アンゴラにとって初めての肥料プラント向け尿素ライセンス供与プロジェクトを受注＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（取締役社長 細井 栄治、以下TOYO）は、アンゴラ共和国の合弁肥料会社、Amufert S.A.（アムファート社）より、同社がザイレ州ソヨ地区に建設する世界最大規模（日産4,000トン）の大粒尿素プラントに、TOYO自社技術である尿素ライセンスを供与するプロジェクトを受注しました。

本プラントは近年、天然ガスの増産が進むアンゴラ共和国で建設される初の尿素肥料プラントであり、これまで全量輸入していた尿素肥料の100%国産化および域内輸出に伴う食糧安全保障の実現に寄与します。また、天然ガス資源の高付加価値化、近隣諸国への輸出に伴う貿易収支改善、雇用の創出、アンゴラ産業の多角化に貢献するものとなります。

ライセンサーであるTOYOの本プロジェクト所掌範囲は、ライセンス供与、基本設計、一部機器調達、技術サービスとなります。TOYOの尿素合成技術ACES21TM(エーセス21)*¹と大粒尿素造粒技術*²を適用することによって、低コストでのプラント建設、運転条件の最適化を実現します。

なお、上流設備であるアンモニアを含め、この肥料プラント全体の設計、調達、建設工事は、Wuhuan Engineering Co., Ltd.（中国五环工程有限公司 ウーハンエンジニアリング、以下、ウーハン）が担当します。

TOYOはこれまでに全世界で100件以上の自社尿素技術の供与およびプラント建設実績があり、アフリカではナイジェリアのインドラマ社向けに同じ世界最大規模の日産 4,000トンの尿素プラント2基を2016年、2021年にそれぞれ自社尿素技術にてプラントを完工させており、現在、同規模の尿素プラント3基目のプロジェクトが進行中です。

また、ウーハンとはインドネシアにおいて2015年および2023年にインドネシアのPT Petrokimia Gresik (ペトロキミア・グレシック)、PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang（ププク・スリウィジャヤ・パレンバン） 向けに、それぞれプロジェクトを遂行しており、大型プラントで実証された尿素技術とウーハンとの協業実績が評価され、今回の受注に至りました。

人口増加に伴う食糧増産に向けて、肥料の需要は今後も伸びることが予想され、現在世界で多くの肥料プラント建設が計画されています。TOYOは尿素技術のライセンサーとして、肥料プラントを建設することにより、地球環境に配慮しながら今後も世界各国のニーズに応えていきます。

*1 尿素合成技術ACES21(TM)(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/solution/energy/)

*2 大粒尿素造粒技術(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/solution/urea_granulation/)

受注概要

[表1: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/148_1_6865b1791f506ae00338d397f137d23c.jpg ]調印式 アムファート社より写真提供

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。 https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

TOYO Awarded Licensing and Equipment Supply Contract for the first ever Urea Fertilizer Plant in Angola

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO Eiji Hosoi, TOYO) has been awarded a project to license its proprietary urea technology to Amufert S.A. (Amufert), a joint venture fertilizer company in the Republic of Angola. The project involves the construction of one of the world’s largest urea plants, with a daily production capacity of 4,000 tons, located in the Soyo region of Zaire Province.

This plant will be the first urea fertilizer production facility in Angola, a country that has recently increased its natural gas production. The plant will contribute to achieving 100% domestic production of urea fertilizer, which has been entirely imported until now, while also supporting regional exports to enhance food security. Additionally, the project is expected to add value to Angola’s natural gas resources, improve the trade balance through exports to neighboring countries, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the diversification of Angola's industrial sector.

As the licensor for urea synthesis and granulation technologies, TOYO's scope in the project includes licensing, basic design, supply of proprietary equipment and technical services. TOYO will apply its proprietary ACES21(TM) urea synthesis technology*¹ and urea granulation technology*², enabling cost-effective plant construction and optimized operating conditions. The engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the entire fertilizer complex, including ammonia production and auxiliary facilities (OSBL), will be handled by Wuhuan Engineering Co., Ltd. (Wuhuan).

TOYO has an extensive global track record, having provided its proprietary urea technology for over 100 projects worldwide. In Africa, TOYO has successfully completed two urea plants of the same 4,000 tons per day capacity for Indorama Eleme Fertilizer & Chemicals Limited in Nigeria in 2016 and 2021, and is currently executing there a third project of the same scale.

Additionally, TOYO has collaborated with Wuhuan on projects in Indonesia, successfully executing urea fertilizer plant projects for PT Petrokimia Gresik in 2015 and PT Pupuk Sriwidjaja Palembang in 2023. The proven performance of TOYO’s large-scale plant urea technology and its successful partnership with Wuhuan played a key role in securing this latest contract.

With the increasing global demand for fertilizers due to population growth and the need to boost food production, numerous fertilizer plant construction projects are underway worldwide. As a leading urea technology licensor, TOYO remains committed to meeting global fertilizer needs while maintaining a strong focus on environmental sustainability.

*1 TOYO’sACES21(TM) Urea Synthesis technology(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/solution/energy/)

*2 TOYO’s Urea Granulation technology(https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/solution/urea_granulation/)

Project summary

[表2: https://prtimes.jp/data/corp/107878/table/148_2_20304b577df2cc097518a70e8d906afd.jpg ]The signing Ceremony (Courtesy of Amufert S.A.)

About TOYO

Toyo Engineering Corporation has been at the forefront of engineering innovation since 1961. As a global engineering and project solutions partner, TOYO offers advanced technological solutions across a range of industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy and petrochemicals in over 60 countries. By leveraging its cutting-edge expertise and commitment to excellence, TOYO helps businesses worldwide achieve operational efficiency and sustainable development. With a mission of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community" TOYO is committed to driving progress and delivering solutions that benefit industries and communities alike. Learn more at https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/