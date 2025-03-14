″FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN″ The 3rd Generation Male Talent Audition Open Tomorrow

グリーホールディングス株式会社

REALITY Studios Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan, CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama, 100% subsidiary of GREE Holdings, Inc., hereinafter "REALITY Studios") is announcing the open audition for the 3rd Generation Talents for its Male English-speaking VTuber agency "FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN" starting March 15th, 2025 JST.

REALITY Studios株式会社（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長：杉山 綱祐、グリーホールディングス株式会社100％子会社、以下「REALITY Studios」）は、運営する英語圏向けVTuberタレント事務所「FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN」で第3期生タレントオーディションを3月15日（土）より開催します。

[動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHfBtilsfVk ]

What is “FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN”

“FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION EN” is a VTuber agency that discovers and nurtures talents who love entertainment and want to grow with their attractive captivating personalities and talents. In November 2024, a new five-member male VTuber group Ravanis burst onto the scene, surpassing 400,000 total channel subscribers. This impressive milestone further solidifies our position as an English-language VTuber agency.

To provide an even more exciting entertainment experience for a wider audience, we are excited to announce auditions for our 3rd Generation EN Male VTuber Talents!

FIRST STAGE PRODUCTION ENはエンターテインメントが大好きなタレントを発掘し、その魅力的な個性と才能とともに成長し続けるVTuber事務所です。2024年11月に新たな男性5人組VTuberグループ「Ravanis」がデビューし、グループ全体のチャンネル登録者数が40万人を超え、英語圏のVTuber事務所として存在感を増しています。

この度、より多くの方々に極上のエンターテインメント体験を提供するため、第3期男性タレントオーディションを開催致します。

Audition Overview

In this audition, we are looking for 5 potential talents who are willing to take on the role as English-speaking Male VTuber. Some of the character's concept art will be released in advance. For potential talents, we will provide support for their activities, including character designs and Live2D models necessary for their activities and lending equipment necessary for streaming activities.

本オーディションでは、英語圏向けの男性キャラクターとして活動したいタレント5名を募集します。また、キャラクターのコンセプトアートを一部先行公開する形式での開催となります。合格したタレントには、活動に必要となるキャラクターデザイン、Live2Dモデルの提供、配信活動に必要となる機材の一部貸与等を含め、活動全般のサポートを行います。



Application Period

March 15th, 2025 (Sat) 0:00 a.m ~ April 15th, 2025 (Tue) 23:59 p.m JST

How to Apply

Applications can be submitted through the audition page on the official website.

Audition page: https://firststage-pro.com/en/audition/

*For detailed information, please refer to the audition page.



Applicant requirements

- English speakers (welcome: multilingual speakers)- Over 18 years old

*For detailed information, please refer to the audition page.



The update information regarding this audition will be posted on the official X as well as on the website.

X (English official): https://x.com/fsp_english



REALITY Studios will continue to provide top-quality services to all global audiences through its global entertainment production from around the world.

REALITY Studiosは、今後もグローバルなタレントプロデュースを通じて、世界中のお客さまに長くお楽しみいただけるサービスを今後も展開していきます。

About REALITY Studios, Inc.

We oversee multiple VTuber agencies, managing and producing diverse talents.

https://reality-studios.inc/

多彩なタレントをマネジメント、プロデュースするVTuber事務所の運営を行っています。

https://reality-studios.inc/