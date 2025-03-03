2025年 F1日本グランプリ「 鈴鹿サーキット送迎ヘリコプター」予約開始

Space Aviation株式会社は、2025年4月に鈴鹿サーキット（三重県鈴鹿市）で開催されるF1日本グランプリの観戦者に向けて、ヘリコプターによる送迎サービスの予約受付を開始いたします。F1日本GPは例年、公共交通機関や自動車による地上アクセスは極めて混雑することが予想されますが、ヘリコプターによる空のアクセスにより、渋滞のない快適で迅速な移動手段を提供いたします。

サービス概要

Space Aviation株式会社English description at the bottom. 底部有中文说明

JPD京都ヘリポート発着 片道料金

県営名古屋空港発着 片道料金

※17時以降ご利用の場合、時間外管理料として税込16,500円/1回を頂戴いたします。

※上記には、F1日本GPの観戦チケットは含まれておりません。チケットをお持ちでない方は当サービスをご利用頂けません。

※上記以外のエリアからの離着陸をご希望の場合は、個別にご相談ください。

免責事項

- 運航会社の機体整備状況等により機材が変更となる場合があります。- 例年グランプリ開催の1ヶ月前に鈴鹿サーキットの着陸スポットの予約受付が開始され、離着陸時間が確定いたします。当社への予約段階では希望時間のリクエストを受け付けますが、確約するものではございません。- 運航会社の運航規程に従い、天候不順によりフライトができない場合がございます。天候によるフライトキャンセルの場合、フライト料金は全額返金いたしますが、着陸料については鈴鹿サーキットの規定に従い返金不可となりますこと予めご了承ください。その他は予約時のキャンセルポリシーをご参照ください。予約方法

Email：reserve@space-a.co.jp

Tel：0120-510-613

Official LINE：https://lin.ee/Bmkg3Vn

会社概要

Official LINE

会社名：Space Aviation 株式会社

本社：京都府京都市伏見区向島柳島1

代表：保田 晃宏

設立：2019 年 5 月 7 日

資本金等：11 億 4,442 万円(資本準備金を含む)

URL：https://space-aviation.com/

English Version

Launch of Helicopter Transfer Reservations for the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka Circuit

Space Aviation Co., Ltd. has begun accepting reservations for helicopter transfer services for spectators attending the 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix, to be held in April at Suzuka Circuit (Suzuka City, Mie Prefecture).The F1 Japanese Grand Prix typically experiences extremely congested ground access via public transportation and cars. By offering helicopter transfers, we provide a comfortable and rapid alternative that avoids traffic jams.

Service Details

Departure from JPD Kyoto Heliport (One-Way Fee)：

Departure from Nagoya Airport (One-Way Fee)：

* For usage after 5:00 PM, an overtime management fee of \16,500 (including tax) per session will be charged.

F1 Japanese GP tickets are not included in the above fees. Service is only available for ticket holders.

For departures and arrivals in areas not listed above, please contact us for inquiries.

Disclaimer

Aircraft models may be subject to change based on maintenance conditions of the operating company.

Landing spot reservations at Suzuka Circuit typically begin one month before the Grand Prix, finalizing landing and takeoff times. While we accept time preferences at the reservation stage, they are not guaranteed.

Flights may be canceled due to adverse weather conditions in compliance with the operating company’s regulations. In case of weather-related cancellations, full refunds will be provided for flight fees; however, landing fees are non-refundable as per Suzuka Circuit policies. Please refer to the cancellation policy at the time of reservation for other details.

Reservation Desk

Email : reserve@space-a.co.jp

Phone : +81-120-510-613

Company Overview

Company Name: Space Aviation Co., Ltd.

Headquarters: 1 Yanagishima, Mukaijima, Fushimi-ku, Kyoto, Kyoto Prefecture

CEO: Akihiro Yasuda

Established: May 7, 2019

Capital: \1.14442 billion (including capital reserve)

Website: https://space-aviation.com/

中文

2025年F1日本大奖赛铃鹿赛道直升机接送服务开始接受预约

Space Aviation株式会社现已开始接受2025年F1日本大奖赛观众的直升机接送服务预约。该赛事将于2025年4月在铃鹿赛道（三重县铃鹿市）举行。F1日本大奖赛每年地面交通，包括公共交通工具和汽车，通常非常拥堵。通过提供直升机接送服务，我们为客户提供了一种舒适、快捷、避免拥堵的出行方式。

服务详情

京都直升机场出发（单程费用）：

名古屋机场出发（单程费用）：

*若在下午5点以后使用，将收取每次16,500日元（含税）的超时管理费。

以上费用不含F1日本大奖赛的观赛门票。未持有门票者不可使用本服务。

如需从其他区域起降，请单独联系我们咨询。

免责声明

根据运公司情况，机型可能有所更。

铃赛预约奖赛时时间终认预约阶时间证

根据运公司定，因天气不良致无法行，航班用全退款，但降落用不可退款，具体遵循鹿道定。其他情参照的取消政策。