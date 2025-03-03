◆Disruptive Energy Technology Demonstration Satellite, DENDEN-01 / KANSAI UNIVERSITY

First Space Demonstration of Battery Temperature-Stabilizing Device for CubeSats Using Solid-Solid Phase Change Material

学校法人関西大学

学校法人関西大学（理事長: 芝井 敬司）は、新日本電工株式会社（代表取締役社長: 青木 泰）と共同開発した無機系固-固相転移型潜熱蓄熱材（Solid-Solid Phase Change Material, SSPCM）を活用した人工衛星用電源温度安定化デバイス (以下、本デバイス) を超小型衛星「DENDEN-01」に搭載し、その温度安定化効果を確認しました。

Kansai University (Chairperson of the Board of Trustees: Keiji Shibai) has confirmed the battery temperature-stabilizing effect of an inorganic solid-solid phase change material (SSPCM) jointly developed with Nippon Denko Co., Ltd. (President: Yasushi Aoki). This device was installed on the 1U CubeSat "DENDEN-01" and successfully demonstrated its functionality in space.

The device (Figure 1) was mounted on DENDEN-01, a CubeSat developed by Kansai University and its collaborators (Project Manager: Associate Professor Masaki R. Yamagata, Faculty of Chemistry, Materials and Bioengineering) . DENDEN-01 was deployed from the International Space Station (ISS) on December 9, 2024 (JST). After deployment, communication tests successfully retrieved satellite telemetry, confirming that the battery maintained its targeted operating temperature range without dropping below the lower temperature limit, even in cold conditions. This is the world’s first successful space demonstration of an inorganic SSPCM-based temperature-stabilizing device for on-board equipment.

Key Points of This Announcement

■ Successful space demonstration of a battery temperature-stabilizing device using solid-solid phase change material.

■ Maintains battery temperature within the appropriate range, even under extreme space conditions.

■ Potential future applications in satellites to improve electric power system stability in space environments.

■ This breakthrough contributes to the advancement of satellite power system reliability, offering a power-free thermal management solution for next-generation space missions.

About DENDEN-01

DENDEN-01 is a 1U CubeSat selected for the "J-CUBE Program," an initiative jointly organized by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the University Space Engineering Consortium (UNISEC) at the end of fiscal year 2021. The J-CUBE program provides opportunities for domestic universities and colleges to deploy CubeSats from the Japanese Experiment Module "Kibo" aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

DENDEN-01 is carrying out on-orbit demonstrations of various energy technologies and high-load missions, including a temperature stabilizing device for power supply utilizing solid-solid phase change materials (SSPCM). These demonstrations will contribute to the future development of Nanosatellites including CubeSats.

See below for more details

https://www.kansai-u.ac.jp/mt/archives/pdf/250303_en_pressrelease.pdf

References

DENDEN-01 Project Official Website

https://denden01.kansai-u.space/en

Contacts

Public Relations Office, Kansai University

(Person in Charge: Kobayashi, Ijichi, Akihara)

3-3-35 Yamate-cho, Suita-shi, Osaka 564-8680, Japan

Tel: +81-6-6368-0007 / Fax: +81-6-6368-1266

Contacts

Office of Research and Industry-University Collaboration, Kansai University

(Person in Charge: Yamamoto, Industry-Academia-Government Collaboration Coordinator)

3-3-35 Yamate-cho, Suita-shi, Osaka 564-8680, Japan

Tel: +81-6-6368-3120

E-mail：michyama@jm.kansai-u.ac.jp