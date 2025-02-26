日本独自の社交場を体験しませんか？オリエンタルラウンジ 新宿店・難波店が英語対応可能に

株式会社クラウドエヌ

株式会社クラウドエヌ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表取締役：西山喜洋、以下「当社」）が運営する相席ラウンジ『オリエンタルラウンジ新宿店』『オリエンタルラウンジ難波店』の2店舗を、系列店舗初となる英語対応可能店としました。これにより、訪日観光客の方や在日外国人の方も気兼ねなくご来店いただけます。

Cloud N Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo; CEO: Yoshihiro Nishiyama; hereinafter referred to as "Oriental Lounge") has designated two of its partner venues, "Oriental Lounge Shinjuku" and "Oriental Lounge Namba," as the first English-supporting locations within the chain. This update ensures that international visitors and foreign residents in Japan can enjoy these lounges with ease.

英語対応に併せ内装もリニューアル

本件に先立ち、新宿店は2024年10月25日、難波店は2024年12月2日に内装の一部をリニューアル。ネオンが煌めくクラブフロアを完備し、さらなる非日常空間を生み出しました。

オリエンタルラウンジは多額の施工費をかけて内装に力を入れるのがこだわりです。それは代表・西山が創業時に掲げた「大人になったからこそ行きたくなるお店」づくりのため。その揺るぎないコンセプトが現在の“大人の社交場”としての地位を築き上げております。

この日本独自のナイトスポットを海外の人にも体験していただきたい。相席による出会いの文化を海外の人に広めていきたい。そんな願いからこの度、日本の大繁華街である東京・歌舞伎町、大阪・難波の2店舗を英語対応可能店と定めました。

In preparation for this initiative, Shinjuku's branch underwent partial renovations on October 25, 2024, followed by Namba's branch on December 2, 2024. Both locations now feature neon-lit club floors, enhancing the amazing ambiance.

Oriental Lounge is committed to high-end interior design, investing significant resources in its aesthetics. This stems from CEO Nishiyama’s founding vision: “A place adults would want to visit precisely because they are mature.” This unwavering concept has helped establish the brand as a premier social venue for adults.

Our goal is to share this uniquely Japanese nightlife experience with the world. We want international guests to immerse themselves in Japan’s “Aiseki” (shared-table) culture. With that vision in mind, we have introduced English service at our two prime locations in Tokyo’s Kabukicho and Osaka’s Namba, two of Japan’s most bustling entertainment districts.

幅広いニーズへの対応が可能に

オリエンタルラウンジ 新宿店オリエンタルラウンジ 難波店

オリエンタルラウンジではラグジュアリー空間のもと、初対面の異性と同じテーブルを囲み、相席しながら飲み放題で食事をお楽しみいただけます。

せっかく日本へ旅行に来たので現地の異性と話してみたい。自国にはない相席文化を体験してみたい。日本に住み始めたので日本人の友人が欲しい。そのようなニーズを持つ訪日観光客の方・在日外国人の方こそ是非、ご来店をお待ちしております。

国が変われば言語のみならず、食文化や人気のアルコール飲料も異なります。増加し続けるインバウンド需要の中、国境を越えた全ての方々の期待に応えるべく、より良い店舗運営に努めて参ります。

各店舗サイトも、英語・韓国語表示の切り替えが可能となっております。詳しいシステムや料金は店舗Webサイトをご参照ください。

At Oriental Lounge, guests can enjoy unlimited drinks and meals while sharing a table with new acquaintances in a luxurious setting.

You've come all the way to Japan and want to talk to local members of the opposite sex. You want to experience the sharing table culture that doesn't exist in your home country. You've started living in Japan and want to make Japanese friends. For visitors and foreign residents who resonate with these desires, Oriental Lounge warmly welcomes you.

Different countries have different languages, culinary traditions, and preferred alcoholic beverages. With the growing demand for inbound tourism, we strive to enhance our services and create an inclusive environment where guests from all over the world can feel at home.

Additionally, our official websites now support English and Korean language options. For details on our system and pricing, please refer to the respective branch websites.

英語対応した案内板（新宿店）

オリエンタルラウンジ新宿店

【住所】東京都新宿区歌舞伎町2丁目23-1 風林会館5F

【営業時間】18:00～翌5:00

【Webサイト】https://shinjuku.oriental-lounge.com/

オリエンタルラウンジ難波店

【住所】大阪府大阪市中央区難波1丁目5-16 大阪B＆VビルB1F

【営業時間】18:00～翌6:00

【Webサイト】https://namba.oriental-lounge.com/

Oriental Lounge Shinjuku

【Address】5F, Fūrin Kaikan, 2-23-1 Kabukicho, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo

【Business Hours】6:00 PM - 5:00 AM

【Website】https://shinjuku.oriental-lounge.com/

Oriental Lounge Namba

【Address】B1F, Osaka B&V Building, 1-5-16 Namba, Chuo-ku, Osaka

【Business Hours】6:00 PM - 6:00 AM

【Website】https://namba.oriental-lounge.com/

相席の様子の一例。食事メニューやドリンクメニューも豊富なラインナップ。

会社概要

