日本の自然美を音で体感。北日本の五つの季節を描いたシリーズ最終章「十和田湖 冬 (Towadako Winter)」リリース

北日本の五つの季節を描いた全5章にわたる本シリーズの集大成となる「十和田湖 冬」は、Woodの制作拠点である十和田湖畔のスタジオで見られる季節の変化を記録し、自然・セルフリクレクション・ウェルビーイングをテーマにした、没入感あふれるアンビエントミュージック（環境音楽）です。

「十和田湖 冬」では冬の厳しさと圧倒的な美しさという二面性を映し出し、北日本で過ごす冬の季節を表現しています。Woodはこう語ります。「十和田湖の冬は一年の中で最も過酷な季節ですが、それと同時に最も美しい季節でもあります。この時期、私の小さなボートハウスへは積雪のため簡単には辿り着けず、雪の中を歩いて向かうしかありません。この疎遠と静寂こそが、特別な何かを感じさせてくれます。温もりのある部屋の中から極寒の湖を眺めると、自然への敬意と感謝の気持ちが湧いてくるのです。」

北日本の氷の世界にインスパイアされたWoodのアイデアにより、氷を楽器（アイス・マリンバ）として使用。地元の八戸製氷冷蔵で制作された氷柱はスノーモービルで慎重にスタジオへ運ばれた後、楽器として奏でられ、大地へ溶けてゆきました。繰り返し聴こえる音のモチーフは本作のセンターピースとなり、作品に自然の響きをもたらしています。

Woodと彼のチームは、十和田湖の四季折々の自然美を捉えるために2年間にわたりフィールドレコーディング（屋外録音）を行いました。植物の微小な電気信号をMIDI（楽器用デジタルインターフェース）に変換するデバイス「PlantWave」を用いて植物のエネルギーを音に変換するなど、最先端の技術を取り入れた没入感のあるメディテーショナルなサウンドを追求。最終的な楽曲はDolby Atmosミックスされ、立体的なサウンドに仕上がりました。

また、日本人アーティストNoricoのボーカルをフィーチャーし、Yula Yayoiのボーカルが加わり、さらにSean Halleyのエレクトリックギター、Adam Jamesのアコースティックギター、Ariel Solのハープ、Jordan Tealのベース、Martha Collardによるゴング、グラスハープ、フィンガーベル、Alexander Motovilovのピアノが参加することで、自然のサウンドとエモーショナルな要素が融合しました。

Alan Mawdsleyとの共同プロデュースとミックス、赤工隆によるレコーディング、そしてロサンゼルスのFederico GiordanoによるDolby Atmosミックスを経て完成した「十和田湖 冬」は、2月28日よりSpotify、Apple Musicをはじめとする主要音楽プラットフォームで世界配信。十和田湖シリーズの最終章をお楽しみください。

Norico - ボーカルYula Yayoi - ボーカルSean Halley - アコースティック&エレクトリックギターAriel Sol - ハープMartha Collard - ゴング、グラスハープ、フィンガーベルFede Giordano -Dolby Atmosエンジニア。ロサンゼルスのスタジオにて「十和田湖 冬」のミキシングを担当Adam James - アコースティックギターAlexander Motovilov - ピアノ

Syn（シン）は1991年にサイモン・ル・ボン、ヤスミン・ル・ボン、ニック・ウッドにより設立されたグローバルに活躍する音楽制作会社です。ニックは34年に渡り東京を拠点に“世界の音を奏でるために”をテーマに活動しています。Synは、世界各国の才能に溢れたアーティスト、ミュージシャン、エンジニア、サウンドデザイナー、プロデューサーたちと関係を築き、音楽とサウンドへの情熱を共有しています。東京、ロサンゼルス、北京、上海、ロンドン、マニラにあるSynのスタジオでは、世界中の著名なブランドのニーズに応えながら革新的なクリエイティブを提供し、Synにしかできないユニークなソリューションを生み出しています。エミー賞、クリオ賞、プロマックス賞、カンヌライオンズなど数々のアワードでの受賞を経て、Synは国境を越え、グローバルおよびローカルな音楽カルチャーを活かしてプロジェクトに取り組んでいます。世界の音を奏でるために。

Website: https://www.syn.world/

Instagram: @syn.world(https://www.instagram.com/syn.world/?hl=ja)

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/syn/

X: @synmusicworld

Experience the natural beauty of Japan through sound with ‘Towadako Winter’,

the final chapter in Nick Wood’s Towadako Series.

Syn is proud to announce the February 28th, 2025 release of ‘Towadako Winter’, the final chapter of Nick Wood’s Towadako Series. This culmination of Wood’s five-part tribute to Northern Japan lovingly documents the seasonal changes at Wood’s lakeside studio in Lake Towada, coalescing themes of nature, self-reflection and the pursuit of wellbeing into an immersive ambient music experience.

‘Towadako Winter’ embraces a dichotomy of Winter’s harshness combined with extreme beauty, a reflection of life at the Northern point of Japan’s main island, Honshu. As Wood points out, “Winter is the most extreme and harsh season at the lake, but also one of the most beautiful. The inaccessibility to my small boathouse and having to hike in through thick snow, adds to the feeling of remoteness and solitude, making it even more special. Looking from my warm cozy house across the extremely cold lake is inspiring and also gives me a strong sense of appreciation for my surroundings”.

Inspired by the glassy surroundings of this Northern prefecture, Wood conceived and commissioned the creation of an ‘Ice Marimba’, an instrument carved from solid ice blocks by a local supplier Hachinohe Seihyo Companyand painstakingly delivered to his studio by snowmobile. This impermanent instrument gave Wood the opportunity to play, record and process an instrument that ultimately melted back into the frozen ground. The repeated motifs of this instrument form a centre-piece to ‘Towadako Winter’, bringing a profoundly elemental sound and symbolic quality to the composition.

Nick and his team spent two years conducting field recordings to capture the natural beauty of Lake Towada throughout the seasons. The team also incorporated cutting-edge technology to create a truly immersive and meditative experience. The team used a device called Plantwave, which can read the electrical signals emitted from organic matter and convert it into MIDI. This allowed them to convert the energy from plants throughout the seasons into music. The final songs were mixed in Dolby Atmos, creating a three-dimensional auditory experience.

Creative collaborators helped fused the natural sounds into an emotive final work. ‘Towadako Winter' features vocals from Japanese artist Norico, with additional vocals from Yula Yayoi, electric guitar from Sean Halley, acoustic guitar from Adam James, harp from Ariel Sol, bass guitar from Jordan Teal, and piano from Alexander Motovilov with additional vocals from Yula Yayoi.

‘Towadako Winter’ was co-produced and mixed by Alan Mawdsley, recorded by Takashi Akaku and Dolby Atmos mixed by Federico Giordano in Los Angeles. It will be available globally on Spotify, Apple Music and other major music platforms on February 28th.

Syn

Syn was founded in 1991 as a global collaboration by Simon Le Bon, Yasmin Le Bon and Nick Wood. Nick has spent the last 34 years living in Tokyo and exploring “what the world sounds like”.

In that time, Syn has been building incredible relationships with some of our world’s most talented and unique artists, musicians, engineers, sound designers and producers. Creatives who share a passion for storytelling through music and sound.

Syn studios in Tokyo, Los Angeles, Beijing, Shanghai, London, and Manila have been lending this collective talent to some of the most powerful brands in the world, led by innovative creatives and demanding brand stewards who continue to ask for unique and innovative solutions that only Syn can provide. Gathering awards along the way, including Emmy, Clio, Promax and Cannes Lions, Syn’s projects cross borders and span time-zones, harnessing both global and local music culture.

This is what the world sounds like.