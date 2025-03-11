石巻工房のサステナブルなものづくり

株式会社石巻工房

1: アウトドアソファ新発売のお知らせ

2:カリモク家具とのコラボレーション・Maker Packの拡充

3:東京ショールーム・石巻工房の家具を体験できるカフェ

２０１１年３月１１日の東日本大震災の復旧をきっかけに公共工房として生まれた石巻工房は、設立から14年目を迎えました。設立以降継続して活動を続け、今もその活動の幅を広げています。





この度、アウトドア用のソファシリーズ「KOBO SOFA」（1・2・3人掛）と「105° LOUNGE CHAIR」を販売開始いたしました。 昨年12月には能登半島震災への復興への一助として能登ヒバを採用した商品を発表、多種商品へ展開し、ほぼ全ての商品で国産材家具を製作しています。

また、昨年株式会社１０年を契機に業務提携したカリモク家具と共にMaker Packラインの開発・充実を図り、石巻の職人が手掛けるThe Originalsもラインナップ拡充やコラボ商品を予定するなど、着実なステップアップを続けています。

― Maker Packラインの拡充

日本の里山から得られる広葉樹から余すところなく木材を活用するカリモクの革新性により、環境負荷が低く持続可能な森を支える新たな木材料として注目されているGLT（ギャザード・ ラミネーティッド・ティンバー）を開発し、Maker Packラインの樹種として使用しています。反りや変形にも強く、ウレタン塗装で傷や汚れにも強いことも特徴で、カラーバリエーションはNATURAL、ASH、SOIL、INKの４種類より空間に合わせて選んでいただくことができます。カーボンフットプリントを削減するフラットパックでお届けするMaker Packラインでは、サステナブルなものづくりでモダンな空間にも合う高品質な家具を今後も拡充してまいります。

― The Originalラインの拡充

東日本大震災後の2011年7月、野外映画上映会のために石巻の高校生と製作したISHINOMAKI BENCHは、その後も外の空間で使われ続け、人々がベンチを介して集い、会話やコミュニケーションが生まれました。この度、当時の復興支援のために開かれた企業のオフィスのためにデザインされたKOBO SOFAをアウトドア用でも使える仕様に発展させました。

元々外に使用できる針葉樹をフレームとして使っていたことから、カリモク家具にてクヴァドラ製のアウトドア用張地の外部用クッションを作り、屋外での利用に適したソファとなりました。現在はシンプルなソファですが、シリーズとして様々なスペースにフィットするように開発しています。

昨年12月に採用した能登ヒバは、アウトドア用にも対応する105° LOUNGE CHAIRやAA STOOLシリーズなどですでに展開しており、多くの商品でオプションとして選択していただくことができます。

Maker PackやThe Originalsは、弊社の東京ショールームをはじめ、dotcom coffee Asakusabashi(浅草橋)やdotcom space Tokyo（原宿）のカフェで実際に見て体験することができます。



私たちは、当初から実用的なフォルム、機能性、耐久性とシンプルなデザインが融合したものづくり を目指し、普通の人々の日常生活のための製品をつくり続けてきました。日々、日本の木工の長い 伝統に根ざし、すべて「Maker Made」の高品質でモダンな家具を生み出しています。石巻工房は、ビジネス戦略やブランディング、マーケティングがその基礎ではありません。しかし設立以降、私たちは「自分でやること（DIY）」は「一人でやること」ではないと学びました。素晴らしいコミュニティを創造することは、素晴らしい家具をつくることと同じくらい重要です。石巻工房というプロジェクトの成長とともに、私たちのグローバルコミュニティも拡張しています。私たちの家具は、優れたデザイン以上のものを象徴し、届ける存在になっています。

これからもこのMaker Madeの理念を体現し、使う人々の暮らしや生活が豊かになるような商品をこれからも国内外に届けてまいります。

■石巻工房 会社概要

会社名 ：株式会社石巻工房

所在地 ：〒986-2135宮城県石巻市渡波字栄田164-3

URL ：https://ishinomaki-lab.org

―参考

石巻工房東京ショールーム（予約制）

東京都文京区小石川3-31-7(https://maps.app.goo.gl/7coiXP8bnRDZB6vTA)

TEL:03-5825-4963（芦沢啓治建築設計事務所直通）

dotcom coffee Asakusabashi

東京都台東区浅草橋5-6-13KADビル1Ｆ(https://maps.app.goo.gl/nUM25KaaYPWqke7W8)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dotcomcoffee_asakusabashi/)

dotcom space Tokyo

東京都渋谷区神宮前1-19-19 エリンデール神宮前B1(https://maps.app.goo.gl/3xQc2cSyiKmvFXaXA)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dotcomspacetokyo/)







Ishinomaki Laboratory’s Approach to Sustainable Craftsmanship

- Launch of the Outdoor Series & Products Introducing Noto-Hiba -

1: Introducing the New Outdoor Sofa Series

2: Collaboration with Karimoku Furniture & Growing Collection of the Maker Pack

3: Tokyo Showroom & Cafes to Experience Our Furniture in Use



Founded as a public workshop in response to the recovery efforts after the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, Ishinomaki Laboratory is now in its 14th year. Since its establishment, we have continued its activities to further expand its reach.



We are pleased to announce the launch of the outdoor sofa series, including the KOBO SOFA (available in 1-seater, 2-seater, and 3-seater) and the 105° LOUNGE CHAIR. Additionally, as part of our contribution to the recovery from the Noto Peninsula Earthquake, we introduced Noto-Hiba products in December last year and have since expanded the use of the wood across many of our products. As a result, our products are now predominantly crafted from domestic Japanese wood.



Following our transition to a corporation last year after a decade in operation, we have formed a business partnership with Karimoku Furniture, working together to develop and expand the Maker Pack line. At the same time, our makers in Ishinomaki continue to craft The Original products, with new collaborations in the works.



ーExpansion of the Maker Pack Line

Thanks to Karimoku’s innovative approach to their efficient use of wood from Japan’s Satoyama forests, we have adopted GLT (Gathered Laminated Timber) as the primary material in the Maker Pack line. GLT is now being recognized as an environmentally friendly and sustainable material that supports low-impact forestry.

GLT is resistant to warping and deformation, and its polyurethane coating makes it highly durable against scratches and stains. Customers can choose from four color variations; Natural, Ash, Soil, and Ink, to match their space.

Designed for sustainability, the Maker Pack line is delivered flat-pack to minimize its carbon footprint while offering high-quality furniture that seamlessly complements modern interiors, and we are committed to expanding this collection further.

ーExpansion of The Originals Line



In July 2011, following the Great East Japan Earthquake, we collaborated with local high school students to create the ISHINOMAKI BENCH for an outdoor film screening. Over time, the bench became a public fixture, bringing people together and fostering conversations and connections.

Building on this legacy, we have adapted the KOBO SOFA, originally designed for an office space, into a versatile model for outdoor use. Since the original version was made using naturally weather-resistant softwood, Karimoku Furniture developed durable outdoor cushions using Kvadrat’s outdoor fabric. While the current design remains simple, we are expanding the series to suit various spaces.

Additionally, the newly introduced Noto Hiba wood is now featured in the outdoor furniture pieces, including the 105° LOUNGE CHAIR and AA STOOL series. It is also available as a material option across many of our products.



Experience Our Furniture in Use

Both the Maker Pack and The Originals collections can be seen and experienced at our Tokyo Showroom, as well as at dotcom coffee Asakusabashi and dotcom space Tokyo in Harajuku.

Utilitarian forms, functionality, and durability merge with simple design. Our products have been created for ordinary people and everyday lives. We tap into a long tradition of Japanese woodworking to offer high-quality, modern furniture that is entirely Maker Made. We didn’t start ISHINOMAKI LABORATORY with business strategy, branding, or marketing in mind, and in the last ten years, we’ve learned that “doing it yourself” doesn’t mean doing it alone. As our project grows, so does our global community - and our furniture has come to symbolize so much more than great design.

We remain dedicated to bringing the Maker Made philosophy to life, continuing to craft products that enrich the everyday lives of people in Japan and around the world.

■Ishinomaki Laboratory Company Profile

Company Name: Ishinomaki Laboratory Inc.

Location: 164-3 Sakaeda, Watanoha, Ishinomaki-city, Miyagi pref. 986-2135 Japan

URL ：https://ishinomaki-lab.org

ーReferences

Ishinomaki Laboratory Tokyo Showroom (Reservation Required)

Location:3-31-7 Koishikawa, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo(https://maps.app.goo.gl/7coiXP8bnRDZB6vTA)

TEL: 03-5825-4963 (Direct line to Keiji Ashizawa Design Office)

dotcom coffee Asakusabashi

Location:5-6-13 KAD Building 1F, Asakusabashi, Taito-ku, Tokyo(https://maps.app.goo.gl/KgdqSDYUVXS71RCHA)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dotcomcoffee_asakusabashi/)

dotcom space Tokyo

Location:1-19-19 Elindale Jingumae B1, Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo(https://maps.app.goo.gl/3xQc2cSyiKmvFXaXA)

Instagram(https://www.instagram.com/dotcomspacetokyo/)