è¡¢ËÌÊÆÃÏ°è¤Ç¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó±Ñ²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È¤ò±¿±Ä¡¢¤½¤Îµ¬ÌÏ¤ÏµÞÂ®¤Ë³ÈÂç¤·Â³¤±¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

2024Ç¯¤è¤ê¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥óÆüËÜ¸ì²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È¡¢Î±³Ø¥¨ー¥¸¥§¥ó¥È»ö¶È¡¢¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¼êÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È¤âÅ¸³«¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¢©150-0041 ÅìµþÅÔ½ÂÃ«¶è¿ÀÆî1-9-2 ÂçÈ«¥Ó¥ë

ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¡§ Ã«Àî ¹ñÍÎ

»ö¶ÈÆâÍÆ¡§ ¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó±Ñ²ñÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È / ¥ª¥ó¥é¥¤¥ó¥¢¥á¥ê¥«¼êÏÃ¥µー¥Ó¥¹»ö¶È

https://nativecamp.co.jp/

ËÜ¥ê¥êー¥¹¤Ë´Ø¤¹¤ëÊóÆ»´Ø·¸¤Î¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥Í¥¤¥Æ¥£¥Ö¥­¥ã¥ó¥× ¹­ÊóÉô

¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¡§https://nativecamp.net/cs/media