海外大 正規留学生(日本人)向け 就活イベント「ウルプネカ Global in Tokyo Summer 2025」が8月に開催決定！海外大に通う日本人と豪華企業が大集結！

株式会社TKF Project

English follows Japanese.

海外の地で挑戦を続ける学生と、日本を牽引していく企業の架け橋を創出します。

北海道大学認定企業：株式会社TKF Project（本社：東京都中央区、代表取締役社長：山下 健晴）は、『ウルプネカ Global in Tokyo Summer 2025』を8月7日(木)、8月8日(金)の2日間、東京で主催することになりましたので、お知らせいたします。TKF Globalとは、国内最大級の就活支援サービス「TKF School」の海外大生向けサービスのことを指します。就職活動が終わった先輩が後輩に就職活動を支援するサービスであり、全て協賛企業の協賛金で運営されるため、学生は完全無料で使用することが可能なサービスです。2025年は、海外大学に通う学生が、夏休みに日本へ帰国している最中に就活が終了するスケジュールの創出を目指します。

▼TKF Globalに関する情報はこちら

https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000012.000100980.html

■イベント概要

イベント名 ：ウルプネカ Global in Tokyo Summer 2025

主催 ：株式会社TKF Project

開催形態 ：対面開催

開催場所 ：ベルサール渋谷ガーデン

開催日時 ：8月7日（木）・8月8日（金） 10:00~18:00

参加学生数 ：正規留学生約500名（想定）

参加資格 ：海外大に正規留学をしている学生

参加企業数 ：約60社（想定）

学生参加費 ：無料

■出展企業（敬称略、一部抜粋）- A.T. カーニー株式会社- シティバンク、エヌ・エイ東京支店- 株式会社電通- 富士フイルム株式会社- 株式会社GA technologies- グロービング株式会社- 独立行政法人国際協力機構- 株式会社国際協力銀行- ジョンソン・エンド・ジョンソン日本法人グループ- レバレジーズ株式会社- 株式会社三菱UFJ銀行- 丸紅株式会社- 三菱重工業株式会社- 株式会社三井住友銀行- 三菱地所株式会社- 三井不動産株式会社- 三井物産株式会社- 株式会社日本政策投資銀行- 株式会社日本M&Aセンター- 株式会社日本総合研究所- 株式会社野村総合研究所- 日本たばこ産業株式会社- 小野薬品工業株式会社- パナソニックグループ- P&Gジャパン合同会社- 株式会社レアゾン・ホールディングス- ソニー株式会社- 住友商事株式会社- 東京海上日動火災保険株式会社- 豊田通商株式会社- トヨタ自動車株式会社- 東京建物株式会社- 株式会社ZEALS■イベント内容（コンテンツ）- 企業説明会- 選考会（面接/面談）■イベント参加者属性- 大学群- - 北米の大学に通う正規留学生（QSランキング 200以内の大学がメイン）- - 欧州の大学に通う正規留学生（QSランキング 200以内の大学がメイン）- - アジア/豪州の大学に通う正規留学生（QSランキング 200以内の大学がメイン）- 昨年度利用者内定先企業（一部抜粋・敬称略）- - McKinsey & Company・Bain & Company・Boston Consulting Group・A.T. Kearney・三菱商事・住友商事・豊田通商・三菱地所・三井不動産・P&G・Goldman Sachs・JPモルガン・Blackstone・富士フイルム・三井住友銀行■お問い合わせ

イベント出展に関するお問い合わせやご質問等に関しましては、下記までお問い合わせください。

株式会社TKF Project お問い合わせ窓口

問い合わせ先 : contact@tkfproject.com

■会社概要

会社名 ：株式会社TKF Project

所在地 ：〒104-0053 東京都中央区晴海3-10-1 Daiwa晴海ビル

設立 ：2021年6月

代表 ：山下健晴

事業内容：キャリア支援事業

HP ：https://tkfproject.com/

Job-Hunting Event for Japanese Students Studying Overseas: "Urupuneka Global in Tokyo Summer 2025" will be held in August!

Leading Companies and Japanese Students studying at Overseas Universities to Gather in Tokyo

Building on the success of "Urupuneka Global" held in Boston in November 2024, we are pleased to announce that this year’s event will take place in Tokyo in August 2025. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between students pursuing challenges abroad and companies shaping the future of Japan.

Hokkaido University Certified Companies：TKF Project Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; President & CEO: Takeharu Yamashita) will host "Urupuneka Global in Tokyo Summer 2025" on August 7 (Thursday) and August 8 (Friday) in Tokyo. TKF Global is a specialized job-hunting support service for Japanese students studying overseas, operated by "TKF School", one of Japan’s largest career support services. This initiative allows senior students who have completed their job-hunting process to mentor and support junior students. As it is fully funded by corporate sponsorships, students can use this service completely free of charge. The 2025 event aims to establish a timeline that enables Japanese students studying overseas to complete their job-hunting process while returning to Japan during their summer break.

For more information about TKF Global, please visit: https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000012.000100980.html

■ Event Overview

Event Name: Urupuneka Global in Tokyo Summer 2025

Organizer: TKF Project Inc.

Format: In-person event

Venue: Bellesalle Shibuya Garden

Date & Time: August 7 (Thursday) & August 8 (Friday), 10:00 AM - 6:00 PM

Expected Number of Participants: Approximately 500 Japanese students enrolled in overseas universities

Eligibility: Japanese students enrolled in overseas universities as full-time students

Expected Number of Participating Companies: Approximately 60

Student Participation Fee: Free

■ Participating Companies (Partial Excerpt, Honorifics Omitted)- A.T. Kearney K.K.- Citibank, N.A., Tokyo Branch- Dentsu Inc.- Fujifilm Corporation- GA technologies Co., Ltd.- Globe-ing Inc.- Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)- Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC)- Johnson & Johnson Japan Group- Leverages Co., Ltd.- MUFG Bank, Ltd.- Marubeni Corporation- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation- Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.- Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.- Mitsui & Co., Ltd.- Development Bank of Japan Inc.- Nihon M&A Center Inc.- The Japan Research Institute, Limited- Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.- Japan Tobacco Inc.- Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.- Panasonic Group- P&G Japan Ltd.- Reazon Holdings Co., Ltd.- Sony Corporation- Sumitomo Corporation- Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.- Toyota Tsusho Corporation- Toyota Motor Corporation- Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.- ZEALS Co., Ltd.■ Event Content- Company Information Sessions- Selection Process (Interviews/One-on-One Consultations)

■ Participant Demographics- Full-time Japanese Students enrolled in- - North American universities (primarily those ranked within the QS Top 200)- - European universities (primarily those ranked within the QS Top 200)- - Asian/Australian universities (primarily those ranked within the QS Top 200)- Previous Participants’ Employment Destinations (Partial Excerpt, Honorifics Omitted)- - McKinsey & Company, Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, A.T. Kearney, Mitsubishi Corporation, Sumitomo Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Mitsubishi Estate, Mitsui Fudosan, P&G, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Blackstone, Fujifilm, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation■ Contact Information

For inquiries regarding event participation and other questions, please contact:

TKF Project Co., Ltd. - Inquiry Desk

Inquiry Form: contact@tkfproject.com

■ Company Overview

Company Name: TKF Project Co., Ltd.

Address: Daiwa Harumi Building, 3-10-1 Harumi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0053

Establihed: June 2021

CEO: Takeharu Yamashita

Business Activities: Career Support Services

Website: https://tkfproject.com/