ウェーブレット、地下埋設物の位置特定を短期間で実現する革新的技術を実証

株式会社ウェーブレット

*English follows Japanese

株式会社ウェーブレット（本社：東京都文京区後楽2-3-21 住友不動産飯田橋ビル 3F Room 6、代表取締役：岩本 友幸、以下「当社」）は、東京大学辻研究室が開発した超小型振源装置「PASS」を用いて、道路下に埋設された地下インフラの位置を正確に特定する技術の実証試験を行いました。この新技術は、従来の地下探査手法では困難だった深度2ｍから5ｍまでの埋設物の検出を実現し、工事の効率化に寄与する可能性があります。

超小型震源装置「PASS」

■実証試験の背景

道路下には、電気、ガス、電話、水道、下水道などの管路やケーブルが複雑に埋設されています。工事の遅延や設計変更を防ぐためにはこれらの埋設物を事前に把握することが重要です。しかし、従来の探査方法では、地下深部の埋設物の位置特定が困難でした。そのため、掘削作業を行うまで正確な位置が分からないことが多く、工期の延長や事故の原因となっていました。

今回の実証試験ではこれらの課題を解決すべく、超小型振源装置「PASS」を使い、地下埋設物の詳細な調査を実現することを目指しました。これにより、事前調査の精度向上と工事の円滑な進行を図ります。

■実証試験の概要と成果

「PASS」は、小型で軽量な振源装置であり、従来の探査方法では困難だった場所での探査を可能にします。今回の実証試験では、この「PASS」を振源として用い、地下を伝わった振動を解析することで、地下4mまでの埋設物の位置を特定する手法を開発しました。当社独自の解析により、埋設された水道管の大まかな位置を、外れることなく推定することが実証されました。

埋設管の推定例（東京都 現場対話型スタートアップ協働プロジェクトによる）

■今後の展望

本技術は、様々な分野での応用が期待されます。今後はさらに技術開発を進め、本技術の適用範囲をさらに広げていくことを目指します。

- 地下埋設物の検出- 地下のモニタリング- 軟弱地盤および地下空洞の検出

■当社について

株式会社ウェーブレットは2022年に創業した東京大学発のスタートアップ企業です。

東京大学の辻研究室で開発された振動計測技術を用いて、二酸化炭素の地中貯留や地盤の監視、資源開発、地熱発電など、さまざまな分野の課題解決に貢献します。

公式ウェブサイト: https://wvl.co.jp/

ウェーブレットの事業の全体像

■お問い合わせ先

株式会社ウェーブレット 広報担当窓口 Email: info@wvl.co.jp

Wavelet Inc. (Head Office: 2-3-21 Kōraku, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, Sumitomo-Fudosan Iidabashi Building 3F Room 6, CEO: Tomoyuki Iwamoto) has conducted a demonstration to accurately locate underground infrastructure buried beneath roads, using a portable seismic source device "PASS," developed by the Tsuji Laboratory in the University of Tokyo. This technology enables to detect buried objects at depths of 2 to 5 meters, which was difficult by conventional exploration methods. This technology has the potential to improve the efficiency for construction.

Portable Active Seismic Source "PASS"

■Background

Roads are often complicated with buried pipelines and cables, such as electricity, gas, telephone, water, and sewage systems. In order to prevent construction delays and design changes, it is crucial to identify the location of these underground utilities in advance. However, with conventional exploration methods, pinpointing the location of deep underground objects was challenging. As a result, accurate location identification was often only possible after excavation, leading to extended construction periods and accidents.

The purpose of this demonstration test was to address these challenges by utilizing the portable seismic source device "PASS" to conduct a detailed survey of underground objects. This technology aims to improve the accuracy of preliminary surveys and ensure smoother project execution.

■Overview of the demonstration

"PASS" is a small and lightweight vibration source device that enables exploration in locations where conventional methods have struggled. In this demonstration test, "PASS" was used as a seismic source. By analyzing vibrations that traveled through the ground, the position of buried objects at a depth of up to 4 meters was identified. Through the analysis, the approximate position of a buried water pipe was estimated.

Example of detected pipeline (From Tokyo Metropolitan Government On-site Interactive Startup Collaborative Project)

■Future prospects

This technology has the potential for application in various fields. Moving forward, we aim to expand its scope of application, including:

- Detection of underground utilities- Subsurface monitoring- Detection of soft ground and underground cavities

■About Wavelet Inc.

Wavelet Inc. is a startup company founded in 2022, based on research from the University of Tokyo. Utilizing seismic measurement technology developed in Professor Tsuji's laboratory at the University of Tokyo, the company contributes to solving challenges in various fields, including CO2 underground storage, underground monitoring, resource development, and geothermal power generation.

Official website: https://wvl.co.jp/en/

Overview of Wavelet's business domain

■Contact Information

Wavelet Inc. Public Relations Contact Email: info@wvl.co.jp