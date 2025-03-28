À¤³¦½é¡ª¡Ö¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥Ëー¥º ¥«¥ë¥Á¥ãー¡õ¥Ü¥é¥ó¥Æ¥£¥¢¡¡¥µ¥Þー¥­¥ã¥ó¥× ÉÙ»Î»³Ï¼2025¡×¡¡±Ñ¸ì¤Ç¡ÈÆüËÜÊ¸²½¡ßesports¡ß¥Ü¥é¥ó¥Æ¥£¥¢¡ÉÂÎ¸³

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒTouch Your Future

The World¡Çs First Experience!

Japanese Culture & Volunteer Summer Camp around Mt. Fuji 2025

-All in English¡ÈJapanese Culture ¡ß Esports ¡ß Volunteering¡É-

Sangenchaya International School (Setagaya-ku, Tokyo; Principal: Mariko Wada) will organize the ¡ÈJapanese Culture & Volunteer Summer Camp 2025¡É in cooperation with Phonet Co., Ltd. / Mt. Fuji Prefecture Tours (Kofu City, Yamanashi; President: Eiichi Shimizu).

This one-of-a-kind summer camp offers young people from Japan and around the world a special opportunity to experience traditional Japanese culture and cutting-edge trends like e-sports, all in a fully English-speaking environment. Each day is filled with diverse activities from outdoor sports unique to Mt Fuji region to international exchange with local high school students, to exciting field trips designed to promote global understanding.

Campers will also participate in a Mt. Fuji area clean-up project, through which they can earn an international volunteer certificate-a valuable asset for students applying to overseas universities.

Whether you're a Japanese student, an international student, or an inbound youth traveler, this is a truly unique English-language camp where you can experience Japan and learn about Japan - its culture.

JCC Summer Camp 2025 - Overview

Dates: July 6 (Sun) - July 19 (Sat), 2025 (2 weeks)

Target Age Group: 12-18 years old (Middle & High School Students)¡¦19-22 years old (University students and vocational school students)

Location: Mt. Fuji area (Traditional Japanese-style accommodation)

Participation Fee: Please check the official website for details.

Special¡¡Features

Japanese Cultural Experience - Tea ceremony, kimono dressing, calligraphy, shrine visits, traditional crafts

Outdoor Adventures - Aokigahara Forest Hiking, cave exploration, canoeing

International Exchange - Interaction with local high school students (English & Japanese communication)

Pop Culture & Innovation - esports, anime, gaming culture

Environmental Volunteering - Tree planting, clean-up activities

Official Volunteer Certificate - Beneficial for university and overseas admissions

Exciting Field Trips - Including Fuji-Q Highland amusement park

Message from Mariko Wada, Principal of Sangenchaya International School

Each year, I have traveled abroad with my child to visit and take part in international summer camps. While the global summer camp market continues to grow, Japan still offers only a limited number of programs-particularly those conducted in English. Most English-language camps in Japan tend to focus solely on outdoor leisure activities, either in the mountains or by the sea.

This led me to envision a new kind of camp-one where children from around the world can come together to experience not only Japan¡Çs breathtaking natural landscapes but also its deep and distinctive culture. That vision became the foundation for the Japanese Culture & Volunteer Summer Camp.We chose Mt. Fuji area as the location for this camp-an iconic and spiritual symbol of Japan that represents the harmony of nature, culture, and tradition. But this camp is more than just fun-it¡Çs a truly enriching program designed to help children and young adults grow. Here¡Çs what makes it special.

As the world becomes increasingly globalized, it is important that we have the ability to understand each other beyond the differences of country, language, and culture.

We believe that many children will discover universal values through living with their peers at this camp and participating in a variety of cultural activities and international exchanges.

About Sangenchaya International School

Founded in 2013 in Sangenchaya, Setagaya-ku, Tokyo, Sangenchaya International School operates both an English afterschool program and an English conversation school. Many of our students begin learning English at an early age and later go on to study abroad or participate in summer schools around the world. We are dedicated to nurturing globally minded individuals from a young age.

What Is a Summer Camp?

A summer camp is a residential program designed for children and young people during the summer months. These camps offer a diverse range of activities, including sports, arts, outdoor adventures, certification programs, language learning, and STEM education.

According to the American Camp Association, there are more than 12,000 day and overnight camps operating in the United States, serving approximately 14 million children each year.

The global summer camp market was valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 39.7 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% between 2024 and 2030.

One of the main drivers of this growth is the rising number of dual-income households worldwide. This trend has increased the demand for reliable childcare and educational experiences during school summer breaks. In addition, summer camps offer distinct benefits-helping children develop social skills through group living, and enhancing their physical health through outdoor activities-making them an increasingly attractive option for families.

Market Share by Region (2023)

Types and Trends in Summer Camps

- North America: 45% - Largest market share- Asia-Pacific: 25% - Fastest-growing region- Europe: 20%- Latin America / Middle East & Africa: 5% each- Leisure Camps:60% share- Including outdoor camps with tent or lodge accommodations- Adventure Camps:40% share- The fastest-growing segment- STEM Camps: Increasingly popular due to their high educational value

Inquiries

Fujisan Tours, Phonet Co., Ltd.

Email: info@fujisan-pref.jp

Official Website and Application: https://fujisan-pref.jp/en/tour/90/

Sangenchaya International School

Email: 3cha@3chais.jp

The detail of the camp:https://3chais.jp/lp/summer-camp-2025/