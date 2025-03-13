3月22日(土) 森山大道写真展「柴田勝頼」開催のご案内

株式会社 小宮山書店

この度、KOMIYAMA TOKYO Gでは3月22日(土)より、森山大道写真展「柴田勝頼」を開催致します。本展では、プロレスラー・柴田勝頼を、巨匠・森山大道が撮り下ろした写真作品を展示。森山を象徴するストリートスナップから、道場、リング上で撮影した「森山・柴田」の作品群をご高覧ください。



初日の3月22日(土)には、柴田勝頼が拠点とするアメリカから来日予定です。

本展を記念し、全ページをシルクスクリーンで制作した限定本『森山大道 柴田勝頼』を出版する他、Tシャツ、ポスターなどマーチャンダイズも充実した展示内容となります。

また、小宮山書店のアーカイブから森山大道のヴィンテージ写真集やプリント、シルクスクリーンキャンバス作品、ヴィンテージポスターなども展示、販売致します。

稀代のレスラーと特別なひと時を会場にてお過ごしください。





開催情報



会期 2025年3月22日(土)～4月13日(日)

12:00～18:30 ※初日のみ20:00まで開廊

12:00～17:30 (日・祝)

火曜日、水曜日は休廊致します。



初日、柴田勝頼の在廊時は、展示作品や書籍を対象としたサイン会も開催致します。

ぜひ会場でお楽しみ下さい。



会場 KOMIYAMA TOKYO G

東京都千代田区神田小川町3-20-4

第2龍名館ビル 1FD 〒1010052



お問い合わせ

電話番号 03-6811-7355

メール gallery@book-komiyama.co.jp





プロフィール



柴田勝頼 (しばた・かつより)

プロレスラー



1979年11月17日生まれ。プロレスラー柴田勝久を父に持つ。

1998年、新日本プロレスに入団。翌年デビューし、その後、総合格闘技を経てプロレスに回帰する。2017年、オカダカズチカとの対戦で壮絶な打撃戦の末、緊急搬送され脳の大手術を受ける。生存率18%の状態から奇跡的に復帰。無骨で男らしいファイトスタイルで国内外に多くのファンを持つカリスマレスラーである。現在は、WWEに次ぐ世界2位のプロレス団体AEW所属レスラーとしてアメリカを中心に活動している。

森山大道 (もりやま・だいどう)

写真家



1938年10月10日生まれ。グラフィックデザイナーを経て、1963年刊行の細江英公による写真集『薔薇刑』(集英社) の制作に携わる。写真同人誌『プロヴォーク』参加の他、『にっぽん劇場写真帖』(室町書房)、『写真よさようなら』(写真評論社)など伝説的な写真集を数多く出版。自費出版から始めた『記録』は、ライフワークとして現在も出版を続ける。1970年代より世界各地で個展を開催し、2024年には、Ye (カニエ・ウェスト) のリリースが待たれる最新アルバム『BULLY』のカバーアートを手掛けるなど、日本を代表する世界的な写真家である。

KOMIYAMA TOKYO G is pleased to present the Daido Moriyama Photography Exhibition "Katsuyori Shibata."

This exhibition will showcase photographs of the professional wrestler Katsuyori Shibata, captured by the legendary photographer, Daido Moriyama.

We invite you to enjoy a collection of works, ranging from Moriyama's iconic street snaps to images taken in the dojo and the wrestling ring, highlighting the special collaboration between "Moriyama & Shibata.”

In conjunction with the exhibition, we will launch the limited edition screen-printed book, T-shirts and posters exclusive for the exhibition.

On the opening day, Katsuyori Shibata will be at the venue for a signing event for prints and books. Daido Moriyama’s archive including vintage photo books, prints, screen-print canvas works, and vintage posters are available for sale.

DAIDO MORIYAMA EXHIBITION

'KATSUYORI SHIBATA'

22nd March - 13th April 2025

Store Hours12:00-18:30

We are open until 20:00 on the 22nd.

Sunday and NH 12:00-17:30

Closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Venue: KOMIYAMA TOKYO G3-20-4 Kanda Ogawamachi, Chiyoda-ku, TokyoRyumeikan Bldg. 2, 1F D 1010052

Phone: +81 (0) 3-6811-7355

Email: gallery@book-komiyama.co.jp



Profile

KATSUYORI SHIBATA

Professional Wrestler

Born on November 17, 1979. Katsuyori Shibata joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 1988 and made his debut in 1989. After competing in mixed martial arts, he returned to professional wrestling while he maintains his strong fighting style.In 2017, he faced Kazuchika Okada in a striking battle that he was urgently transported to the hospital after the match and underwent major brain surgery. He was in a state with an 18% survival rate but miraculously made a comeback. With his tough fighting style and strong spirits, he has gained a worldwide reputation as a charismatic wrestler.Currently, he fights in the world big wrestling company, AEW. He is also known for the son of a wrestler, Katsuhisa Shibata.

DAIDO MORIYAMA

Photographer

Born on October 10, 1938. After working as a graphic designer, he became involved in the production of the photography book “Barakei” by Eikoh Hosoe, published in 1963.In addition to participating in the photography fanzine, “Provoke”, he published numerous legendary photography books, such as “Nippon Gekijou Shashincho” and “Shashin Yo Sayonara” (Bye bye Photography). His self-published work “Kiroku” (Record), which began as a self-funded project, continues to be published as his life's work. Since the 1970s, he has held solo exhibitions around the world, and known as the renowned Japanese photographer. In 2024, he created the upcoming album cover art for “BULLY” by Ye (Kanye West), solidifying his position as a globally recognized photographer representing Japan.



