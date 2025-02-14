³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒArc Japan

³ô¼°²ñ¼ÒArc Japan¡Ê°Ê²¼¡¢Arc Japan¡Ë¤Ï¥¢¥»¥Ã¥È¥ì¥Ù¥ë¤Ç¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥¤¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¡¦¥Çー¥¿¤Î¼ý½¸¡¢¥Ù¥ó¥Á¥Þー¥­¥ó¥°¡¢±¿ÍÑ¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¤òÁí¹çÅª¤ËÉ¾²Á¤¹¤ë¿·¥µー¥Ó¥¹¡ÖArc¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¾Ú½ñ¡¾5¥«¥Æ¥´¥êー¡Ê°Ê²¼¡¢Arc 5¡Ë¡×¤òÈ¯É½¤·¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£ËÜ¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ï¡¢GRESBÉÔÆ°»º¥¢¥»¥¹¥á¥ó¥È¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥¹¥³¥¢¸þ¾å¤ò»Ù±ç¤¹¤ë¤È¤È¤â¤Ë¡¢LEEDÇ§¾Ú¼èÆÀ¤Î½àÈ÷¤ò´ÊÊØ²½¤¹¤ë²è´üÅª¤Ê¥Äー¥ë¤Ç¤¹¡£



Arc 5¤Ï¡¢Ç¯´Ö¤Î£±.¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー»ÈÍÑÎÌ¤ÈGHGÇÓ½ÐÎÌ¡¢£².¿å»ÈÍÑÎÌ¡¢£³.ÇÑ´þÊªÈ¯À¸ÎÌ¤È¥ê¥µ¥¤¥¯¥ëÎ¨¡¢£´.ÄÌ¶Ð¤äÍè¾ì¤ËÈ¼¤¦GHGÇÓ½ÐÎÌ¡¢£µ.¼¼Æâ´Ä¶­ËþÂ­ÅÙ¤È¼¼Æâ¶õµ¤¼Á¡ÊCO2Ç»ÅÙÅù¡Ë¤Î5¤Ä¤Î¥«¥Æ¥´¥êー¤«¤é¤Ê¤ëArc¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¾Ú½ñ(¢¨1)¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

Arc 5¤Ï¡¢Arc Japan¤Î¥¦¥§¥Ö¡¦¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¡Êhttps://arcjapan.jp/¡Ë¤Ë¥Çー¥¿¤òÆþÎÏ¤Î¾å¡¢¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¾å¤Ç¤Î¼«Æ°Åª¤ÊÆþÎÏÆâÍÆ³ÎÇ§¤ÈArc Japan¤Ë¤è¤ëÄÉ²Ã¤Î¸¡¾Ú¡ÊVerification¡Ë¤ò¼õ¤±¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¼èÆÀ¤Ç¤­¤Þ¤¹¡£Arc 5¤ÏGRESBÉÔÆ°»º¥¢¥»¥¹¥á¥ó¥ÈBC1.2»ØÉ¸¡Ê¢¨2¡Ë¤ÇÉôÊ¬É¾²ÁÇ§Äê¡ÊPartial¥×¥é¥¹¡Ë¤µ¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤¬GRESB¤Ë¤ÆÀµ¼°¤Ë³ÎÇ§¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤·¤¿¡£

¤Þ¤¿¡¢¥°¥íー¥Ð¥ë¤ÇÍÑ¤¤¤é¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤ë´ûÂ¸·úÊªÈÇ¥°¥êー¥ó¥Ó¥ë¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°Ç§¾Ú¤ÎLEED O+M¡Êv4.1¡Ë¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆºÇÂç100¥Ý¥¤¥ó¥È¤Î¤¦¤Á90¥Ý¥¤¥ó¥È¤ÏArc¤Î£µ¤Ä¤Î¥«¥Æ¥´¥êー¤Î¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¥¹¥³¥¢¤òÍÑ¤¤¤ÆÉ¾²Á¤ò¹Ô¤¦»ÅÁÈ¤ß¤È¤Ê¤Ã¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¤³¤ì¤é¤Î5¥«¥Æ¥´¥êー¤ò¥«¥Ðー¤¹¤ëArc 5¤ò¼èÆÀ¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¡¢¤³¤ì¤Þ¤Ç¥Ïー¥É¥ë¤¬¹â¤¤¤È»×¤ï¤ì¤Æ¤­¤¿LEED O+M¡Êv4.1¡ËÇ§¾Ú¼èÆÀ²ÄÇ½À­¿ÇÃÇ(¢¨3)¤ò´ÊÊØ¤Ë¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤¬²ÄÇ½¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¢¨3¡£

¤Ê¤ªºÇ¶á¤ÎLEED O+MÇ§¾Ú¤ÎÆ°¸þ¤Ë´Ø¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢Arc Japan¤Î½Ð»ñ²ñ¼Ò¤Î°ì¤Ä¤Ç¤¢¤ë³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò¥ô¥©¥ó¥¨¥ë¥Õ¤¬ÆÃÊÌ¥¦¥§¥Ó¥Êー¡Ö´ûÂ¸·úÊªÈÇLEEDÇ§¾ÚºÇ¿·Æ°¸þ¤Èº£¸å¤ÎÀïÎ¬¤òÅ°Äì²òÀâ¡×¤ò2·î19Æü¤Ë³«ºÅÍ½Äê¤Ç¤¹¡§

³«ºÅÆü»þ¡§¡¡2025Ç¯2·î19Æü¡Ê¿å¡Ë17»þ00Ê¬～18»þ00Ê¬

»²²ÃÈñÅù¡§¡¡ÌµÎÁ¡¦»öÁ°ÅÐÏ¿À©¡¡¢¨¿½¹þ´ü¸Â¡§2025Ç¯2·î18Æü¡Ê²Ð¡Ë

¿½¤·¹þ¤ßURL¡§¡¡https://forms.office.com/r/jVai9ipGA8

¤´¼ÁÌä¤Ê¤É¤´¤¶¤¤¤Þ¤·¤¿¤é°Ê²¼¤Î¥áー¥ë¥¢¥É¥ì¥¹¤Þ¤Ç¤ªÌä¤¤¹ç¤ï¤»¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

E-mail: contact@arcjapan.jp



¢¨1 Arc¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¾Ú½ñ¡§¡¡12¤«·îÊ¬¤Î±¿ÍÑ¥Çー¥¿¤Ë´ð¤Å¤­Arc¥×¥é¥Ã¥È¥Õ¥©ー¥à¤Ç»»½Ð¤µ¤ì¤¿³Æ¥«¥Æ¥´¥êー¤Î¥µ¥¹¥Æ¥¤¥Ê¥Ó¥ê¥Æ¥£¥Ñ¥Õ¥©ー¥Þ¥ó¥¹¥¹¥³¥¢Åù¤¬µ­ºÜ¤µ¤ì¤¿¾Ú½ñ¤Ç¤¹

¢¨2 BC1.2»ØÉ¸¡§¡¡¥Ýー¥È¥Õ¥©¥ê¥ª¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë´ûÂ¸·úÊªÈÇ¥°¥êー¥ó¥Ó¥ë¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°Ç§¾Ú¼èÆÀ¾²ÌÌÀÑ³ä¹ç¤ÇÉ¾²Á¤µ¤ì¤Þ¤¹

¢¨3 LEEDÇ§¾Ú¤Î¼èÆÀ¤ËÅö¤¿¤Ã¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¤½¤ÎÂ¾É¬¿ÜÍ×·ï½¼Â­¤Î¾å¡¢GBCI¡ÊGreen Business Certification Inc.¡Ë¤Ë¤è¤ë¿³ºº¤¬É¬Í×¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹



¡ÚEnglish¡Û

Arc Japan has launched a new product, Arc 5 categories (hereafter referred to as Arc 5), that recognizes holistic sustainability data gathering, benchmarking, and disclosure of operational performance at the asset level. It builds on the idea gaining momentum that operational building certifications must be based on measured data.

Arc 5 is a combination of Arc Performance Certificates in 5 categories covering annual energy and water use, waste generation and diversion, transportation emissions, occupant satisfaction, and indoor air quality.

Accessible from the Arc Japan¡Çs web platform (www.arcjapan.jp) and powered by a battery of automated tests and additional verification by Arc Japan, Arc 5 has a partial plus recognition as a building certification scheme under BC1.2 indicator in GRESB Real Estate Assessment. Moreover, Arc 5 is equipped with a LEED readiness analysis report that opens the opportunity for an asset to attempt the coveted LEED certification.