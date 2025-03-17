Jizai、「カスタマイズできる汎用AIロボット”Mi-Mo（ミーモ）”」の仕様を公開、併せてサービスサイトも開設

株式会社Jizai

（English follows）

生成AI・AIロボットの社会実装を進める株式会社Jizai（本社：東京都文京区、代表取締役CEO 石川佑樹、以下「Jizai」）は、自社ロボット「カスタマイズできる汎用AIロボット”Mi-Mo（ミーモ）”」の仕様を公開、併せてサービスサイトを開設したことをお知らせします。

Jizaiが開発する「カスタマイズできる汎用AIロボット"Mi-Mo（ミーモ）"」とは、視覚・音声・動作などの入力に基づいて、自律的に考え行動するAIロボットです。

複数のAIモデルを組み合わせて作られており、ユースケースに合わせたアプリケーションをお客さまご自身で開発することも可能です。

今回公開したサービスサイトでは、最初の提供モデル「Mi-Mo v0（ミーモ ブイゼロ）」についてご覧いただけます。

「Mi-Mo v0」の特徴

洗練されたデザイン

スタイリッシュなインテリアのような、屋内で飾りたくなるデザインです。天板や足の部分には木材を使用しており、思わず触れてみたくなる温かみがあります。

ソフトウェアの拡張性

Mi-Moは、画像認識、音声認識、動作制御機能を可能にする複数のAIモデルが連携して動作します。 AIモデルの構成やユースケースに合わせたアプリケーションをお客さま自身で開発したり、お客さまの意向に沿った形で追加開発して提供したりすることができます。

ハードウェアの拡張性

天板が簡単に取り外せるため、自社製品を載せたり、機能拡張を行うことが容易な構造となっています。

また、基本フレームのCADデータはお渡しできるので、お客様自身の手で拡張を行っていただくことも可能です。

その他ご要望を頂ければ納品時に色変更やロゴの刻印などもオプションとしてご提供可能です。

豊かなインタラクション

生き物らしい多彩な動きが実装されているため、人と自然なインタラクションを行うことができます。

「Mi-Mo v0」の主な仕様

動作の例

（ロボット制御ソフトウェアV-Sidoを搭載することで、より生物的なモーションの生成やバイラテラル技術による遠隔操縦化なども実装可能です）

活用イメージ

利用シーンとしては、移動と対話の機能を必要とするエンタメや小売・飲食業界や医療介護といった業界でのご利用に加えて、高度なヒューマンインタラクションが求められるイベントや教育の現場なども想定しています。

その他の詳細内容や、ご購入をご希望の方はサービスサイト(https://jizai.ai/Mi-Mo)からお申し込みください。

アドバイザーコメント（吉崎航(https://x.com/W_Yoshizaki)：V-Sido開発者）

ＡＩやロボットが身近になってきている今の時代にこそ、"ちかくにいてほしいロボット"のかたちを真剣に考える試みが重要になってきています。強いモータで力強く歩くロボットもよいですが、細い足で柔らかく動くロボットも良いですね。Mi-Moは温かみのあるデザインと高い拡張性、冗長性をもつ複数の脚機構により、今後ＡＩ連携でこそ真価を発揮するロボットです。これからも応援していきます。

代表コメント（石川佑樹：株式会社Jizai 代表取締役CEO）

今回の提供モデル「Mi-Mo v0（ミーモ ブイゼロ）」は、現在のAI技術を最大限に用いて”自律的に考え自律的に行動する”ロボットを作ることを目指したモデルになります。デザインとしては、人の生活に馴染むよう考え製作しました。AIやアプリケーションの部分はまだまだ改良の余地があり、人の役に立つロボットにしていけるよう一緒に実証実験や開発をできるパートナー様を募集しておりますので、ご関心の方はお声がけください。

株式会社Jizai概要

Jizaiは、急速な少子高齢化や労働力人口の減少などの課題に対して、AIソリューション/AI SaaS事業・AIロボット事業など生成AI・ロボット領域の社会実装を行います。また、マルチモーダルAIによる制御とタスクの遂行を可能にするハードウエアを研究・開発することで、汎用AIロボットの実現を目指します。

法人名：株式会社Jizai

代表者：代表取締役CEO 石川 佑樹

所在地：東京都文京区向丘2-3-10 東大前HiRAKU GATE

設立：2024年6月

事業内容：生成AI・ロボット等の先端技術サービスの企画・開発・提供など

コーポレートサイト：http://jizai.ai/

Jizai releases specifications for "Customizable General-Purpose AI Robot 'Mi-Mo'" and also launches service website

Jizai Inc. (Headquarters: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yuki Ishikawa; hereinafter "Jizai"), which promotes the social implementation of generative AI and AI robots, announces the release of specifications for its "Customizable General-Purpose AI Robot 'Mi-Mo'" and the launch of its service website.

Jizai's "Customizable General-Purpose AI Robot 'Mi-Mo'" is an AI robot that autonomously thinks and acts based on visual, audio, and motion inputs. It is created by combining multiple AI models, and customers can develop applications tailored to their specific use cases. The newly published service website provides information about the first model to be offered, "Mi-Mo v0."

Features of "Mi-Mo v0"

Sophisticated Design

The design resembles stylish interior furniture that you would want to display indoors. Wood is used for the top board and legs, giving it a warmth that makes you want to touch it.

Software Extensibility

Mi-Mo operates through the collaboration of multiple AI models that enable image recognition, voice recognition, and motion control functions. Customers can develop applications tailored to use cases and AI model configurations themselves, or have additional development provided according to their needs.

Hardware Extensibility

The top board can be easily removed, making it simple to place your own products on it or expand its functionality. The basic frame's CAD data can also be provided, allowing customers to make their own extensions. Options such as color changes and logo engraving can be provided at delivery upon request.

Rich Interaction

With lifelike diverse movements implemented, it can interact naturally with people.

Main Specifications of "Mi-Mo v0"

Examples of Movement

(By incorporating the robot control software V-Sido, more biological motion generation and remote operation using bilateral technology can also be implemented)

Usage Scenarios

Expected usage scenarios include the entertainment, retail, food service, medical care, and nursing industries that require mobility and conversation functions, as well as events and educational settings where advanced human interaction is needed.

For more detailed information or if you are interested in considering adoption, please apply through the service website(https://jizai.ai/Mi-MoEN).

Advisor Comment (Wataru Yoshizaki:(https://x.com/W_Yoshizaki) V-Sido Developer)

In this era where AI and robots are becoming familiar, it is important to seriously consider the form of "robots we want to have nearby." While robots that walk powerfully with strong motors are good, robots that move softly on thin legs are also good. Mi-Mo is a robot that will demonstrate its true value through AI integration thanks to its warm design, high expandability, and redundancy with multiple leg mechanisms. I will continue to support it.

CEO Comment (Yuki Ishikawa: CEO of Jizai Inc.)

The current model "Mi-Mo v0" aims to create a robot that "thinks autonomously and acts autonomously" using current AI technology to its fullest extent. We designed it to blend into people's lives. There is still room for improvement in the AI and application aspects, and we are looking for partners who can conduct verification experiments and development together to make it a robot that is useful to people, so please contact us if you are interested.

About Jizai, Inc.

Jizai implements AI solutions/AI SaaS businesses and AI robot businesses in the fields of Generative AI and robotics to address challenges such as rapid population aging and declining workforce. By researching and developing hardware that enables control and task execution through multimodal AI, the company aims to realize General-Purpose AI robots.

Company Name: Jizai, Inc.

Representative: CEO Yuki Ishikawa

Location: Todaimae HiRAKU GATE, 2-3-10 Mukaigaoka, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Established: June 2024

Business Description: Planning, development, and provision of advanced technology services such as Generative AI and robotics

Corporate Website: http://jizai.ai/