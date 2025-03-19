インド個人データ保護法（2025年デジタル個人データ保護規則への対応）に関するハイブリッドセミナー開催のお知らせ

弁護士法人S&K Brussels法律事務所

Ikigai法律事務所(https://www.ikigailaw.com/)バンガロール・ニューデリーオフィス（インド日本商工会（在ニューデリー）(https://jccii.in/)会員・バンガロール日本商工会(https://jccib.com/)会員）およびS&K Brussels法律事務所(https://www.sandkbrussels.com/)（当事務所）は、インドの個人データ保護法（2025年デジタル個人データ保護規則（DPDP規則）対応）に関するハイブリッドセミナーを開催いたします。

本セミナーは、インド日本商工会のホームページにおいても「お知らせ セミナー・イベントのご案内」のコーナーにて紹介されているセミナーとなります。

https://jccii.in/archives/12222

本セミナーは、2025年1月29日にニューデリーで開催されたインドDPDP規則に関するウェビナーに続くものです。DPDP規則のパブリックコンサルテーション期間は2025年3月5日に終了しました。前回のセッションでは主にDPDP規則の概要を提供しましたが、今回は2023年デジタル個人データ保護法（DPDP法）およびDPDP規則に対する企業の具体的なコンプライアンス手順と対応方法に焦点を当てて議論を進めます。本セミナーの特徴と致しまして、今回は、Ikigai法律事務所バンガロール・ニューデリーオフィスの客員外国弁護士でもある当事務所の杉本弁護士がバンガロール中心部にて日本語で対面でのプレゼンテーションを行います。

◆開催日時：2025年4月16日（水）午前10時～午後12時30分（インド時間）/ 午後1時30分～午後4時00分（日本時間）

◆開催形式：ハイブリッドセミナー

・ オンライン: ご登録後にZoomのリンクをお送りします。

・ 現地会場: WeWork Prestige Central (36, Infantry Road, Tasker Town, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001, India) ボードルーム （定員:先着12名）＜会場にお車で御来場の際には、バレーパーキングをご利用頂けます。＞

◆お申込み：https://kokc.jp/e/dpdpa20250416/

◆参加費：無料（日本語、英語両方）

◆申込締切：2025年4月14日（月）午後1時30分（インド時間） / 午後5時00分（日本時間）

◆アジェンダ (下記インド時間)

10:00-10:02 AM

歓迎のご挨拶 (オンライン)

Ikigai法律事務所バンガロール・ニューデリーオフィス

パートナー弁護士 ニハー・チャウドリ（Nehaa Chaudhari）氏

10:02 AM - 10:50 AM

Session 1: プレゼンテーション「インド個人データ保護法の企業実務対応（2025年デジタル個人データ保護規則への対応）」 (日本語セッション、ハイブリッド形式)

講師：S&K Brussels法律事務所代表・パートナー／Ikigai法律事務所バンガロール・ニューデリーオフィス 客員外国弁護士

弁護士（日本・ニューヨーク州・ブリュッセル（B-List）） 杉本 武重 氏

● 本セッションは、対面およびZoomによるハイブリッド形式で実施され、対面セッションはWeWork Prestige Centralの会議室にて実施致します。

● 本プレゼンテーションでは、日本企業のインド子会社が日本本社と連携しながらインドのDPDP法およびDPDP規則に準拠するために必要な具体的な手順と対応方法について詳しく解説します。

● 本プレゼンテーションを日本企業のインド子会社の御担当者向けのDPDP法・DPDP規則に関するトレーニングとしてお役立て頂けますと幸いです。

10:50-11:00 AM 休憩

11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Session 2: プレゼンテーション 「インド個人データ保護法の企業実務対応（2025年デジタル個人データ保護規則への対応）」by Ikigai法律事務所（英語セッション、オンライン）

講師：Ikigai法律事務所バンガロール・ニューデリーオフィス

パートナー弁護士 ニハー・チャウダリ（Nehaa Chaudhari）氏

アソシエイト弁護士ヒマリ・シルベスター（Himali Sylvester）氏

●日本企業向けDPDPコンプライアンスの詳細なプロジェクト計画

●DPDP法およびDPDP規則の実施に関するガイダンス

●作成すべき主要なコンプライアンス文書・ポリシー

●今後の展開: DPDP法および規則の施行時期とコンプライアンス対応のタイムライン

12:00-12:20 PM

質疑応答

12:20 PM

閉会のご挨拶

Ikigai法律事務所及びS&K Brussels法律事務所

当事務所と致しましては、Ikigai法律事務所とともに、インド現地の日本企業の皆様のお困りごとを個人情報保護の問題に限らず、手広く御支援させて頂く所存でございますので、インド・カルナータカ州、特にバンガロール地域に拠点をお持ちの日本企業本社の皆様におかれましては、是非本セミナーをインド現地の御同僚にお知らせ頂き、現地にて対面でのセッションに参加なさることをお勧め頂ければと存じます。同時に、オンラインでのセッションに御参加頂き、日本企業本社・日本企業インド子会社・現地事務所間でのインドDPDPへの実務対応の推進にお役立て頂けますと幸甚に存じます。

皆様のご参加を心よりお待ちしております。

Ikigai法律事務所について

Ikigai法律事務所(https://www.ikigailaw.com/)は、新時代のビジネスを代表する法律事務所として知られ、革新的なテクノロジー製品に関する助言に定評があります。同事務所は、インド初の仮想通貨取引所の立ち上げや国内最大のトークン発行を支援したほか、世界的な衛星通信（Satcom）ブロードバンド企業のインド市場参入や、世界的なソーシャルメディア企業によるインド初の誤情報チェックネットワークの設立を助言しました。また、インド政府に対しても定期的に助言を行っており、衛星通信規制、ドローン政策、デジタルゲーム関連法、サイバーセキュリティに関する国際交渉（特にインドのG20議長国時における交渉）などの分野で支援を行っています。さらに、同事務所はインドの情報技術省およびUNESCOと提携し、インド特有のAI政策報告書の作成に取り組んでおり、国内のAIの準備状況を評価し、責任ある導入のための枠組みを提言する予定です。

S&K Brussels法律事務所について

S&K Brussels法律事務所(https://www.sandkbrussels.com/)は2019年にベルギーのブリュッセルで開業したEU、英国、米国、インド及び日本の5つの法域のデータ保護法・プライバシー保護法・AI規制法を主な取扱分野とする弁護士によって構成される日本の法律事務所です。

Ikigai Law & S&K Brussels LPC Seminar "India's Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025"

Ikigai Law(https://www.ikigailaw.com/) and S&K Brussels(https://en.sandkbrussels.com/) are pleased to invite you to a compliance seminar on the Draft Digital Personal Data Protection Rules 2025 (DPDP Rules). This seminar follows the previous webinar held in New Delhi on January 29, 2025, which focused on the India DPDP Rules. The public consultation period for the DPDP Rules ended on March 5, 2025. Unlike the previous session, which primarily provided an overview of the DPDP Rules, this seminar will focus on the practical steps and methods for corporate compliance with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act 2023 (DPDP Act) and DPDP Rules.

This time, a visiting foreign attorney from Ikigai Law’s Bangalore and New Delhi offices will deliver an in-person presentation in Japanese in central Bangalore. We strongly encourage Japanese business professionals in the Bangalore area to attend the session in person, as this will provide an excellent opportunity for direct engagement.

Indian and Japanese data protection specialists will guide you through the implications and key obligations under the DPDP Act and Rules, along with a comprehensive project plan for achieving compliance. The session will be conducted in English, except for the presentation by S&K Brussels LPC, which will be delivered in Japanese. We look forward to welcoming you to the seminar.

◆DATE AND TIME:

Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM (India time) / 01:30 PM - 04:00 PM (Japan time)

◆Hybrid Seminer

・In-Person for Session: WeWork Prestige Central (36, Infantry Road, Tasker Town, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001, India). The exact room will be communicated to registered participants. Valet parking is available at the venue.

・Online Seminar: (Zoom) After you register, we will send you the Zoom link.

◆Fee: Free of charge

◆Application URL: https://forms.gle/YwdMqADnbdabFTB1A

◆Application deadline:

Monday, 14 April 2025 at 1:30 PM (India time) / 5:00pm (Japan time)

◆Agenda

10:00-10:02 AM

Welcome Remarks (Online)

Nehaa Chaudhari, Partner, Ikigai Law

10:02-10:50 AM

Session 1: Presentation: "How to Comply with the Indian Personal Data Protectin Law, includig DPDP Act and Rules - Guidance for Japanese Companies" (Session in Japanese, Hybrid Format)

Takeshige Sugimoto, Visiting Foreign Attorney, Ikigai Law / Managing Director and Partner, S&K Brussels LPC

● This session will be conducted in a hybrid format (in-person and Zoom) by a Japanese lawyer in a meeting room at WeWork Prestige Central.

● The presentation will provide an in-depth overview of the practical steps and methods required for Japanese companies’ Indian subsidiaries to ensure compliance with India’s DPDP Act and DPDP Rules in coordination with their Japanese headquarters.

10:50-11:00 AM

Break

11:00-12:00 PM

Session 2: Presentation by Ikigai Law (Session in English, Online)

Nehaa Chaudhari, Partner, Ikigai Law / Himali Sylvester, Associate, Ikigai Law

● Detailed project plan for DPDP compliance for Japanese companies

● Implementation guidance on the DPDP Act and the DPDP Rules

● Key compliance documents/policies to draft

● What is next? When will the Act and Rules come into force, timelines for compliance

12:00-12:20 PM

Session 3: Q&A Session with the Audience

12:20 PM

Closing remarks

Ikigai Law and S&K Brussels LPC

For any questions, please reach out to Ikigai Law Bangalore Office at take@ikigailaw.com.

About Ikigai Law

Ikigai Law specialises in representing new-age businesses and has a reputation for advising on first-of-their-kind technology products. Among other things, the firm helped launch India’s first crypto exchange and the largest token offering, and advised global satcom broadband majors on their India-entry and a global social media company on setting up India's first misinformation checking-network. The firm has regularly advised the government of India, including on satcom regulation, its drones policy, laws for digital gaming and on cybersecurity including international negotiations during India’s G20 presidency. The firm is partnering with India’s Ministry for Information Technology and UNESCO to develop an India-specific AI policy report that will assess national AI readiness and recommend frameworks for responsible adoption.

About S&K Brussels

S&K Brussels is a bourique law firm specializing in data protection, privacy law, and AI regulation in the EU, UK, US, India and Japan.