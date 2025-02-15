¡Ú¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥ó¡Û¡¡¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¤Î»ýÂ³Åª¤ÊÀ®Ä¹¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¡ÊÇ®Éé²Ù»î¸³ÁõÃÖ¡Ë¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Î¶¯²½¤òÈ¯É½

Aggreko Japan³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

(English Follows)

¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÀ¤³¦Åª¥êー¥Àー¤Ç¤¢¤ë¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¡ÊAggreko¡Ë¤Ï¡¢¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¤Î»ýÂ³Åª¤ÊÀ®Ä¹¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¡ÊÇ®Éé²Ù»î¸³ÁõÃÖ¡Ë¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ò¶¯²½¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢º£¸å¤µ¤é¤Ë³ÈÂç¤¬¸«¹þ¤Þ¤ì¤ë¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¶È³¦¤Ë¡¢»î¸³¡¦¥³¥ß¥Ã¥·¥ç¥Ë¥ó¥°¥Õ¥§ー¥º¤Ç¤Î¸úÎ¨²½¡¢»î¸³¤Î¿®ÍêÀ­¤Î¸þ¾å¤ò¼Â¸½¤·¡¢¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¶È³¦¤Î¤µ¤é¤Ê¤ëÀ®Ä¹¤ò»Ù±ç¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¶È³¦¤ÎÀ®Ä¹¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¿Ê²½¤¹¤ë¥¢¥°¥ì¥³

¸½ºß¡¢¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¤Î¼ûÍ×¤Ï¡¢¥¯¥é¥¦¥É¥³¥ó¥Ô¥åー¥Æ¥£¥ó¥°¤äÀ¸À®AIµ»½Ñ¤ÎÈ¼¤¤µÞÂ®¤Ë³ÈÂç¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¤Î¿·¤·¤¤¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¸þ¤±¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ï¡¢¤³¤ì¤é¤ÎÀ®Ä¹¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë½ÀÆð¤Ç¥¹¥±ー¥é¥Ö¥ë¤Ê¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥¤¥ó¥Õ¥é¤òÄó¶¡¤·¡¢»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤Ê¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー±¿ÍÑ¤ò¼Â¸½¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¡ÊÉé²Ù»î¸³ÁõÃÖ¡Ë¤Î¥ì¥ó¥¿¥ë¡¦¥êー¥¹³ÈÂç

¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¤Ï¡¢¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¸þ¤±¤Î¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¥ì¥ó¥¿¥ë¡¦¥êー¥¹¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤ò³ÈÂç¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢¤µ¤Þ¤¶¤Þ¤ÊÉé²Ù»î¸³¤ËÂÐ±þ¤Ç¤­¤ë½ÀÆð¤Ê¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÄó¶¡¤·¡¢ÀßÈ÷¤Î¿®ÍêÀ­¸þ¾å¤ò¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¶ñÂÎÅª¤ÊÆâÍÆ¤Ï°Ê²¼¤ÎÄÌ¤ê¤Ç¤¹¡£

ÀßÈ÷¤È¥Î¥¦¥Ï¥¦

- Â¿ÍÍ¤Ê»î¸³Ç½ÎÏ¡§36kW～6,000kW¤Î¹­ÈÏ¤ÊÍÆÎÌ¤Î¥ì¥ó¥¿¥ëÍÑ¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¤òÄó¶¡¡£- ¹âÂÑµ×À­¡¦ÂÑ¸õÀ­¡§¸ß´¹À­¤Î¤¢¤ëÊÑ°µ´ï¤â´°È÷¡£- ¸úÎ¨Åª¤Ê±¿ÍÑ¡§5Âæ¤òÀÜÂ³¤·¡¢1Âæ¤ÎÀ©¸æÈ×¤«¤éÁàºî²ÄÇ½¡£- ¥Ýー¥¿¥Ö¥ë¡õ¥³¥ó¥Ñ¥¯¥ÈÀß·×¡§É¸½à¥µ¥¤¥º¤Î¥É¥¢¤òÄÌ²á²ÄÇ½¤Ê¥µ¥¤¥º¤Ç¡¢»ý¤Á±¿¤Ó¤âÍÆ°×¡£- ÀºÌ©¤Ê¥·¥ß¥å¥ìー¥·¥ç¥ó¡§¥ê¥¢¥ë¤Ê±¿ÍÑ´Ä¶­¤òºÆ¸½¤·¡¢ÎäµÑÇ½ÎÏ¤äÅÅÎÏ¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Î¸¡¾Ú¤ò»Ù±ç¡£- ¥«¥¹¥¿¥Þ¥¤¥º²ÄÇ½¤ÊÉé²Ù»î¸³¡§¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¤ÎÀß·×¤Ë±þ¤¸¤¿½ÀÆð¤ÊÉé²Ù»î¸³¤ò¼Â»Ü¡£

Åö¼Ò¤ÎÀìÌç²È¥Áー¥à¤Ï¡¢¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¤ÎÉé²Ù»î¸³¥×¥í¥¸¥§¥¯¥È¤ËË­ÉÙ¤Ê·Ð¸³¤òÍ­¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£»î¸³¤òÅ¬ÀÚ¤Ë¹Ô¤¦¤¿¤á¡¢²¼µ­¤Î¥Ëー¥º¤Ë°ìÃ×¤¹¤ë¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¤ÈÊä½õÁõÃÖ¤òÄó¶¡¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

»î¸³ÍÑ¤È»î±¿Å¾ÍÑ¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¤Î³èÍÑÎã

¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¡ÊAggreko¡Ë¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

- Äñ¹³»î¸³ÀìÍÑ¡§100 kWµ¬ÌÏ¤ÎAC¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¤«¤é¡¢Ã±ÆÈ¤Þ¤¿¤ÏÊ£¿ô¥æ¥Ë¥Ã¥È¤ÎÁÈ¤ß¹ç¤ï¤»¤Ë¤è¤ë¡ÖÄñ¹³»î¸³¤ÈÎÏÎ¨²ÄÊÑ»î¸³¡×ÁÐÊý·¿¤Î6,000 kVAµ¬ÌÏ¤Þ¤Ç¤Î¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¡£- DC¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¡§500V¤Þ¤Ç¤ÎÅÅ°µ¤ËÂÐ±þ¡£- ¥Þ¥ë¥Á¥¿¥Ã¥×ÊÑ°µ´ï¡§¹âÅÅ°µ¥¹¥¤¥Ã¥Á¥®¥¢¤ÈÉ¸½àÊÝ¸î¤òÅëºÜ¡£- ´ÊÃ±¤ÊÀ©¸æÀß·×¡§·ÈÂÓ¥Ç¥Ð¥¤¥¹¤ä¥Îー¥È¥Ñ¥½¥³¥ó¤ò»ÈÍÑ¤·¤Æ±ó³Ö»î¸³¤¬²ÄÇ½¡£»î¸³¥½¥Õ¥È¥¦¥§¥¢¤Ë¤è¤ë¥Çー¥¿¼ý½¸¤È¾ÚÌÀ½ñÈ¯¹Ô¤âÂÐ±þ¡£- »î¸³»ñÎÁ¤ÎÄó¶¡¡§ÉÊ¼Á´ÆººÌÜÅª¤Î¤¿¤á¤Ë¡¢»î¸³ÊýË¡¤ä²óÏ©¿Þ¤ò´Þ¤à´°Á´¤ÊÉé²Ù»î¸³»ñÎÁ¤òÄó¶¡¡£- Éý¹­¤¤ÂÐ±þÈÏ°Ï¡§10 kW¤ÎÄãÅÅ°µ»î¸³¤«¤é¡¢¿ô¥á¥¬¥ï¥Ã¥Èµ¬ÌÏ¤Î¹âÅÅ°µÍÑÅÓ¤Þ¤ÇÂÐ±þ²ÄÇ½¤Ê¥ì¥ó¥¿¥ë¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯¤òÄó¶¡¡£¥Çー¥¿ー¥»¥ó¥¿ー¤ÎÇ®Éé²Ù»î¸³¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¤Î¥íー¥É¥Ð¥ó¥¯- È¯ÅÅÀßÈ÷¤Î¥á¥ó¥Æ¥Ê¥ó¥¹»î¸³- ÄãÅÅÎÏÍ×°ø¥·¥ß¥å¥ìー¥·¥ç¥ó¡¢¼þÇÈ¿ôÊÑ´¹´ï¡¢¤ª¤è¤ÓÅÅµ¤¥·¥¹¥Æ¥àÅý¹ç¤Î»î¸³- ¥Çー¥¿¥»¥ó¥¿ー¤ÎÈó¾ïÍÑÈ¯ÅÅµ¡¤ª¤è¤ÓUPS¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Î»î±¿Å¾- ¥Á¥éー¤ä¥¨¥¢¥³¥ó¤ò´Þ¤àÎäµÑ¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤Î»î¸³- ¥Ð¥¹¥ÐーÄÌÅÅ»î¸³

¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¤Ï¡¢¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÊ¬Ìî¤ÇÀ¤³¦¤ÎºÇÂç¥êー¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°´ë¶È¤Ç¤¹¡£É¬Í×¤Ê»þ¡¢É¬Í×¤Ê¾ì½ê¡¢É¬Í×¤ÊÎÌ¤Î¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¤ò¶¡µë¤·¡¢¤¢¤é¤æ¤ë»º¶È¤ò»Ù±ç¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£µÞÂ®¤ËÊÑ²½¤¹¤ë¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー»Ô¾ì¤ÎºÇÁ°Àþ¤Ç¡¢³×¿·Åª¤Êµ»½Ñ¤ÈË­ÉÙ¤Ê¶È³¦ÃÎ¼±¤ò³è¤«¤·¡¢½ÀÆð¤Ç¸úÎ¨Åª¤Ê¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÅ¸³«¡£¤É¤ó¤Ê¤ËÊ£»¨¤Ê²ÝÂê¤Ë¤âÂÐ±þ¤·¡¢¤ªµÒÍÍ¤ÎÌÜÉ¸Ã£À®¤ò¶¯ÎÏ¤Ë¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤ÊÌ¤Íè¤Ë¸þ¤±¡¢¥¯¥êー¥ó¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¤ä¼¡À¤ÂåÇ³ÎÁ¡¢´Ä¶­Éé²Ù¤Î¾¯¤Ê¤¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ø¤ÎÅê»ñ¤ò²ÃÂ®¡£¤è¤ê´Ä¶­¤ËÍ¥¤·¤¯¡¢¸úÎ¨Åª¤ÊÁªÂò»è¤òÀ¤³¦Ãæ¤Î¤ªµÒÍÍ¤ËÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£1962Ç¯¤ËÁÏ¶È¤·¡¢ËÜ¼Ò¤ò±Ñ¹ñ¤Ë¹½¤¨¡¢¸½ºß6,000¿Í°Ê¾å¤Î½¾¶È°÷¤¬À¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤Ç¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¤Î°ÂÄê¶¡µë¤ò»Ù¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¾ÜºÙ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¸ø¼°¥µ¥¤¥È¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£https://www.aggreko.com/en

¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»Àè

¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥ó¡ÊAggreko Japan³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¡Ë

ÂåÉ½¡¡²ÃÆ£¿µ¾Ï

¢©100-0005 ÅìµþÅÔÀéÂåÅÄ¶è´Ý¤ÎÆâ1ÃúÌÜ6ÈÖ5¹æ ´Ý¤ÎÆâËÌ¸ý¥Ó¥ë9³¬

https://www.aggreko.com/ja-jp/contact-us

(English Follows)

[Aggreko Japan] Announces Enhancement of Load Bank (Heat Load Testing Equipment) Services to Support the Sustainable Growth of Data Centers

Minimize the risk of power outages that cause economic losses and improve production efficiency during scheduled maintenance.

Aggreko, a global leader in energy solutions, announces the enhancement of its load bank services to support the sustainable growth of the data center industry. This initiative will improve efficiency during the testing and commissioning phases, enhance the reliability of testing, and contribute to the further expansion of the rapidly growing data center sector.

Aggreko Evolving with the Growth of the Data Center Industry

Currently, the demand for data centers is rapidly expanding due to the rise of cloud computing and generative AI technologies. Aggreko¡Çs new data center solutions provide a flexible and scalable energy infrastructure to support this growth, enabling sustainable data center operations.

Expansion of Load Bank Rental and Leasing

Aggreko is expanding its load bank rental and leasing services for data centers. This provides flexible solutions that accommodate various load testing requirements, enhancing the reliability of equipment. The key aspects of our service are as follows:

- Diverse Testing Capabilities36 kW to 6,000 kW- High Durability & Weather Resistance- Efficient Operationfive unitssingle control panel- Portable & Compact Design- Precise Simulationreal-world operating environments- Customizable Load Testingspecific designEquipment and Expertise

Our team of experts has extensive experience in data center load testing projects. To ensure proper testing, we provide load banks and auxiliary equipment that meet the following needs:

- Dedicated Resistance Testing100 kW AC load banks6,000 kVA hybrid unitsresistance and variable power factor testing- DC Load Banks500V- Multi-Tap Transformershigh-voltage switchgearstandard protection features- Simple Control Designmobile devices or laptopstest software enabling data collection and certification issuance- Provision of Testing Documentationtesting methods and circuit diagramsquality audits- Wide Application Rangelow-voltage tests as small as 10 kWhigh-voltage applications in the multi-megawatt rangeExamples of Load Bank Usage for Testing and Commissioning- Maintenance testing of power generation equipment- Low power factor simulation, frequency converter testing, and electrical system integration testing- Commissioning of emergency generators and UPS systems in data centers- Testing of cooling systems, including chillers and air conditioning units- Busbar power-on testing

ABOUT Aggreko

Aggreko is the global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it. Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.We¡Çre investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide.

Aggreko Japan K.K.

Representative : Noriaki Kato

9th Floor, Marunouchi North Exit Building, 1-6-5 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

https://www.aggreko.com/ja-jp/contact-us