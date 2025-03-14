Qorvo、同社初の低消費電力の超広帯域（UWB）RF SoCを発表、UWBポートフォリオを拡充

Qorvo Japan 有限会社

コネクティビティおよびパワーソリューションの世界的リーダーである Qorvo(R)（Nasdaq: QRVO） は、同社初の低消費電力の超広帯域（UWB）システムオンチップ（RF SoC）を発表し、UWBポートフォリオを拡充しました。この高性能・超低消費電力SoCは、レーダー技術を活用した高精度な位置追跡を実現し、以下の用途に対応します。

- 存在検知の自動化- セキュアな家庭用アクセス- 非侵襲型のバイタルサイン（生体信号）モニタリング- パーソナライズされたコンテンツ体験

Qorvoは10年以上にわたりUWB技術(https://www.qorvo.com/innovation/ultra-wideband/technology)を開発してきましたが、新製品 QM35825(https://www.qorvo.com/products/p/QM35825) は、その専門知識を活かし 104 dBmのリンクバジェット を備え、オンチップの AIおよび機械学習（ML）処理 により、測位精度と耐障害性を大幅に向上させています。また、開発者に優しいアーキテクチャと 使いやすいAPI を提供することで、既存のエコシステムとのスムーズな統合を実現し、革新的なUWBアプリケーションの迅速な展開を可能にします。

Qorvoのコネクティビティソリューション担当バイスプレジデント兼ゼネラルマネージャーであるMarc Peguluは、次のように述べています。「QorvoはUWB技術の革新を牽引し続けています。当社のソリューションは、お客様が市場投入を迅速に進められるよう支援します。QM35825は、優れたRF性能に加え、レーダー機能と高精度測位を備えており、消費者向け、産業向け、企業向けの次世代アプリケーションの道を切り開く でしょう」

QM35825は現在、主要顧客および大手ネットワークインフラプロバイダーにサンプル提供されており、Qorvoの業界トップレベルのUWB技術への取り組みを示しています。また、Qorvoは30社以上の企業と提携し、活発なTech Forum(https://www.qorvo.com/innovation/ultra-wideband/uwb-tech-forum)（技術フォーラム）を運営することで、新しいユースケースをサポートしています。評価・開発キットは2025年6月よりQorvoの国内販売代理店から入手可能であり、サンプルアプリケーションや開発ツールを備えた完全な構成可能なソフトウェアスイートも提供されます。

QM35825およびQorvoのUWBポートフォリオの詳細については、www.qorvo.com/go/uwb(https://www.qorvo.com/go/uwb) をご覧ください。

Qorvoについて

Qorvo（Nasdaq: QRVO）は、より良い世界を実現する革新的な半導体ソリューションを提供しています。私たちは、製品および技術のリーダーシップ、システムレベルの専門知識、グローバルな製造規模を組み合わせることで、顧客の最も複雑な技術的課題を迅速に解決します。Qorvoは、消費者向け電子機器、スマートホーム/IoT、自動車、電気自動車（EV）、バッテリー駆動の家電製品、ネットワークインフラ、航空宇宙/防衛など、大規模なグローバル市場の多様で高成長なセグメントにサービスを提供しています。私たちの多様で革新的なチームが、どのようにして地球をつなぎ、保護し、電力を供給しているかについては、www.qorvo.com(https://www.qorvo.com/)をご覧ください。

