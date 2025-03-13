Open Infrastructure Foundation、オープンソースの世界的な影響力拡大のため Linux Foundation への参加を発表

The Linux Foundation Japan

2025年3月12日 テキサス州オースティン/カリフォルニア州サンフランシスコ発 ーオープンソースを通じて大規模イノベーションを促進する非営利団体 Linux Foundation(http://www.linuxfoundation.org/) は本日、Open Infrastructure Foundation(https://openinfra.org/) (OpenInfra) が、OpenInfraおよびLinux Foundation両理事会による全会一致の承認を経て、メンバー ファウンデーションとして参加する意向を示したことを発表しました。Linux FoundationとOpenInfra Foundationは協力して成長し活気に満ちたグローバル エコシステムを統合し、信頼性の高いオープンソース ソリューションをユーザーと開発者に提供します。

両ファウンデーションは、世界で最も活発で影響力のあるオープンソース プロジェクトであるLinux、OpenStack、Kubernetesを統合した Open Infrastructure Blueprint(https://openinfra.org/open-infrastructure-blueprint-white-paper) を通じて、すでに緊密に連携しています。このブループリントを通じて、世界中の何百もの組織の重要なワークロードが支えられており、これらの技術とそれを支えるエコシステムが共に成長し、進化するインフラ要件に対応しながら、独自ツールを凌駕する前例のない機会を生み出しています。OpenInfraがLinux Foundationを拠点にすることで、Linux、Kubernetes、PyTorchなど他の重要なオープンソースプロジェクトとのコラボレーションを通じて、データセンターの近代化も加速します。

OpenInfra Foundationのエグゼクティブ ディレクターであるJonathan Bryce氏は次のように述べています。

「データセンターインフラ市場は、AIの膨大な需要に加え、仮想化の移行やデジタル主権により、根本的な再構築が進んでいます。OpenInfra Foundationは、この再構築をサポートするLinux Foundationの多くのプロジェクトとすでに密接に連携しており、今こそリソースを結集し、数兆ドル規模の市場を牽引する両組織の取り組みをさらに発展させる絶好のタイミングです。Linux Foundationと協力することで、より緊密に連携し、オープンソースが勝利し続ける未来を開発、展開、形成することができます。」

人工知能 (AI) とデータセンターの進化は、地政学的要因と相まって、オープンソース プロジェクトに対する需要の急増を引き起こしています。オープンソース ソフトウェアは、イノベーションを加速し続け、その価値は技術スタックを上昇していき、開発者や消費者に最高の体験を提供するプロバイダーに流れ込んでいきます。ハーバード大学の研究者(https://www.library.hbs.edu/working-knowledge/open-source-software-the-nine-trillion-resource-companies-take-for-granted)によると、オープンソースは約9兆ドルの経済的価値創造を引き起こしました。

Linux Foundation のエグゼクティブ ディレクターであるJim Zemlinは、次のように述べています。

「OpenInfra FoundationをLinux Foundationに迎えることができて大変嬉しく思います。私たちの豊かなパートナーシップの歴史と、密接に結びついたコミュニティは、オープンソースの力と可能性を推進し発展させるという共通の使命に向けて、私たちを前進させるでしょう。」

プロセス完了までの間、OpenInfra FoundationはLinux Foundation内で運営されます。オープンソース インフラストラクチャ プロジェクトをサポートするため、OpenInfra Foundationは、理事会の役職、プロジェクト ガバナンス、予算、メンバーシップ、 およびThe Four Opens(https://openinfra.org/four-opens/)の原則に基づくコミュニティ中心のアプローチに関して、現在の機能を継続します。

支援の声 (アナウンス原文(https://www.linuxfoundation.org/press/open-infrastructure-foundation-board-announces-intent-to-join-the-linux-foundation)より)

“The OpenInfra Foundation enters 2025 with strong momentum. The number of member organizations increased by 15%, including two new Platinum members. Our projects are thriving as well, with OpenStack adoption surging and OpenInfra projects like Kata Containers, StarlingX and Zuul experiencing increased adoption. Coupling our global community-110,000-strong-with the Linux Foundation leverages the power of open source and sets the stage for continued success as we build the next decade of infrastructure.”

- Julia Kreger, Chair of the OpenInfra Board of Directors.

“Throughout history, every leap in human progress has been driven by advances in infrastructure, and today’s rapid evolution of AI is no exception. AI and infrastructure are fundamentally intertwined, with AI pushing infrastructure forward through new demands for accelerated compute, scalable platforms like OpenStack, and open-source deep learning frameworks like PyTorch. The greatest AI innovations will thrive within open ecosystems, not proprietary silos. By joining forces, OpenInfra and the Linux Foundation amplify a collaborative community already deeply interconnected, ensuring AI infrastructure is openly developed, community-governed, and accessible-empowering innovators worldwide to freely contribute, adapt, and build upon shared technologies.”

- Mark Collier, COO of the OpenInfra Foundation.

“As OpenStack Technical Committee (TC) Chair, I want to express our collective support for this transition. We believe that joining forces with the Linux Foundation will strengthen not just OpenStack, but the entire community’s ability to effectively collaborate with the Linux Foundation open source projects and their ecosystems that OpenInfra users already rely on.”

- Goutham Pacha Ravi, OpenStack TC Chair.

Linux Foundationの詳細については www.linuxfoundation.org(http://www.linuxfoundation.org/) をご覧ください。Open Infrastructure Foundationの詳細については www.openinfra.org(http://www.openinfra.org/) をご覧ください。

Open Infrastructure Foundationについて

OpenInfra Foundation(http://openinfra.org/)は、本番環境で実行されるオープンソース インフラストラクチャ ソフトウェアを開発するコミュニティを構築しています。2012年に設立されたOpenInfra Foundationは、OpenStack(https://www.openstack.org/)、Kata Containers(https://katacontainers.io/)、StarlingX(https://www.starlingx.io/)、Zuul(https://zuul-ci.org/)などのオープンソース インフラストラクチャ プロジェクトの開発とサポートを行っています。187か国の11万人以上の支援を受けて、OpenInfra Foundationは、AI、コンテナネイティブ アプリ、エッジ コンピューティング、データセンター クラウド向けのインフラストラクチャなど、オープンソース プロジェクトと実践コミュニティをホストしています。OpenInfraムーブメントに参加しましょう：http://www.openinfra.org(http://www.openinfra.org/)

Linux Foundationについて

Linux Foundationは、オープンソースソフトウェア、オープンハードウェア、オープンスタンダード、オープンデータに関するコラボレーションのための世界有数の拠点です。Linux Foundationのプロジェクトは、Linux、LF Decentralized Trust、Kubernetes、Node.js、ONAP、OpenChain、OpenSSF、PyTorch、RISC-V、SPDX、Zephyrなど、世界のインフラストラクチャにとって重要なものです。Linux Foundationは、ベストプラクティスを活用し、貢献者、ユーザー、ソリューション プロバイダーのニーズに対応し、オープン コラボレーションの持続可能なモデルを構築することに重点を置いています。詳細については linuxfoundation.org(http://linuxfoundation.org/) をご覧ください。

Linux Foundationはさまざまな登録商標および商標を使用しています。 Linux Foundationの商標の一覧についてはこちら(https://www.linuxfoundation.jp/trademark-usage/)をご覧ください。

Linuxは、Linus Torvaldsの登録商標です。