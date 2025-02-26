TANAAKK、株式会社ルシアンを連結子会社化

TANAAKK株式会社

当社、TANAAKK株式会社(本社：東京都千代田区、代表取締役：田中 翔一朗)は、株式会社ワコールホールディングス（本社：京都府京都市、代表取締役：矢島 昌明、東証プライム：3591）と、株式会社ルシアン（以下「ルシアン」）について、株式譲渡契約を締結しました。

1.株式譲受の理由

当社は2021年よりIoTクラウドSaaS事業の投資収益率管理プラットフォームであるGAAS（Growth-as-a-Service）をリリースし、自社開発ソフトウェアコンポーネントHITSERIES(R) AI（ヒットシリーズAI）の販売提供を行う一方で、自社運営の情報製造小売業のマーケットシェア拡大を進めています。

グローバル市場におけるシェイプウェアやアパレルブランドにおいて、デジタルバリューチェーンをコアとしたConsumer staples/ discretionaryに属する現代型スタートアップマーケットには、伝統的同業他社が伸び悩む一方で、大型資金調達、株式市場における純利益、配当実績いずれにおいてもベンチマークを上回る実績を出している企業が少数存在します。また、同マーケットセグメントのリーディングカンパニーではコロナ禍におけるリセッションテストに四半期黒字維持で耐えた事業もあることを当社では確認しています。

したがって、当社ではパフォーマンスの高いConsumer staples/ discretionary領域を近年の重点投資領域としており、すでに医療機器事業や、デジタルキーレンタカー事業をグループ内で運営しています。ルシアンについては、過去に大阪証券取引所第一部上場企業であった経緯もあり、京都を中心とした日本の伝統的な基幹産業である繊維業の調達網を持ち、自社工場による生産能力も十分にあることを買収決定のコア要因として、当社が持つデジタルバリューチェーンによる販売網の事業転換を通じて得られる経営シナジー効果が高いと判断しました。

2.譲受企業の概要

[表: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/79007/table/33_1_93545a77a9c2bb53f2d29bcca22341bc.jpg ]

3.譲受企業の業績

ルシアンは子会社を有しており、上表には単体経営指標を記載しています。括弧書きにて連結経営指標を示しています。これはルシアンおよびその子会社の内部取引相殺消去等実施後の社内管理数値であり非監査の参考値です。連結経営指標における資産合計額は子会社出資金などの連結調整を反映しています。

4.譲渡前後の所有株式の状況

譲渡価額については、守秘義務を踏まえ非開示とします。なお、価額については、公正なプロセスを経て、公正・妥当な価格を双方協議の上で決定しました。

5.日程

TANAAKKグループとして、ルシアンの運営は2025年（令和7年）4月1日からと予定しています。

6.譲受企業の沿革

7.譲受後の事業運営に関する特記事項

本件株式譲渡後も、当社の事業内容、営業拠点、組織などについては特段の変更予定はございません。デジタルバリューチェーンの構築により、調達、生産、品質管理、企画、販売の各工程をコントロールし、量販店様向けODM/OEM提案の付加価値向上、データを元にした商品ラインナップのご提案ができるよう品質、スピード、コスト、サステナビリティのバランスをとりながら事業価値を向上していく所存です。既存お取引先の皆様とは、ルシアン社との取引関係について、従前と同様の形態および条件において、お取引を継続させていただきたく存じます。また、消費者の皆様にとって、ルシアンインナーウェアブランド、COSMO刺繍ブランド、ルシアンレースブランドともに、他に変え難い商品、魅力ある商品を末長くご提供し続けられるよう、より一層邁進いたします。

8.追加情報について

本件について、追加の情報がある場合はTANAAKK株式会社ホームページにて更新しますので、以下のURLをご確認ください。

https://www.tanaakk.com/2025/02/26/news-lecien/

9.プレスリリースPDFファイル

本件プレスリリースのPDFファイルはこちらよりダウンロードしてください。

https://prtimes.jp/a/?f=d79007-33-4d71a1a6a77d6212dbedb7f2ce96eb45.pdf

TANAAKK Acquires 100% Share of Lecien Corporation

Tokyo, Japan - 26th Feb 2025 - TANAAKK K.K. (“TANAAKK”), a leading innovator in digital transformation platform, "GAAS(TM)(Growth-as-a-Service(TM))", announced today that it has acquired 100% of the shares of Lecien Corporation (“Lecien”) from Wacoal Holdings Corp. (TYO Code No. 3591).

This acquisition marks a strategic expansion of TANAAKK’s business portfolio and enhances its capabilities in the consumer discretionary and lifestyle sectors. Lecien, a company with a rich history in textile manufacturing and intimate apparel, has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Wacoal Holdings Corp. Prior to this transaction, Lecien had built a strong reputation for quality and innovation in the lingerie, enbroidary and lace textile industries. Under TANAAKK’s ownership, Lecien will undergo a transformation aimed at leveraging digital technologies to modernize its business model and expand its market presence.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lecien into the TANAAKK family,” said Shoichiro Tanaka, CEO of TANAAKK “This acquisition aligns with our "GAAS" mission to drive digital value chain innovation. Lecien’s traditional procurement power in textiles and intimate apparel, combined with our expertise in AI-driven SaaS products models, creates a powerful synergy that will unlock new growth opportunities.”

By integrating Lecien’s established brand and product lines with TANAAKK’s proprietary digital frameworks, the company aims to enhance Lecien’s operational efficiency, expand its digital sales channels, and introduce new subscription-based and data-driven offerings.

The acquisition will be finalized on April 1st 2025, and both parties have agreed to a seamless transition to ensure business continuity. Lecien will continue to operate under its existing brand while undergoing digital transformation initiatives spearheaded by TANAAKK.

Contact

For further inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Taro Shimizu, JD

VP, Corporate Strategy

TANAAKK K.K.

1F 2-3-2 Marunouchi Chiyoda Tokyo 1000005 Japan

info@tanaakk.com

+81 3 5533 8771

About TANAAKK K.K.

TANAAKK K.K. is a Tokyo-based firm specializing in the development and licensing of its digital transformation platform, GAAS(TM) (Growth-as-a-Service(TM)). The company partners with leading enterprises to launch AI-driven SaaS products, leveraging its proprietary frameworks and infrastructure to drive competitive capital performance, including earnings growth and operating leverage.

About Lecien Corporation

Lecien Corporation is a long-standing manufacturer of intimate apparel and textiles, founded in Kyoto 1933. With a heritage of quality craftsmanship and innovative designs, Lecien has established a strong presence in the Japanese and international markets.

https://www.lecien.co.jp/en