2025 年度 企業向け Bio-SPM 技術共同研究課題募集のお知らせ　―世界最高性能の Bio-SPM 技術を産業界に活かす―

金沢大学ナノ生命科学研究所（WPI-NanoLSI）は、ナノ生命科学の発展を目指し、企業を対象に、WPI-NanoLSI が持つ独創的なバイオ-走査型プローブ顕微鏡（Bio-SPM、※1）技術を活用した共同研究課題の募集を開始します。

Bio-SPM は、ナノスケール（1 ナノメートル＝10 億分の 1 メートル）で生体試料を観察できる高解像度顕微鏡技術です。これは、主に生体試料（バイオ試料）に特化した技術で、細胞や分子レベルの詳細な構造を観察することができます。今回の共同研究では、観察対象をバイオ試料に限らず、有機高分子、固液界面など幅広い範囲を対象とします。

企業が持つ技術やアイデアと、WPI-NanoLSI の世界最先端の Bio-SPM が融合することで、他の計測技術では解明できなかったナノメートルレベルの現象を、動画として捉えることができるかもしれません。

本共同研究では、原子分解能／3D-AFM（FM-AFM）（※2）、高速 AFM、走査型イオン伝導顕微鏡（SICM）、細胞測定 AFM といった独創的な Bio-SPM 技術を産業界に応用することを目的としています。企業の研究者・技術者と WPI-NanoLSI の研究者が共同で進める形で実施されます。

※1 Bio-SPM の種類とその詳細は、以下のリンク先の「各 Bio-SPM 技術の概要」をご参照下さい。

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/research/applications/bio-spm/

※2 AFM とは、Atomic Force Microscope の略で、原子間力顕微鏡のこと。

【Bio-SPM 技術共同研究課題募集の詳細】

・応募方法：詳細は下記をご覧ください。

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/research/applications/bio-spm/

※お申込みの際は、WPI-NanoLSI の共同研究者をご指定いただくこともできますし、提案された研究テーマに相応しい共同研究相手をマッチングさせていただくこともできます。

・応募期限：令和 7 年 11 月 28 日まで随時受け付け

・採択件数：若干数

・選考について：応募課題の選考にあたっては、ご提案内容と WPI-NanoLSI の Bio-SPM 技術との適合性を重視した審査を行い、決定します。なお、応募多数の場合は、お断りさせていただくことがあります。採否を申請者（代表者）に受付から概ね 1 ヵ月後までに通知する予定です。

【Bio-SPM について】

WPI-NanoLSI は、80 名を超える研究者と約 60 台の Bio-SPM 装置を擁し、Bio-SPM 技術の開発、応用研究を進めています。最近では、微小管（マイクロチューブル）の管の内側の詳細な構造（※1）、脳・神経の信号伝達を担うグルタミン酸受容体分子の動き(※ 2)、インフルエンザウィルスのゲノム合成過程（※3）、天然変性タンパクの動的構造（※ 4）、生きた細胞内部（※5）をナノメートルレベルで動画撮影するなど、多くの成果を上げています。WPI-NanoLSI の Web サイト「Research Highlights(https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/research/research-highlights/)」にも多数研究成果を掲載しています。ご覧ください。

―参考文献―

※1：Yurtsever, et. al., Nano Lett. 2025, 25, 1, 98-105,

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/highlights/32415/

※2：Sumino, et. al., ACS Nano. 2024, 18, 36, 25018-25035,

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/highlights/31555/

※3：Carlero, et. al., ACS Nano 2024, 18, 30, 19518-19527,

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/highlights/31430/

※4：Kodera, et. al., Nat. Nanotech., 2021, 16, 181-189,

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/highlights/14160/

※5：Penedo, et. al., Sci Adv, 2021, 7, eabj4990,

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/highlights/22239/

【本件に関するお問い合わせ先】

金沢大学 ナノ生命科学研究所 国岡

TEL：076-234-4574

E-mail：nanolsi_openf01[at]adm.kanazawa-u.ac.jp

※ [at] を @ に置き換えて下さい。

Kanazawa University Research: Kanazawa University Invites Industry Collaboration for Cutting-Edge Bio-SPM Research



Kanazawa, Japan - Kanazawa University’s Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) is now accepting proposals from industry partners for collaborative research utilizing the world’s most advanced bio-scanning probe microscope (Bio-SPM) technology. This initiative aims to foster groundbreaking industrial applications by leveraging WPI-NanoLSI’s pioneering expertise in nano-life sciences.

Advancing Industry Innovation with Bio-SPM Technology

WPI-NanoLSI is dedicated to driving progress in nano-life sciences by advancing Bio-SPM technologies, including atomic resolution and 3D-AFM, high-speed AFM, scanning ion conductance microscopy (SICM), and cell measurement AFM. These techniques enable unprecedented visualization of dynamic biological and material phenomena at the nanoscale.



Through this collaboration, industry researchers and engineers will have the opportunity to work alongside WPI-NanoLSI experts to explore innovative applications of Bio-SPM technology. The scope of research extends beyond biological samples, encompassing a wide range of materials and industrial applications. The advanced imaging capabilities of Bio-SPM offer the potential to capture nanometer-scale phenomena in motion-achievements that remain unattainable with conventional measurement techniques.

Why Partner with WPI-NanoLSI?

With over 80 leading researchers and access to approximately 60 state-of-the-art Bio-SPM devices, WPI-NanoLSI has delivered significant scientific breakthroughs, including:



- Structural analysis of microtubule interiors (Nano Lett., 2025)

- https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/highlights/32417/



- Real-time visualization of glutamate receptor molecule dynamics (ACS Nano, 2024)

- https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/highlights/31557/



- Observation of influenza virus genome synthesis processes (ACS Nano, 2024)

- https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/highlights/31433/



- Study of intrinsically disordered protein structures (Nat. Nanotech., 2020)

- https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/highlights/19908/



- Live-cell nanoscale imaging (Sci Adv, 2021)

- https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/highlights/22249/



For more details on the types of Bio-SPM and their applications, please visit:

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/wp/wp-content/uploads/Overview-of-each-Bio-SPM-technology_en.pdf



Application and Selection Process

Interested companies can apply for collaborative research by specifying a WPI-NanoLSI researcher of choice or requesting assistance in finding a suitable research partner. Proposals will be evaluated based on their alignment with WPI-NanoLSI’s Bio-SPM capabilities and the potential for impactful scientific and industrial advancements.



Due to high demand, some applications may not be accepted despite meeting eligibility criteria.



For more details on Bio-SPM technology and the application process, please visit:

https://nanolsi.kanazawa-u.ac.jp/en/research/applications/bio-spm/





Contact:

Research Collaboration Office, WPI-NanoLSI, Kanazawa University

[Email Address] nanolsi_openf01@ml.kanazawa-u.ac.jp

About Kanazawa University and WPI-NanoLSI

Kanazawa University is a leading research institution dedicated to advancing science and technology on a global scale. The Nano Life Science Institute (WPI-NanoLSI) is at the forefront of nano-life science research, pioneering Bio-SPM technologies to explore biological structures and interactions with unprecedented detail.