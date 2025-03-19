徳川将軍も採用した豊臣秀吉の太閤検地、デジタルツインワンルームのSTDトークン、米国NASDAQ上場ロードショー中の企業GATES GROUP社と連携

GATES GROUP, Inc. Launches Digital Twin One-Room Token “STD Token” in Partnership with ZWEISPACE JAPAN Co., Ltd.

～不動産のトークン化は2500兆円市場へ～

株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPAN（以下 ツバイスペース）は、米国証券取引委員会（SEC）に承認され、NASDAQ上場予定としてロードショー中のワンルーム業界のリーディングカンパニーであるGATES GROUP社（以下GATES)と連携し、デジタルツインワンルームの「STDトークン」1000億円分のソーシングの目途を立てた。

GATESは、東京都新宿区に本社を構え、Financial TimesのHigh Growth Companiesに選出された超急成長中の企業だ。今年、米国証券取引委員会（SEC）に承認され、NASDAQ上場予定としてロードショーを展開中である。2012年創業で、右肩上がりの成長を続け2022年には年商150億円まで事業を拡大。「High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific（アジア太平洋地域における急成長企業ランキング）」に２年連続でランクインし、創立10年でアジアの急成長企業の100万社の中からトップ500社に選ばれ、世界でも注目されている。今年、米国NASDAQ上場予定として、活動の場を世界へ広げるべく、現在ロードショーを展開中だ。

GATESの創業者兼CEOである関野雄志氏は次のように語る。

「ワンルームは、日本独自の不動産投資商品であり、都市部の多くの若者が居住し利用する特徴を持つ不動産です。日本国内で最も多い間取りであり、価格が明確でボラティリティも低く、コモディティ化しています。そのため、現金化や活用がしやすく、金融商品ではないものの、長い歴史の中で確立されたルールが存在し、資産としての信頼性が高い。

今回、ツバイスペース社との連携により、不動産ブロックチェーンを活用することで、地面師問題などの課題に対応しつつ、煩雑な権利関係や外国人には理解しづらいドメスティックな慣習をグローバルに一元管理できる体制を構築します。STDトークンの導入により、これまで構想してきた理想が即座に実現できることを大変嬉しく思います。また、ツバイスペースは10年以上にわたり実践を重ね、各国で特許を取得し、アプリケーションも豊富に展開しています。NASDAQ上場後のさらなる拡大を見据え、非常に心強いパートナーと確信しています。」

ツバイスペースは、GATES経由での仲介・販売時にZWCトークンを配布する。また、耐震ソリューションとして、地震時のセンサーを設置した物件にはNMZトークンも付与される。

ZWEISPACEの亀田勇人CEOは、

「ワンルーム業界で1年以上にわたり多くの創業者や経営者と対話を重ねる中で、GATES社の事業ポジショニングがインターネットの進化と合致し、業界の透明性を向上させることでビジネスモデルが強化されたこと、NASDAQを選択されたことなど、非常に共感しています。約1年の時間をかけ、ワンルーム業界の本物の雄と巡り合い、連携できることを嬉しく思います。今回の連携により、1000億円規模の市場が確保され、1兆円規模までの展開が視野に入ってくる。日本のワンルーム市場を世界に紹介し、半世紀にわたり資産形成を支えてきた投資家に信頼される業界を維持するため、日本発のインターネット企業として引き続き不動産業界を支援してまいります。」と語る。

ツバイスペースは2015年、都内ワンルームマンション約700室を1ビットコイン（当時約4万円/400ドル）で1ヶ月間貸し出すキャンペーンを実施し、ブロックチェーンを活用した不動産ソリューションを牽引してきた。現在、ビットコイン価格は当時の300倍に達している。

今回の1STDは、ワンルーム1日分の家賃を基準とし、豊臣秀吉の太閤検地当時の「1人1年分の米の消費量」に匹敵する新たな価値指標として設計された。現代における、米の価格変動や需給の変化を考慮し、米を標準とした俵型の通貨単位の金貨大判小判、そして米の量を計る直方体の枡から、枡を変え、現代の必須支出である住宅費を基準に、その最も普及している標準としての同じく直方体のデジタルツインワンルームの1日の賃料を基準として定めたものである。金貨大判小判の変わりに、不動産ブロックチェーン製のデジタルツイントークンSTD、金にもまさる有用な価値を、グローバルに瞬時に移転し、保存し、かつ使えるように、世界の不動産を繋げていく。

1ビットコインでワンルームを1ヶ月借りられたサービス開始の9年後、ビットコインの価格は300倍に。 今、1STDでワンルームを1日借りられる新サービスが始まる。

GATES社とツバイスペース社は、米国市場とともに、新たな未来を築いていく。

◇ GATES GROUP株式会社について

GATES GROUPは、1970年代から2023年まで過去50年間分の不動産登記簿を独自にデータベース化し、仕入れから販売までワンストップで提供できる企業です。オープンマーケットで流通しない、プロマーケットにて年間3,000件の物件を流通させ、2012年の創業から右肩上がりの成長を続け、2022年には年商150億円を記録し、創立10年でFinancial Timesの「アジア太平洋地域における急成長企業ランキング2023」のトップ500社に選ばれました。中古市場の民主化や1万円から始められる不動産クラウドファンディングなど、画期的なサービスを提供し続け、不動産業界の固定観念にとらわれない事業を展開し、革新的なテクノロジーと独自のビジネスモデルをもとに現在も事業の幅を広げております。

URL ：https://ir.gatestokyo.co.jp/

本社 ：東京都新宿区西新宿8-17-1 住友不動産新宿グランドタワー34階

◇ 株式会社ZWEISPACE JAPANについて

ツバイスペースは2015年に都内のワンルームマンション約700室を各室1ビットコイン(当時、1ビットコインは約4万円、約400ドル)で1ヶ月間借りられるキャンペーンを開始し、ブロックチェーンで世界の不動産ソリューションをリードしてきました。ツバイスペース・ジャパンは2016年に東京で設立され、不動産投資セミナーや、マーケティング、不動産テックのアプリケーションの開発運営をおこなっており、2022年には日本に加え、アメリカ、韓国、中国など各国で不動産ブロックチェーン特許の取得を完了し、メタバースでの商業用不動産賃貸管理業務を開始しています。

URL ：https://zweispace.co.jp/(http://zweispace.co.jp/)

本社 ：https://hayabusa.zweispace.com/ (メタバース環境)

GATES GROUP, Inc. (“GATES” or the “Company”), a Japanese one-stop real estate solutions company, announced a partnership with ZWEISPACE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (“Zweispace”), a Japanese blockchain-based real estate solutions company, to launch STD Tokens, a real estate blockchain-based digital twin one-room token.

Yuji Sekino, Founder and CEO of GATES, commented: "One-room apartments are a unique investment asset favored by young urban residents in Japan’s real estate market. As the most common housing layout in Japan, they offer transparent pricing, low volatility, and a high level of standardization, making them easy to liquidate and manage. While not classified as financial instruments, they operate under well-established regulations, ensuring strong asset reliability. Through this partnership with Zweispace, we will leverage real estate blockchain technology to address issues such as fraudulent land ownership claims and to streamline complex property rights and domestic regulations - challenges that often hinder foreign investors. With over a decade of experience, patents held in multiple countries, and a robust portfolio of applications, Zweispace brings significant value to this partnership. As we look ahead to expansion following our Nasdaq listing, we believe this partnership will serve as a solid foundation for future growth.”

Powered by real estate blockchain technology, the Digital Twin Token (STD Token) seamlessly connects real estate markets worldwide, enabling instant global transfer, storage, and utilization of value. The STD Tokens are based on the daily rental rate of a one-room apartment, allowing users to rent a one-room apartment for a day. STD Tokens will be structured into 20-billion-yen trust units (either in New York or Tokyo), ensuring rights protection and creating a globally enforceable legal framework. The company plans to collaborate with legal experts and governmental agencies worldwide to establish a digital legal governance framework. Zweispace will distribute ZWC Tokens when facilitating transactions through GATES. Additionally, NMZ Tokens will be issued for earthquake-resistant properties equipped with seismic sensors.

Hayato Kameta, Founder and CEO of Zweispace, commented: "Over the past year, I have discussed with numerous founders and executives in the one-room apartment industry. I strongly resonate with GATES’ strategic vision, as it aligns with the evolution of the internet and promotes greater transparency within the industry. Their decision to list on the Nasdaq reinforces their commitment to this vision. After nearly a year of searching, we are pleased to have found a true leader in the one-room market to collaborate with. This partnership secures a 100-billion-yen market and paves the way for expansion toward a 1 trillion-yen scale. By introducing Japan’s one-room market to the global stage, we aim to uphold the trust of investors who have supported asset formation in this industry for over half a century."

About GATES GROUP Inc.

GATES GROUP, Inc. is a Japanese real estate company providing various services under two domains, GATES AUCTION and GATES FUNDING. GATES AUCTION is a one-stop service that includes in-house procurement, sales, management, consulting, brokerage, and leasing services for condominiums and solar power facilities. GATES FUNDING is a real estate crowdfunding platform, allowing individuals to invest in and obtain fractional ownership of real estate properties from as little as ＄62. The Company was incorporated in Japan, and since has expanded into the United States through their wholly owned subsidiary, GATES USA Inc.

URL: https://ir.gatestokyo.co.jp/

Headquarters: Sumitomo Fudosan Shinjuku Grand Tower, 34F, 8-17-1, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

About ZWEISPACE JAPAN Co., Ltd.

In 2015, Zweispace pioneered blockchain-based real estate solutions by launching a campaign in which approximately 700 one-room (studio) apartments in Tokyo were available for rent at 1 Bitcoin per month per unit (1 BTC was valued at approximately 40,000 yen or 400 USD at the time).

Established in Tokyo in 2016, Zweispace Japan conducts real estate investment seminars, marketing, and development/operation of real estate tech applications. By 2022, the company had secured real estate blockchain patents in Japan, the U.S., South Korea, and China. Additionally, Zweispace has initiated commercial real estate management operations in the metaverse.

URL: https://zweispace.co.jp/(http://zweispace.co.jp/)

Headquarters (Metaverse Environment): https://hayabusa.zweispace.com/