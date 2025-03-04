一般社団法人Fintech協会のアドバイザーにPatrick Cao氏、AFA副会長Dongpyo Hong氏が就任

一般社団法人FinTech協会

一般社団法人Fintech協会（代表理事：沖田 貴史／木村 康宏／落合 孝文、以下「当協会」）は、2025年3月4日、国際連携活動及びプロモーションを従来以上に強化していくため、インドネシアGoTo Group共同創業者の1人であるPatrick Cao氏（現：Unlock共同創業者兼マネージングパートナー）、Asia FinTech Alliance（AFA）創設執行委員のDongpyo Hong氏（KnowWhere Bridge Co.,Ltd.創設者兼CEO及び韓国Fintech産業協会グローバルアライアンス＆パートナーシップ委員長）をアドバイザーとして迎えることを発表しました。

当協会は国内外のプレイヤーを結びつけることでFintechエコシステムをグローバルで拡大していくことを目指しており、すでに世界各地域のFintech協会46機関と、会員どうしの交流やイベントの相互プロモーションを目的にMoUを締結しています。今後は、アジア地域はじめ、主要な国・地域等の有力Fintech関係者をアドバイザーとして迎え、グローバルベースでの活動に注力し、国内外の金融取引環境の整備を通じ、Fintech業界の持続的かつ健全な発展に貢献してまいります。

Patrick Cao（パトリック・ツァオ）氏 プロフィール

戦略投資会社であるUnlockの共同創設者兼マネージングパートナー。また、インドネシア最大のユニコーンスタートアップであるGoTo Groupの共同創業者。GoToのグループプレジデント、Tokopediaの取締役会のメンバーなどを歴任。

Patrick Cao is Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Unlock, a multi strategy investment company. He is also Co-Founder of GoTo Group, the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia. Patrick was Group President of GoTo and Tokopedia, and a member of the Board of Commissioners of Tokopedia. Prior to GoTo and Tokopedia, Patrick was a Principal at venture capital firm Formation 8.

Dongpyo Hong（ホン・ドンピョ）氏 プロフィール

FintechおよびAI企業のグローバル展開を支援するビジネスマッチングサービスを提供し、潜在的なクライアントの確保、ローカルパートナーシップの確立、投資誘致の支援において優れた実績を有するKnowWhere Bridge Co., Ltd.の創設者兼CEO。韓国Fintech産業協会のグローバルアライアンスおよびパートナーシップ委員長としても積極的に活動している。

また、Asia FinTech Alliance（AFA）共同創設者および幹部として中心的な役割を果たすとともに、韓国人工知能協会のパートナーシップ委員長として、AIエコシステムの進展に重要な役割を担う。

韓国IT企業の米国子会社代表として、北米でのポートフォリオセグメンテーションと顧客開拓を担当。FIDOアライアンスではアジア初の国際経営幹部として活躍、世界中の先進IT技術の交換と標準化への貢献が評価され表彰された経験を持つ。

サムスン電子にも16年以上在籍、購買戦略、研究開発計画、製品計画、ベンチャー投資、海外協力などの分野で実績を残し、日本駐在員としても活躍した。

Dong-pyo Hong is the Founder and CEO of KnowWhere Bridge Co., Ltd., a company specializing in business matching services that facilitate the global expansion of fintech and AI companies. The firm excels in securing potential clients, establishing local partnerships, and supporting investment attraction.

Additionally, he actively serves as the Chair of Global Alliances and Partnerships at the Korea Fintech Industry Association. As a co-founder and international executive officer of the Asia Fintech Alliance, he plays a pivotal role in the development and expansion of the fintech ecosystem across Asia.

More recently, he has assumed the role of Patnership Chair at the Korea Artificial Intelligence Association, where he is instrumental in advancing the AI ecosystem. Previously, as the representative of the US subsidiary of a Korean IT firm, he specialized in portfolio segmentation and customer discovery across North America for five years.

At the FIDO Alliance, he served as the first and longest-tenured international executive officer in Asia, earning an achievement award for his contributions to the global exchange and standardization of advanced IT technologies.

With over 16 years at Samsung Electronics, he managed various domains including purchasing strategy, R&D planning, product planning, venture investment, and overseas cooperation. During his expatriate tenure in Japan, he was responsible for sourcing local IT technology.



■一般社団法人Fintech協会について

一般社団法人Fintech協会は、日本を起点として、人々のあまねく生活、事業活動の向上に貢献するべく、ユーザーに寄り添った新たな金融サービスを社会に実装することをミッションとしています。このために、スタートアップが中心となり、マルチステークホルダーとのオープンイノベーションや法制度も含めた金融取引環境の整備を通じ、国内外の金融業界の持続的かつ健全な発展を推進します。



名称：一般社団法人Fintech協会（Fintech Association of Japan）

代表理事：沖田 貴史／木村 康宏／落合 孝文

設立日：2015年9月24日

住所：〒103-0025 東京都中央区日本橋茅場町1-8-1 茅場町一丁目平和ビル8階

URL：https://fintechjapan.org/