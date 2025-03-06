Qorvo(R)、受賞歴あるQSPICE(R)回路シミュレーションソフトウェアにモデリング機能を追加

Qorvo Japan 有限会社

コネクティビティおよびパワーソリューションの世界的リーダーであるQorvo(R)(https://www.qorvo.com/)（Nasdaq: QRVO）は、受賞歴のあるQSPICE回路シミュレーションソフトウェアに重要な新機能を追加したと発表しました。電子設計者は、新たに追加されたツールを使用することで、半導体部品のモデルをより正確に、数時間ではなく数分で作成できるようになります。このツールは、無償で提供されているQSPICEソフトウェアパッケージに含まれています。

この新機能により、電子設計者は一般的なデータシートに記載されている情報を基に、接合型電界効果トランジスタ（JFET）、金属酸化膜電界効果トランジスタ（MOSFET）、およびダイオードの回路シミュレーションモデルを作成できます。QSPICEの開発者であるMike Engelhardt氏は、この機能を2023年のQSPICEリリース以来、最も重要な回路シミュレーションの進化、だと位置づけています。

Engelhardt氏は、今回の発表について次のように述べています。「QSPICEユーザーは、これらのパワーデバイスのモデルを簡単に作成できるようになり、回路シミュレーションの精度と効率を飛躍的に向上させることができます。すべての回路シミュレーションは、機能的な部品モデルが基盤となっており、このツールにより、エンジニアや愛好家がこの作業を迅速かつ正確に行えるようになります」

QSPICEは、アナログシミュレーション技術の最先端を押し上げるだけでなく、複雑なデジタル回路やアルゴリズムのシミュレーションも可能にします。最新の回路図キャプチャ機能と、高速なミックスドモードシミュレーションを組み合わせたこのツールは、ハードウェアとソフトウェアの複雑な課題を解決するために最適な選択肢となります。

QorvoのQSPICEは、次世代の回路シミュレーションソフトウェアとして、電力およびアナログ設計者にとって、飛躍的に生産性を向上させるツールです。シミュレーション速度、機能性、信頼性の向上により、試作前に回路をテストできるため、時間とコストを削減できるだけでなく、環境負荷の低減にも貢献します。QSPICEは、Elektra AwardおよびElectrons d’Or（ゴールデンエレクトロンズ）トロフィーを受賞し、その優れた性能が高く評価されています。

QSPICEは現在、www.qspice.com(https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.qspice.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7CAdam.Castaldo%40qorvo.com%7C557aa58fd5dc42b8e11308dd3ffdca81%7Cea529389cf474fb2b8ff2ddd0b7d2a34%7C0%7C0%7C638737081433010236%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=bsiniRyMOvfn%2Fgalp%2BykUg0DCbp%2BwLm9Ar95ltEiA7o%3D&reserved=0)から入手可能であり、Qorvoによる継続的なサポートに加え、QorvoのQSPICEフォーラム(https://nam10.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fforum.qorvo.com%2F&data=05%7C02%7CAdam.Castaldo%40qorvo.com%7C557aa58fd5dc42b8e11308dd3ffdca81%7Cea529389cf474fb2b8ff2ddd0b7d2a34%7C0%7C0%7C638737081433024579%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=xgjNDMychNY4bAxZUWxB5Q%2F2Mx2Pgr0FINsyzVgYjTw%3D&reserved=0)で活発なユーザーコミュニティによるサポートも受けられます。

Qorvoについて

Qorvo（Nasdaq: QRVO）は、より良い世界を実現する革新的な半導体ソリューションを提供しています。私たちは、製品および技術のリーダーシップ、システムレベルの専門知識、グローバルな製造規模を組み合わせることで、顧客の最も複雑な技術的課題を迅速に解決します。Qorvoは、消費者向け電子機器、スマートホーム/IoT、自動車、電気自動車（EV）、バッテリー駆動の家電製品、ネットワークインフラ、航空宇宙/防衛など、大規模なグローバル市場の多様で高成長なセグメントにサービスを提供しています。私たちの多様で革新的なチームが、どのようにして地球をつなぎ、保護し、電力を供給しているかについては、www.qorvo.com(https://www.qorvo.com/)をご覧ください。

