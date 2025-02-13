ホノルルコーヒー日本第1号店「HONOLULU COFFEE HARAJUKU」のデザインは、株式会社L&Bが手がける

株式会社L&B

ホノルルコーヒージャパン株式会社(代表取締役社長兼CEO 萩原 利貴)が2024年12月5日原宿にオープンした、「ホノルルコーヒー」の日本第1号店の設計デザインを、株式会社L&B（代表取締役社長 七種 珠水）が手がけた。

L&B Inc. (CEO Tamami Saikusa) was responsible for the design of the first HONOLULU COFFEE store in Japan, which was opened in Harajuku on December 5, 2024 by HONOLULU COFFEE JAPAN CO., LTD. (President and CEO Toshitaka Hagiwara).

大テーブルでゆったりとした空間ディスプレイ棚は木目と丸みを帯びた形状で柔らかな印象にグリーンや光、コーヒー豆を思わせる色味の入ったテラゾーカウンター上

ホノルルコーヒーが大切にしている「アロハ・スピリット」。それは、思いやりや協調、喜び、謙虚、そして忍耐の心を象徴する、ハワイの豊かな文化そのものです。この精神を、日本の日常の中で気軽に感じられる空間へと形にしました。まるでハワイにいるような穏やかさの中で、特別な一杯を味わっていただける空間をデザインしました。

訪れるたびに、温かなコーヒーとともに心が満たされ、ゆったりとした時間を過ごせる場所。そこにはハワイの風を感じながら、心地よい音楽が流れ、日常の喧騒を忘れる贅沢が広がっています。



HONOLULU COFFEE cherishes the "Aloha Spirit." It is the rich Hawaiian culture itself, symbolizing compassion, cooperation, joy, humility, and perseverance. We have embodied this spirit in a space that can be easily experienced in the everyday life of Japan. We have designed a space where you can enjoy a special cup of coffee in a tranquil atmosphere that makes you feel as if you were in Hawaii.

A place where you can spend a relaxing time with a warm cup of coffee, filled with the soul, every time you visit. There, you can feel the Hawaiian breeze, listen to pleasant music, and enjoy the luxury of forgetting the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

ウッドシャッターでホノルルの朝日が差し込む空間を演出

株式会社L&B 七種 珠水・小谷 誠 より

「デザインコンセプトは、「ホノルルコーヒーを日常に」。肩肘張らずに、自然に、優しく、生活の中に溶け込む。ハワイのスピリチュアルと暖かさを感じる、そんな想いを込めてデザインしました。

honolulu coffee in your daily life ― ハワイの豊かさを、もっと身近に。ホノルルコーヒーで、特別なひとときをお楽しみください。」（七種 珠水）

「内装素材にこだわり、カウンター天板にはグリーンや光、コーヒー豆を思わせる色味の入ったテラゾーを使用。アウトドアで使われるような素材を取り入れることで、ナチュラルな温もりを演出しました。さらに、ウッドシャッター（日除けの建具素材）を取り入れ、ホノルルの朝日が差し込むような心地よい空間を作り出しました。」（小谷 誠）

From L&B Inc. Tamami Saikusa and Makoto Otani

The design concept is "HONOLULU COFFEE in your daily life." It is relaxed, natural, gentle, and integrated into your life. The design is based on the idea of feeling the spirituality and warmth of Hawaii. HONOLULU COFFEE in your daily life - Bring the richness of Hawaii closer to you. Enjoy a special moment with HONOLULU COFFEE. (Tamami Saikusa)

We paid particular attention to the interior materials, and used terrazzo for the counter top, which has a color reminiscent of green, light, and coffee beans. By incorporating materials that are used outdoors, we created a natural warmth. In addition, we incorporated wood shutters (sunshade fittings) to create a comfortable space where the morning sun of Honolulu shines in. (Makoto Otani)

「HONOLULU COFFEE HARAJUKU」概要

会社名：ホノルルコーヒージャパン株式会社

店舗所在地：東京都渋谷区神宮前1-14-4 1/1 HARAJUKU “K” 1F

開店日：2024年12月5日

営業時間：8:00～20:00（FOOD L.O.18:00）

URL：https://honolulucoffee.co.jp/

デザイン、設計、造作家具製作：株式会社L&B(https://lnb.co.jp/)

内装施工：number.83株式会社(https://no83.jp/)

Overview of "HONOLULU COFFEE HARAJUKU"

Company name: HONOLULU COFFEE JAPAN CO., LTD

Store location: 1-14-4 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 1/1 HARAJUKU "K" 1F

Opening date: December 5, 2025

Business hours: 8:00-20:00 (FOOD L.O. 18:00)

Design, planning, and furniture production: L&B Inc.

Interior construction: number.83 Co., Ltd.

株式会社L&B 会社概要

代表者：代表取締役 七種 珠水

設立：2016年4月

URL：https://lnb.co.jp/

「デザインの力で地球を美しくする」

L&Bは、企業様と連携し、デザインの力を活用して共同で課題を解決するデザイン会社です。

私たちは単なる美しさを求めるだけでなく、ビジネス戦略からデザイン、計画、実行、そしてデザインに関連するコンサルティングまで、プロセス全体に携わらせて頂きます。



Representative: Tamami Saikusa, CEO

Established: April 2016

URL: https://lnb.co.jp/

"Make the earth beautiful through the power of design"

L&B is a design company that works with companies to jointly solve problems by leveraging the power of design.

We don't just look for beauty; we are involved in the entire process, from business strategy to design, planning, execution, and design-related consulting.