iU イノプロ「ピッチフェス　サタデーハッカソン」最優秀チームを選出

学校法人電子学園 iU 情報経営イノベーション専門職大学

iU（東京都墨田区、学長 中村伊知哉、http://www.i-u.ac.jp）は、ビジネス実践科目「イノベーションプロジェクト（以下：イノプロ）」で、2年生を対象にしたビジネスプランのピッチフェスを開催し、最優秀企画を選出しました。

iUは「学生全員起業」を目標とし、「ICT・ビジネス・グローバルコミュニケーション」の知識・スキルを身につけるカリキュラムを展開、2023年の起業率は全国の大学で1位です（大学調べ）。なかでも、本学の学びの中核となる必修科目「イノベーションプロジェクト」は、学生全員が起業プランを企画し、プレゼンテーションを行うアクティブ形式の科目です。

イノプロの概要は、イノプロホームページ（https://iuinnovation.jp/）でもご覧いただけます。

イベント概要

iU2年生が、学生自身の経験や思い、また社会課題に目を向けたテーマなど、設定した課題を解決する方法を前期・後期通じて取り組み、ビジネスプランを企画。各クラス内でのプレゼンテーション、クラスメイトによる投票などを経て選ばれた6チームが、審査員となる5名のベンチャーキャピタリストを前に最終ピッチに挑みました。

●開催日時

2025年２月1日（土）13：00～15：00

●審査員

仁木隆大（Abelia Capital）

西河佑夏（マネックスベンチャーズ）

前澤早紀（POLA ORBIS CAPITAL）、

湯田将紀（Z Venture Capital）

豊田光（BCG株式会社）

●審査基準

「新規性・独自性」「現実性」「市場性」「継続性」「拡張性」「プレゼン」の6つの項目で審査されます。

最優秀チーム

●チーム名：「Style Muse」

●ビジネス概要：

毎日のコーデに、新しいワクワクを！

Style Museは、手持ちの服を登録するだけでその日の予定や天気・気分にピッタリのコーデをAIが提案してくれる、次世代のファッションアプリです！

さらに、提案にリアクションできる機能や、好きなファッションを分析して次の提案に活かすクリッピング機能も搭載！

服選びに悩む時間を減らし、自信と笑顔を引き出します！

●リーダー 柴田花菜・松澤美波

優勝できると思っていなかったので、驚きと嬉しさでいっぱいです。

このビジネスプランは、東京という街で大学生になり私服で学校に通うという毎日の中、コーディネートに困る。おしゃれに毎日過ごしたい。という思いから生まれました。

前期から取り組んだテーマでしたが、前期では上手くビジネスプランにまとまらなかったことを踏まえ、後期ではチームミーティングの方法から見直し、密度の濃いミーティングを授業以外でも毎週行うことで、前期以上にチーム一丸となって意見を出し合いながら取り組めたと思います。

また、同級生に協力を仰ぎPOC検証を実施し、担当の先生やその他の方々にもアドバイスをいただくなどして、ブラッシュアップを重ねることができたこと、多くの方の力を得られたことが今回の結果につながったと思います。

イノプロについて

本企画に関する詳細はイノプロホームページ（https://iuinnovation.jp/）をご確認ください。

イノプロX（旧Twitter）、Instagramもご登録ください。

Winning Team Selected for iU Innovation Project Pitchfest & Saturday Hackathon

The Innovation Project (InnoPro), a practical business course at iU (Sumida-ku, Tokyo; President: Ichiya Nakamura; http://www.i-u.ac.jp(http://www.i-u.ac.jp)), held a business plan pitchfest for second-year students and selected a winning project.

iU, which aims to have all of its students start businesses, has developed a curriculum fostering knowledge and skills acquisition in the fields of ICT, business, and global communications, and was the No. 1 university in Japan in 2023 in terms of the percentage of graduates starting businesses (according to iU research).

As part of this curriculum, the Innovation Project is a required course that lies at the core of the university's learning. This is a hands-on course in which all students create and present an entrepreneurial plan.

A summary of the InnoPro can also be viewed on the InnoPro website (https://iuinnovation.jp/).

Event Overview

The second-year iU students worked throughout the first and second semesters to create business plans that solved set challenges using their own experiences and ideas as well as themes focused on social issues. Six teams were selected through presentations in each class and voting by classmates, and they made their final pitches in front of five venture capitalists who served as judges.

●Date and Time

February 1, 2025 (Sat) from 1:00-3:00 PM

●Judges

Takahiro Niki（Abelia Capital）

Yuka Nishikawa (Monex Ventures)

Saki Maezawa (POLA ORBIS CAPITAL)

Masaki Yuda (Z Venture Capital)

Hikaru Toyoda (BCG Inc.)

●Judging Criteria

Judging was based on six criteria: newness/originality, feasibility, marketability, sustainability, scalability, and presentation.

Winning Team

●Team Name: Style Muse

●Business Summary:

Bringing new excitement to everyday outfits!

Style Muse is a next-generation fashion app where users register the clothes they have on hand, and then an AI will suggest the perfect outfit for their schedule, weather, and mood that day!

It also includes a feature that allows users to react to suggestions and a clipping function that analyzes the user’s favorite fashions for use in future suggestions!

It reduces time spent worrying about what to wear and brings out the user’s confidence and smile!

●Leaders: Hana Shibata/Minami Matsuzawa

We didn’t think we had a shot at winning, so we’re really surprised and happy.

This business plan was inspired by the everyday struggle of college students in Tokyo to coordinate outfits, since going to school in their own clothes (instead of a uniform) is new for them. They want to look their best every day.

We started working on this theme in the first semester but weren’t able to successfully put it into a business plan. In the second semester, we reviewed our team meeting methods, and by having more intense weekly meetings outside of class, I think we were able to work more as a team than in the previous semester, sharing ideas and opinions as a team.

In addition, we were able to conduct Proof-of-Concept verification with the help of our classmates, and received advice from the advising instructor and others on how to polish our work. A lot of people had a hand in achieving today’s result.

About the InnoPro

For more details about this project, see the InnovPro website (https://iuinnovation.jp/）.

You can also follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.