あなたのターンで 歴史が生まれる ―『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション(R) VII』本日より全世界で発売開始！

2025年2月11日（火）、2KとFiraxis Gamesは、『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション(R) VII』が全世界で発売されたことを発表しました。全世界で7,300万本以上を売り上げてきた伝説的ストラテジーゲームシリーズの革命的な最新作となる本作は、シリーズ史上初めて家庭用ゲーム機とPCで同時に発売されます。対応するプラットフォームは、PlayStation(R)5（PS5(R)）、PlayStation(R)4（PS4(R)）、Xbox Series X|S、Xbox One、Nintendo(TM) Switch、PC（SteamおよびEpic Games Store。SteamではMacおよびLinuxをサポート）です。先日開催されたシヴ ワールドサミットで発表された『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』VRは、2025年夏の発売を予定しています。『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』VRの詳細については、こちら(https://civilization.2k.com/ja-JP/civ-vii/news/civ-world-summit/) をご覧ください。

【映像素材】『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』発売記念トレーラー

https://youtu.be/gmOTQH78BYU

[動画: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gmOTQH78BYU ]

「「シヴィライゼーション」はゲーム史上最も愛されているシリーズのひとつです。そのレガシーを称え、さらなる高みへと引き上げる『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』が、いよいよ発売となりました。これは2Kにとって本当に特別な瞬間です。比類のない創造性と情熱を持つFiraxisとのパートナーシップによって生み出された今作は、新たな革新的ヒット作となって新旧のファンを魅了することでしょう。」

- デイヴィッド・イシュマラー（2K社長）

「ストラテジーゲームの可能性の限界に挑む、情熱あふれるチームを擁するFiraxisにとって、『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』は創造性という私たちのアイデンティティの重要なピースです。今作は、「シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション」シリーズ史上最も大規模かつ野心的な作品に仕上がっています。この場を借り、長い年月をかけて私たちと一緒に成長してきた情熱的なコミュニティに対し、心からお礼を申し上げたいと思います。今こそ新たな旅路へ踏み出す時です。あなたのターンで歴史が生まれます。」

- ヘザー・ヘイゼン（Firaxis Gamesスタジオ代表）

『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』では、プレイヤーによる戦略的な判断の積み重ねによって国家が進化していき、その過程で独自の文化的な系譜が形作られていきます。プレイヤーは歴史に名を残した多くの伝説的指導者の一人となり、人類の発展の歴史をいくつかに区切った「時代」ごとに新たに統治する文明を選ぶことで、自らの歴史の物語を進めていきます。都市や遺産を築いて領土を広げ、技術革新によって文明を発展させ、未知の土地を探索してそこで出会った他の文明を時には征服し、時には協力関係を築くことになります。遊び方は無限大、楽しみ方はあなたの戦略次第です。ソロプレイで時間を忘れて没頭することもできますし、他のプレイヤーとオンラインマルチプレイで遊ぶこともできます。*

『シドマイヤーズ シヴィライゼーション VII』 のCEROレーティングはB（対象年齢12歳以上）です。Firaxis Gamesは2Kの開発スタジオです。2KはTake-Two Interactive Software, Inc.（NASDAQ: TTWO）の販売レーベルです。

本日より日本版ホームページがリニューアルオープン！

製品ラインアップや日本向けの遊び方解説、動画を見たい方はこちら：日本版公式サイト(https://2kgames.jp/civilization7_jp/)

開発者インタビューなどもっとゲームを詳細に知りたい方はこちら：グローバル公式サイト(https://civilization.2k.com/ja-JP/civ-vii/)

*オンラインプレイやオンライン機能の利用には、インターネット接続と2Kアカウントが必要です（年齢制限は国や地域によって異なります）。Xbox、PlayStation、PCでは、古代および探検の時代は最大5人、近代は最大8人でプレイ可能です。Nintendo Switchでは、古代および探検の時代は最大4人、近代は最大6人でプレイ可能です。特定のクロスプレイマルチプレイヤーゲームでは、マップサイズが制限される場合があります。詳細については https://civilization.2k.com/ja-JP/civ-vii/faq/(https://civilization.2k.com/ja-JP/civ-vii/faq/) をご覧ください。XboxやPlayStationでのオンラインプレイには、有料サブスクリプションが別途必要です。利用規約が適用されます。

