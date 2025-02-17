Slash Vision Labs¤¬¡¢Circle Alliance Program¤Ë»²²è¡ªÆüËÜ»Ô¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëUSDC·èºÑ¤ÎÉáµÚ¤òÂ¥¿Ê¤Ø

Slash Fintech Limited

Slash Vision Labs¤Ï¡¢¥¹¥Æー¥Ö¥ë¥³¥¤¥ó¡ÖUSDC¡×¤ÎÆüËÜ»Ô¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëÉáµÚÂ¥¿Ê¤òÌÜÅª¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢¡ÖCircle Alliance Program(https://partners.circle.com/partner/slash-vision-labs)¡×¤Ë»²²è¤·¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

Slash Vision Labs ¡ß Circle Alliance Program

Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¥¢¥¸¥¢»Ô¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë°Å¹æ»ñ»º·èºÑ¤ÎÉáµÚ¤òÌÜÅª¤Ë¡¢Slash Payment¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ10¼ïÎà¤Î¥Ö¥í¥Ã¥¯¥Á¥§ー¥ó¾å¤Ç¤ÎUSDC·èºÑ¤ª¤è¤ÓÇä¾å¼õ¼èµ¡Ç½¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

º£¸å¤Ï¡¢Slash Card¤Î³«È¯Äó¶¡¤Ë¤è¤Ã¤Æ¡¢Æü¾ïÅª¤Ê·èºÑ¤ËUSDC¤ò³èÍÑ¤¹¤ë¿·¤¿¤Êµ¡²ñ¤òÁÏ½Ð¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

¤³¤Î¤è¤¦¤Ê¼è¤êÁÈ¤ß¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢ÆüËÜ»Ô¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ëCircle¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤ÎÈ¯Å¸¤ò¿ä¿Ê¤·¡¢¤µ¤é¤ËÂ¿¤¯¤Î¥æー¥¶ー¤¬USDC·èºÑ¤òÍøÍÑ¤Ç¤­¤ë´Ä¶­¤òÀ°È÷¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£



¤Þ¤¿¡¢º£²ó¤Î»²²è¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢Circle¼Ò¤ä¤½¤ÎÂ¾¤Î¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤ÎÏ¢·È¤ò°ìÁØ¶¯²½¤·¡¢USDC·èºÑ¤ÎÉáµÚÂ¥¿Ê¤ò¿Þ¤ë¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¡¢ÆüËÜ»Ô¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥ª¥ó¥Á¥§ー¥ó·ÐºÑ·÷¤ÎÁÏ½Ð¤Ë¤â¹×¸¥¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¡ÖCircle Alliance Program¡×¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢Slash PaymentµÚ¤ÓSlash Card¤Î»ö¶È³«È¯¤ò²ÃÂ®¤·¡¢¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤Î¿Í¡¹¤Ë°Å¹æ»ñ»º¤òÍÑ¤¤¤¿·èºÑ¤ÎÍøÊØÀ­¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

Circle Alliance Program¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

Circle Alliance Program¤Ï¡¢¥¹¥Æー¥Ö¥ë¥³¥¤¥ó¤Î¥¤¥Î¥Ùー¥·¥ç¥ó¤Î¤¿¤á¤Î¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¥Í¥Ã¥È¥ïー¥¯¤Ç¤¹¡£¥¢¥é¥¤¥¢¥ó¥¹¥×¥í¥°¥é¥à¤Î¥á¥ó¥Ðー¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦Ãæ¤Î²¿½½²¯¤â¤Î¿Í¡¹¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¶âÍ»ÊñÀÝ¤ò³×¿·¤·¡¢³ÈÂç¤¹¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¶¨ÎÏ¤¹¤ëÁÈ¿¥¤Î¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë ¥¨¥³¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤òÂåÉ½¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Circle Alliance Program¡§ https://www.circle.com/alliance-program

Slash Fintech Limited ²ñ¼Ò³µÍ×

Slash Fintech¤Ï¡¢Slash Payment¤ÈSlash Card¤Î¥×¥í¥À¥¯¥È¤ò³«È¯¡¦Äó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Slash Card¤Ï¡¢ÆüËÜ¤ÎË¡µ¬À©¤Ë½àµò¤·¤¿¥¹¥­ー¥à¤òºÎÍÑ¤·¤¿¥¯¥ê¥×¥È¥«ー¥É¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¥¹¥Æー¥Ö¥ë¥³¥¤¥ó¤òÃ´ÊÝ¤È¤·¡¢Æü¾ïÅª¤ÊÇã¤¤Êª¤Ë°Å¹æÄÌ²ß¤ò³èÍÑ¤¹¤ëµ¡²ñ¤ÎÁÏ½Ð¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡Ê2025Ç¯Á°È¾Ãæ¤ËÈ¯¹ÔÍ½Äê¡Ë



´ë¶ÈÌ¾¡§Slash Fintech Limited

½êºßÃÏ¡§4th Floor, Water¡Çs Edge Building, Meridian Plaza, Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands VG1110.

ÂåÉ½¡§ÂåÉ½¼èÄùÌò¼ÒÄ¹ º´Æ£ ¿­²ð

ÀßÎ©¡§2021Ç¯11·î23Æü

Slash Vision Labs Joins the Circle Alliance Program to Promote USDC Payments in Japan

Tokyo, Japan - We are excited to announce its participation in the Circle Alliance Program, a significant step toward driving the adoption of the USDC in the Japanese market. Through this initiative, we aim to enhance our crypto payment solutions, including SlashCard and Slash Payment, to bring the benefits of USDC payments to a broader audience in Japan.





The flagship product, SlashCard, is Japan¡Çs first and only crypto-backed credit card that complies fully with the country¡Çs stringent cryptocurrency and payment regulations. By bridging the gap between fiat and crypto economies, SlashCard enables Japanese consumers, merchants, developers, and institutions to engage with cryptocurrency seamlessly, offering unmatched convenience and accessibility.We have been actively promoting USDC adoption across the Asian market, leveraging the Slash Payment to enable seamless USDC payments on 10 different blockchains. Looking ahead, we will prioritize the development and expansion of SlashCard, paving the way for USDC to be utilized more frequently in everyday transactions. These efforts will bolster the growth of Circle¡Çs ecosystem in Japan and contribute to building a transparent, low-cost, on-chain economic system.





By joining the Circle Alliance Program, we are committed to collaborating with Circle and other global partners to deliver cutting-edge USDC payment solutions.





About Circle Alliance Program





Alliance Program members represent a global ecosystem of organizations working together to innovate and expand financial inclusion for billions of people around the world. Join the Circle Alliance Program to learn, connect, build, and grow with a network of forward-looking organizations defining the new internet financial system with USDC.





https://www.circle.com/alliance-program





About Slash Vision Labs





Since 2022, Slash Vision Labs has been laying the foundation for a comprehensive crypto payment ecosystem in Japan by partnering with industry leaders such as Orico, SoftBank Payment, and LifeCard. The launch of SlashCard marks a transformative moment in crypto payments, offering innovative features like ¡ÈPay-to-Earn¡É airdrops and new engagement opportunities.





Slash Vision Labs offers two flagship products: Slash Payment and Slash Card.





Slash Payment: Since its launch in October 2022, Slash Payment has empowered over 4000 merchants to seamlessly accept various tokens on any network as forms of payment, processing over 180 million USD worth of transactions.





Slash Card: Slash Card is the first-ever and only crypto-backed credit card that complies fully with Japan¡Çs stringent crypto and payments regulations.