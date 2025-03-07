Jizai、一般社団法人AIロボット協会（AIRoA）に加入

株式会社Jizai

(English follows)

生成AI・AIロボットの社会実装を進める株式会社Jizai（本社：東京都文京区、代表取締役CEO 石川佑樹、以下「Jizai」）は、一般社団法人AIロボット協会（所在地：東京都文京区、理事長：尾形哲也、英表記：AI Robot Association、以下「AIRoA」）に加入したことをお知らせします。

一般社団法人AIロボット協会（AIRoA）は、AIとロボット技術の融合によるロボットデータエコシステム構築を目指し、2024年12月に設立されました。産業の垣根を超えたオープンかつ大規模なデータ収集と基盤モデルの開発・公開を推進し、高度な汎用ロボットの実現に向け、スケール可能なロボットデータエコシステム構築を推進する取り組みです。

JizaiのAIハードウェア事業は、マルチモーダルAIによる制御とタスクの遂行を可能にするハードウエアを研究・開発することで、汎用AIロボットの実現を目指しています。今回、一般社団法人AIロボット協会の趣旨に賛同し入会することとなりました。

一般社団法人AIロボット協会のニュースリリースは以下をご覧ください。

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000001.000158322.html

https://www.airoa.org/ja

以上

株式会社Jizai概要

Jizaiは、急速な少子高齢化や労働力人口の減少などの課題に対して、AIソリューション/AI SaaS事業・AIロボット事業など生成AI・ロボット領域の社会実装を行います。また、マルチモーダルAIによる制御とタスクの遂行を可能にするハードウエアを研究・開発することで、汎用AIロボットの実現を目指します。

法人名：株式会社Jizai

代表者：代表取締役CEO 石川 佑樹

所在地：東京都文京区向丘2-3-10 東大前HiRAKU GATE

設立：2024年6月

事業内容：生成AI・ロボット等の先端技術サービスの企画・開発・提供など

コーポレートサイト：http://jizai.ai/

一般社団法人AIロボット協会概要

和名：一般社団法人AIロボット協会

英名：AI Robot Association（AIRoA）

目的：ロボットとAIの融合により、ロボット開発の技術を革新する。それにより、社会におけるロボットの活用を推進する

事業：

AIロボットの開発促進のための取り組み

・基盤モデル開発に必要なデータの収集・保管・管理・公開

・基盤モデル・個別モデルの開発・運用・公開

・開発コミュニティの運営

AIロボットの社会普及のための取り組み

・AI ロボットによる効率化効果の計測・公開

・AI ロボットの安全性評価の検討・公開

その他、当法人の目的を達成するために必要な事業

Jizai Joins the AI Robot Association (AIRoA)

Jizai Inc. (Headquarters: Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yuki Ishikawa, hereinafter "Jizai"), a company dedicated to the practical implementation of generative AI and AI robotics, has joined the AI Robot Association (AIRoA, a general incorporated association located in Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo, headed by President Tetsuya Ogata).

Established in December 2024, the AI Robot Association (AIRoA) aims to build a scalable robot data ecosystem by merging AI and robotic technologies. The association promotes open, large-scale data collection across industries and the development and public release of foundational models, aiming to realize advanced, versatile robots.

Jizai's AI hardware division focuses on research and development of hardware capable of multimodal AI control and task execution, striving toward the realization of general-purpose AI robots. Jizai has joined AIRoA in support of these objectives.

Please refer to the news release from the AI Robot Association here:

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000001.000158322.html

https://www.airoa.org/

About Jizai, Inc.

Jizai implements AI solutions/AI SaaS businesses and AI robot businesses in the fields of Generative AI and robotics to address challenges such as rapid population aging and declining workforce. By researching and developing hardware that enables control and task execution through multimodal AI, the company aims to realize General-Purpose AI robots.

Company Name: Jizai, Inc.

Representative: CEO Yuki Ishikawa

Location: Todaimae HiRAKU GATE, 2-3-10 Mukaigaoka, Bunkyo-ku, Tokyo

Established: June 2024

Business Description: Planning, development, and provision of advanced technology services such as Generative AI and robotics

Corporate Website: http://jizai.ai/

About the AI Robot Association

Name: AI Robot Association (AIRoA)

Objective: Revolutionize robot development through the integration of robotics and AI, promoting the practical application of robots in society.

Business Description:

Initiatives for the acceleration of AI robot development

Initiatives for social adoption of AI robots

Other activities necessary to achieve the organization's goals.