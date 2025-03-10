アジア学院を通して世界とつながるグレイト・ジャーニー ── 2025年度イベントカレンダー

学校法人アジア学院

アジア学院2025年度イベントカレンダーアジア学院2025イベントカレンダー

3月末、各国から学生たちが来日し、アジア学院の2025年度研修プログラムがいよいよ始まります。アジア学院の取り組みを今年も多くの方に知っていただきたく、2025年度の主なイベントを一覧にした年間カレンダーを公開しました。ウェブサイトのトップページにも掲載しておりますので、ぜひご覧ください。https://ari.ac.jp

イースター・渡航費キャンペーン： 3月17日(月)～4月30日(水)

最初のイベントは3月17日（月）にスタートする「イースター・渡航費キャンペーン」です。



「知っていましたか？農村コミュニティリーダーたちのグレイト・ジャーニー」

と題し、アジア学院の学生たちがどのように困難を乗り越えて研修に参加しているかを知っていただく機会です。燃料費高騰により渡航費はコロナ禍以前の約2倍に増加しています。アジア学院の学生たちの学びを支えるため、皆さまのご支援をお待ちしています。

ちょこっとファーム： 5～7月／9～11月 第3土曜

ご家族やお子さまと一緒に楽しめる農作業や森林探索など自然体験のプログラムです。アジア学院が大切にしている「フードライフ（フードとライフは切り離せない）」の一端を、ぜひ体験してみてください。

オープンキャンパス（5～1月／2か月ごとに開催）

コミュニティビルディングや国際協力に興味のある方へ向けたプログラムです。日本人学生として、またはボランティアとして、アジア・アフリカ・太平洋地域の10数か国から集まる学生や、ドイツ・アメリカなどからのボランティア、さらにミャンマー・フィリピン・日本など多様な背景を持つ職員と共に学び、生活することができます。世界的にも貴重な体験を、ぜひアジア学院で。

その他の主なイベント

海外スタディツアー（2月）

アジア学院の学びを海外で実践的に体験する機会です。

English Farm Camp（5月）

英語を使いながら農作業を楽しめるプログラムです。

収穫感謝の日（10月）

1年の恵みに感謝し、収穫の喜びをみんなで分かち合います。

アジア学院フレンズデー（1月）

学院を支えてくださる方々との交流・感謝を深めるイベントです。

これらのイベント情報はアジア学院ウェブサイトやSNSでも随時更新予定です。オンラインでの参加や、実際に学院へ足を運んでのご参加など、さまざまな形でアジア学院を知り、体験していただけます。ぜひ、この機会にアジア学院と一緒に歩み、学びを分かち合ってください。

▼最新情報・お申し込みはこちら

アジア学院公式ウェブサイト: https://ari.ac.jp

アジア学院公式SNS: ARI Facebook(https://facebook.com/Asian.Rural.Institute), ARI Instagram(https://instagram.com/asian_rural_institute/)

-------------------

本リリースに関するお問い合わせは、アジア学院広報 pr@ari.ac.jp までお願いいたします。

皆さまのご参加を心よりお待ちしております。

The Great Journey: Connecting with the World Through Asian Rural Institute ── 2025 Event Calendar

At the end of March, participants from around the globe will arrive in Japan, marking the commencement of Asian Rural Institute (ARI)’s 2025 training program. With the aim of sharing our initiatives with a broad audience, we have prepared an annual calendar highlighting the main events of 2025. The calendar is also featured on our website’s homepage-please take a moment to explore it.

Easter Travel Expenses Campaign

(March 17 [Mon] - April 30 [Wed])

Our first event, the Easter Travel Expenses Campaign, kicks off on Monday, March 17.

Titled "Do You Know? The Great Journey of Rural Community Leaders," this event offers a unique opportunity to learn how our participants overcome challenges to participate in the program. Due to soaring fuel prices, travel costs have nearly doubled compared to the pre-COVID-19 era. We invite you to support the academic journeys of our participants.

Chokotto Farm

(May-July / September-November on the 3rd Saturday)

Join us for a nature experience program that includes hands-on farming and forest exploration-perfect for families and children. Experience a taste of our cherished “Foodlife,” a philosophy that celebrates the inseparable bond between food and life.

Open Campus

(May-January / Held every two months)

The Open Campus is designed for individuals interested in community building and international cooperation. Whether you join as a Japanese participant or volunteer, you will have the opportunity to learn and live alongside participants from over ten countries across Asia, Africa, and the Pacific, as well as volunteers from Germany, the United States, and staff from diverse backgrounds including Myanmar, the Philippines, and Japan. This is a truly invaluable global experience.

Other Main Events

Harvest Thanksgiving Celebration (October):

Come together to share the joy of the harvest and give thanks for a year of blessings.

AFARI Event in USA (September):

AFARI, an American organization supporting ARI, will host a program for supporters to learn about Graduate activities and the ARI’s guiding concept.

ARI Friends Day (January):

Deepen connections and express gratitude with those who support ARI.

These event details will be continuously updated on the ARI website and social media channels. You can participate either online or by visiting the institute in person. We warmly invite you to join us on this journey and share in our learning experiences.

▼ For the Latest Information and Registration

Asia Institute Official Website: https://en/ari.ac.jp

Asia Institute Official Social Media: ARI Facebook, ARI Instagram

For inquiries regarding this press release, please contact ARI Public Relations at pr@ari.ac.jp.

We look forward to your participation.