Infinidat、「2025 Gartner(R) Peer Insights(TM) Customers′ Choice」のプライマリストレージプラットフォーム部門に7度目の選出

Infinidat Japan合同会社

※Infinidat本社が2025年3月4日に公開したプレスリリースの抄訳です。

https://www.infinidat.com/en/news/press-releases/infinidat-recognized-2025-gartner-peer-insights-customers-choice-primary

2025年3月4日 マサチューセッツ州ウォルサム：エンタープライズストレージソリューションのリーディングプロバイダー、インフィニダット(https://www.infinidat.com/ja)（以下、Infinidat）は本日、「2025 Gartner(R) Peer Insights(TM) Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Platforms(https://www.gartner.com/reprints/?id=1-2KCRQRO2&ct=250224&st=sb)」に選出されたことを発表しました(*1)。Infinidatがこの企業顧客を中心とした評価であるGartner Peer Insights Customers' Choiceで、エンタープライズストレージの地域セグメントまたは全体的なCustomers' Choiceとして認定されるのは7度目（全体的なCustomers' Choiceとして5度、北米地域のCustomers' Choiceとして2度）です。

全体では、Infinidatは過去7年間で5度（2025年、2023年、2021年、2020年、2019年）、プライマリストレージ部門のGartner Peer Insights Customers' Choiceに選出されており、地域別では北米地域で2度（2024年、2023年）、Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choiceに選出されています。Infinidatの選定は、Gartnerが独自に検証した企業のエンドユーザーのレビューと評価に基づいています。

InfinidatのCEO、Phil Bullingerは、次のように述べています。

「InfinidatがGartner Peer Insights Customers' Choiceに7度、Customers' Choice全体として5度、北米地域のCustomers' Choiceとして2度選出されたことは、当社が持つエンタープライズ向けプライマリストレージの専門性を実証するものです。Infinidatは、高度な自動化によってストレージを簡素化し、コスト削減を可能にし、業界をリードするパフォーマンスを提供し、サイバーストレージレジリエンスとAIを組み込み、業界でも独自性を誇る三重化冗長ストレージアーキテクチャによって100%の可用性を確保することで、他社との差別化を図っています。Infinidatと当社が提供する卓越したユーザーエクスペリエンスを愛してくださっているエンドユーザーのお客様から直接寄せられるポジティブなフィードバックほど、当社の包括的なエンタープライズストレージソリューションを強く支持するものはありません。」

2025年2月24日に発表された「Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Platforms」で、InfinidatはInfiniBox(R)とInfiniBox(TM) SSAに対する77件のレビューに基づき、平均総合評価星4.9（星5つが最高）を獲得しました。また、99%のお客様がInfinidatを同業他社に推薦する意向を示しています。

レポートでは、「『Voice of the Customer』の右上の『Customers’ Choice』クアドラントに位置するベンダーは、両軸（ユーザーの関心と採用、総合的なエクスペリエンス）において市場平均を満たすか上回るスコアを獲得している」としています。私たちは、エンタープライズクラスのテクノロジーソリューション調達担当者のための「頼れる」サイトとして、Gartner Peer Insightsは業界標準のエンタープライズレビューおよび評価プラットフォームであると確信しています。

カスタマーレビューの例

以下に、InfinidatユーザーがGartner Peer Insightsウェブサイトに投稿したレビューから最近のものを一部紹介します。

“Infinidat SSA, specifically the F4308T model, has the performance capabilities of storage arrays two to three times more expensive” プリンシパルテクノロジスト（ヘルスケア・バイオテック業界）(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox-ssa/review/view/411462)

“InfiniBox SSA is an outstanding storage array” アカウントエグゼクティブ（ITサービス業界）(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox-ssa/review/view/5771670)

“The storage is the most performant and the most stable of any I’ve experienced in 30 years of industry experience” バイスプレジデント（銀行業界）(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox/review/view/4155620)

“This is hands down the best storage system I’ve ever worked with” シニアシステムズアドミニストレーター（製造業界）(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox/review/view/4708864)

“Infinidat’s performance and reliability set them apart from the competition significantly” バイスプレジデント（銀行業界）(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox/review/view/4155620)

“We’ve been running Infinidat for nearly 3 years, and every step of the way, it’s been truly amazing” CIO（ITサービス業界）(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox/review/view/5798848)

“We are using InfiniBox for cloud services solutions and we love to use it” クラウドサービスソリューションマネージャー（電気通信業界）(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox/review/view/5803322)

“InfiniBox is miles ahead of its competitors in the simplicity of administration and reliability of the services” シニアエキスパートシステムアドミニストレーター（ITサービス業界）(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox/review/view/5771432)

“Infinidat InfiniBox: Raising the bar for critical data storage” システムエンジニア（保険業界）(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox/review/view/5820194)

“Impeccable support sets Infinidat storage apart” シニアシステムズアドミニストレーター（銀行業界）(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox/review/view/4064864)

レポートはこちら(https://www.gartner.com/reprints/?id=1-2KCRQRO2&ct=250224&st=sb)でご覧になれます。Infinidatの世界のお客様から寄せられたGartner Peer Insightsのレビューはこちら(https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/primary-storage-platforms/vendor/infinidat/product/infinibox/review/view/4064864)をご覧ください。

Gartner Peer Insightsについて

Gartner Peer Insightsは、ITプロフェッショナルとテクノロジーの意思決定者によって書かれ、読まれているITソフトウェアとサービスの評価とレビューのオンラインプラットフォームです。その目的は、顧客からの客観的で偏りのないフィードバックを受け取ることで、ITリーダーがより洞察に満ちた購買決定を行い、テクノロジープロバイダーが製品を改善できるようにすることです。Gartner Peer Insightsには、340以上の市場において検証された35万件以上のレビューが含まれています。詳細については、以下をご覧ください：www.gartner.com/reviews/home(http://www.gartner.com/reviews/home)

*1：Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage Platforms, Peer Contributors, 24 February, 2025.

Gartner Peer Insightsのコンテンツは、本プラットフォームに掲載されているベンダーを利用した経験に基づくエンドユーザー個人の意見であり、事実の記述として解釈されるべきものではなく、またGartnerまたはその関連会社の見解を代表するものでもありません。Gartnerは、本コンテンツに掲載されているベンダー、製品、サービスを推奨するものではなく、本コンテンツに関して、明示または黙示を問わず、その正確性または完全性（商品性または特定目的への適合性を含む）についていかなる保証も行うものではありません。

GARTNERは米国およびその他の国におけるGartner, Inc. および／またはその関連会社の登録商標およびサービスマークであり、PEER INSIGHTSは米国およびその他の国におけるGartner, Inc.および／またはその関連会社の登録商標です。無断複写・転載を禁じます。

レビューはエラーと読みやすさを考慮して編集されています。

