³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤­¤ó¤Ç¤ó

³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¤­¤ó¤Ç¤ó¡ÊËÜÅ¹¡§Âçºå»ÔËÌ¶è¡¡¼ÒÄ¹¡§¾åºäÎ´Í¦¡Ë¤ÏºòÇ¯4·î¤ËÀ©Äê¤·¤¿¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥¹¥íー¥¬¥ó¡ÖÌ¤Íè¤òÎÉ¤¯¤¹¤ë¹©»öÃæ¡£¡×¤ª¤è¤Ó¥¹¥Æー¥È¥á¥ó¥È¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¡¢¹þ¤á¤¿ÁÛ¤¤¤ä¹Í¤¨Êý¡¢¤Þ¤¿ÆüËÜ¸ì¤Î»ý¤ÄË­ÉÙ¤Ê°ÕÌ£¹ç¤¤¡¢Åö¼Ò¤Î»ö¶È¥É¥á¥¤¥ó¡¢Â¸ºß²ÁÃÍ¤ò³¤³°¤Î¥¹¥Æー¥¯¥Û¥ë¥Àー¤Î³§¤µ¤Þ¤Ë¤âÀµ¤·¤¯ÅÁ¤¨¤ë¤Ù¤¯¡¢¤³¤Î¤¿¤Ó±Ñ¸ìÈÇ¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥¹¥íー¥¬¥ó¡ÖBuilding Better Futures for All¡×¤ª¤è¤Ó¥¹¥Æー¥È¥á¥ó¥È¤òÀ©ºî¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¢£¡Ú±Ñ¸ìÈÇ¡Û¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥¹¥íー¥¬¥ó¡¦¥¹¥Æー¥È¥á¥ó¥È

¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥¹¥íー¥¬¥ó

Building Better Futures for All

¥¹¥Æー¥È¥á¥ó¥È

Lights illuminate buildings. Pleasant air flows within. Information connects.

Breathing life into spaces where people live and work.

This is the mission of Kinden, an integrated electrical and facility engineering company.

We take pride in our diversity of technical skills and abundant creativity.

Supporting safe and secure living, we open up new possibilities for a promising future.

We act on our passion for people and society to create a more vibrant world.

We go beyond today¡Çs conventional for a safer, more comfortable tomorrow.

Helping people to share every moment of joy in their daily lives.

People, passion, and the future

We are Kinden.

¢£À©ºî¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤Ã¤Æ

±Ñ¸ìÈÇ¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥¹¥íー¥¬¥ó¤ÎÀ©ºî¤Ë¤¢¤¿¤Ã¤Æ¤Ï¡ÖÁ´¤Æ¤Î¿Í¡¹¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢Ì¤Íè¤ò¤è¤êÎÉ¤¯¤¹¤ë¡×¤È¤¤¤¦Åö¼Ò¤Î¥Ý¥¸¥Æ¥£¥Ö¤Ê»ÑÀª¤òÉ½¸½¤Ç¤­¤ë¤è¤¦¿´³Ý¤±¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£²Ã¤¨¤Æ¡ÖBetter Futures¡×¤ÈÊ£¿ô·Á¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¸Ä¡¹¤Î¿Í¡¹¤äÃÏ°è¡¢¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¤´¤È¤Ë°Û¤Ê¤ë·Á¤Î¡Ö¤è¤êÎÉ¤¤Ì¤Íè¡×¤òÅö¼Ò¤¬ÀßÈ÷¹©»ö¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æºî¤ê¾å¤²¤ë¡Ê¹©»öÃæ¡Ë¤È¤¤¤¦ÁÛ¤¤¤ò¹þ¤á¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

±Ñ¸ìÈÇ¥³ー¥Ý¥ìー¥È¥¹¥Æー¥È¥á¥ó¥È¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¸ìÈÇ¤Î°Õ¿Þ¤òÊ¬¤«¤ê¤ä¤¹¤¤¸ÀÍÕ¤ÇÀµ¤·¤¯ÅÁ¤ï¤ê¤ä¤¹¤¤¤â¤Î¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

Åö¼Ò¤Ï¤³¤ì¤«¤é¤â¡Ö¿Í¤È¿´¡×¤òÂçÀÚ¤Ë¤·¡¢¤ªµÒÍÍ¤ä½¾¶È°÷¡¢Åö¼Ò¤Ë´Ø¤ï¤ëÁ´¤Æ¤Î³§¤µ¤Þ¤ÎÌ¤Íè¡¦¾­Íè¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤Ã¤Æ¤Î¤è¤êÎÉ¤¤À¸³è¡¢¿´Ë­¤«¤ÊÊë¤é¤·¤Ë¹×¸¥¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

