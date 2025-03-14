株式会社刈田・アンド・カンパニー

2025 年 3 月 14日

株式会社刈田・アンド・カンパニー

代表取締役社長 刈田 直文

シンセンフードテック株式会社の株式譲渡について

弊社のグループ会社が管理・運営する「K&C1号投資事業有限責任組合」が保有する、シンセンフードテック株式会社（大阪府大阪市、代表取締役社長：木村愼、以下「シンセンフードテック」）の全株式を株式会社JR東日本クロスステーション（東京都渋谷区、代表取締役社長：西野史尚、以下「JR-Cross」という）に譲渡いたしましたので、お知らせいたします。

シンセンフードテックはお節業界における国内最大規模での企画・製造・販売事業、および、お節事業の強みを生かした水産加工・和惣菜事業等を営んでおり、「食」を通じて笑顔と感動を届ける総合食品メーカーを目指しております。

弊社は 2021年のシンセンフードテックへの経営参画以降、旺盛な需要に対応する生産体制の拡充、製造品質の向上、組織的経営体制の推進、経営管理機能の強化をはじめとした中長期的な企業価値向上に資する各種支援を行ってまいりました。

JR-Crossは、「エキナカから新しい価値を未来へ」を掲げ、JR東日本グループの中核企業としてエキナカにおける小売事業・飲食事業・食品製造事業・自動販売機事業・商業施設運営等の総合プロデュースを行っています。

今後は、JR-Crossを新たな経営パートナーに迎えることで、同社の日本有数のエキナカ販売網および製造・販売機能と連携したシナジーを創出し、シンセンフードテックの更なる発展が可能になるものと考えております。

以 上

March 14, 2025

Karita & Company Inc.

Naobumi Karita, President and Representative Director

Completion of share transfer of Shinsen Foodtec Co., Ltd

We are pleased to announce that K&C I Limited Partnership ("K&C I") has transferred all the shares of Shinsen Foodtec Co., Ltd (Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, President Makoto Kimura. (“Shinsen”)) K&C I holds to JR East Cross Station Co., Ltd (Shibuya-ward, Tokyo Prefecture, President Fumihisa Nishino. (“JR-Cross”)).

Shinsen is one of the biggest companies who is engaged in planning, manufacturing and sell of OSECHI, Japanese traditional feast to celebrate New Year, and Shinsen also holds the marine food processing section or Japanese style ready-made food section as related business. Through her business, Shinsen is willing to make people smile and impress.

Since the investment into Shinsen in 2021, K&C I have supported Shinsen’s business activities like expansion of production capacity to meet the strong demand for OSECHI, enhance the managerial organization structure, or strengthen the management functions, seeking increase of the enterprise value in mid-long term.

JR-Cross, a core company of JR East group, is engaged in the total planning of EKINAKA business - EKINAKA is the shopping or dining area at railway stations -, retail business, food manufacturing business, vending machines business or operation of commercial facilities etc. to realize their corporate vision “New value from EKINAKA to future”.

We believe Shinsen will create synergy value to JR-Cross with one of the largest EKINAKA retails businesses or food manufacturing/selling businesses, and we also believe that will lead Shinsen’s further developments in future.

