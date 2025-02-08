¡Ú¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¥¸¥ã¥Ñ¥ó¡Û¡¡¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¡¢2025½÷»Ò¥é¥°¥Óー¥ïー¥ë¥É¥«¥Ã¥×¤Î¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ë¡¦¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥äー¤ËÁªÄê

Aggreko Japan³ô¼°²ñ¼Ò

¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÀ¤³¦Åª¥êー¥Àー¤Ç¤¢¤ë¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¡ÊAggreko¡Ë¤Ï¡¢2025Ç¯¤Ë±Ñ¹ñ¤Ç³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ë½÷»Ò¥é¥°¥Óー¥ïー¥ë¥É¥«¥Ã¥×¡Ê°Ê²¼¡¢RWC2025¡Ë¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¥ª¥Õ¥£¥·¥ã¥ë¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥äー¤ËÁªÄê¤µ¤ì¤¿¤³¤È¤ò¤ªÃÎ¤é¤»¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£ËÜÂç²ñ¤ÎÀ®¸ù¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ë¤¿¤á¡¢³×¿·Åª¤«¤Ä»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤Ê¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÄó¶¡¤·¡¢À¤³¦Ãæ¤Î¥é¥°¥Óー¥Õ¥¡¥ó¡¢Áª¼ê¡¢´Ø·¸¼Ô¤ËºÇ¹â¤ÎÂÎ¸³¤òÄó¶¡¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¤Ï¡¢¸ø¼°¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¤È¤·¤Æ¡¢Âç²ñ±¿±Ä¤ò»Ù¤¨¤ëÅÅÎÏ¤òÄó¶¡¤¤¤¿¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£Âç²ñ´ü´ÖÃæ¤Ë8¤Ä¤Î¸ø¼°³«ºÅ²ñ¾ì¤Ë¤ª¤¤¤ÆÅÅÎÏ¶¡µë¤òÃ´¤¦¤¿¤áÈ¯ÅÅ¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¢¥Ð¥Ã¥Æ¥êー¡¢ÂÀÍÛ¸÷È¯ÅÅ¡¢¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ーÃùÂ¢¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤òÆ³Æþ¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£¤Þ¤¿Êñ³çÅª¤ÊÊÝ¼é¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤òÄó¶¡¤·¡¢°ÂÁ´¤«¤Ä°ÂÄê¤·¤¿¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¶¡µë¤ò¹Ô¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ËÜ¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤Ï¡¢»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤Ê¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÄó¶¡¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢´Ä¶­¤Ø¤Î±Æ¶Á¤òºÇ¾®¸Â¤ËÍÞ¤¨¤Ê¤¬¤é¡¢Áª¼ê¡¢¥Õ¥¡¥ó¡¢´Ø·¸¼Ô¤ËºÇ¹â¤ÎÂç²ñÂÎ¸³¤òÄó¶¡¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤òÌÜ»Ø¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£

RWC2025 ¥Þ¥Íー¥¸¥ó¥°¥Ç¥£¥ì¥¯¥¿ー ¥µ¥é¡¦¥Þ¥Ã¥»¥¤»á¤Î¥³¥á¥ó¥È

¡Ö¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¤ò¡¢RWC2025¤Î¸ø¼°¥µ¥×¥é¥¤¥äー¤È¤·¤Æ·Þ¤¨¤é¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤òÂçÊÑ´ò¤·¤¯»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Æ±¼Ò¤Î³×¿·Åª¤Ê¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤Ï¡¢»ä¤¿¤Á¤ÎÂç²ñ¥Æー¥Þ¤Ç¤¢¤ë¡ÖThis Energy Never Stops¡Ê¤³¤Î¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¤Ï»ß¤Þ¤é¤Ê¤¤¡Ë¡×¤È´°Á´¤Ë°ìÃ×¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ºÇÀèÃ¼¤Îµ»½Ñ¤È»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤Ê¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¤Î³èÍÑ¤Ë¤è¤ê¡¢³Æ²ñ¾ì¤ÎÅÅÎÏ¶¡µë¤ò»Ù¤¨¡¢Ëº¤ì¤é¤ì¤Ê¤¤Âç²ñÂÎ¸³¤ò¼Â¸½¤·¤Æ¤¯¤ì¤ë¤³¤È¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¡£ËÜ¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤Ï¡¢¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¥Ý¥¸¥Æ¥£¥Ö¤ÊÊÑ²½¤ò¤â¤¿¤é¤·¡¢»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤ÊÌ¤Íè¤òÁÏÂ¤¤¹¤ë¤È¤¤¤¦»ä¤¿¤Á¤Î¶¦ÄÌ¤ÎÌÜÉ¸¤ò¼¨¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¡×

¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¡¡¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥ÈÉôÌç¥»ー¥ë¥¹ÀÕÇ¤¼Ô ¥Ç¥¤¥Ó¥Ã¥É¡¦¥Ç¡¦¥Ù¥¢¤Î¥³¥á¥ó¥È

¡Ö2025½÷»Ò¥é¥°¥Óー¥ïー¥ë¥É¥«¥Ã¥×¤È¤¤¤¦Îò»ËÅª¤ÊÂç²ñ¤ò»Ù±ç¤Ç¤­¤ë¤³¤È¤ò¸Ø¤ê¤Ë»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡¢Ä¹Ç¯¤Ë¤ï¤¿¤ê¥ïー¥ë¥É¥é¥°¥Óー¤È¶¯¤¤¥Ñー¥È¥Êー¥·¥Ã¥×¤òÃÛ¤¤¤Æ¤ª¤ê¡¢º£²ó¤â¤³¤ÎÌ¾ÍÀ¤¢¤ëÂç²ñ¤Ë¹×¸¥¤Ç¤­¤ë¤³¤È¤ò´ò¤·¤¯»×¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ËÜÂç²ñ¤Ï¡¢À¤³¦Ãæ¤Î½÷À­Ã£¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¤â¥é¥°¥Óー¤ÎÌ¥ÎÏ¤ò¹­¤á¤ëÂç¤­¤Êµ¡²ñ¤È¤Ê¤ë¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¡£Åö¼Ò¤Ï¡¢Âçµ¬ÌÏ¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¥¤¥Ù¥ó¥È¤Ë¤ª¤±¤ë¹âÅÙ¤Ê¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÄó¶¡¼ÂÀÓ¤ò³è¤«¤·¡¢ÌµÄäÅÅ¥Ð¥Ã¥Æ¥êー¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¡¢¥¹¥Þー¥ÈÇÛÅÅ¥·¥¹¥Æ¥à¤òÁÈ¤ß¹ç¤ï¤»¤¿ºÇÀèÃ¼¤Îµ»½Ñ¤Ç¡¢Âç²ñ±¿±Ä¤ò»Ù¤¨¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¡×

RWC2025¤Ç¤Ï¡¢ºÇ¹âÊö¤Î¥×¥ìー¤¬·«¤ê¹­¤²¤é¤ì¤Þ¤¹¡£ËÜÂç²ñ¤òÄÌ¤¸¤Æ¡¢¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¤Î»ý¤ÄÎÏ¤¬À¤³¦Ãæ¤Î¿Í¡¹¤ò¸ÝÉñ¤·¡¢¥³¥ß¥å¥Ë¥Æ¥£¤ò¤Ä¤Ê¤°µ¡²ñ¤È¤Ê¤ë¤³¤È¤¬´üÂÔ¤µ¤ì¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¤Ï¡¢»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤Ê¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¤ÎÌ¤Íè¤ò¸«¿ø¤¨¡¢Âç²ñ¤ÎÀ®¸ù¤Ë¸þ¤±¤ÆÁ´ÎÏ¤Ç¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¤Æ¤Þ¤¤¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£

¾ÜºÙ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢RWC2025¸ø¼°¥µ¥¤¥È¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£

¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¡ÊAggreko¡Ë¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¥¢¥°¥ì¥³¤Ï¡¢¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤ÎÊ¬Ìî¤ÇÀ¤³¦¤ÎºÇÂç¥êー¥Ç¥£¥ó¥°´ë¶È¤Ç¤¹¡£É¬Í×¤Ê»þ¡¢É¬Í×¤Ê¾ì½ê¡¢É¬Í×¤ÊÎÌ¤Î¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¤ò¶¡µë¤·¡¢¤¢¤é¤æ¤ë»º¶È¤ò»Ù±ç¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£µÞÂ®¤ËÊÑ²½¤¹¤ë¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー»Ô¾ì¤ÎºÇÁ°Àþ¤Ç¡¢³×¿·Åª¤Êµ»½Ñ¤ÈË­ÉÙ¤Ê¶È³¦ÃÎ¼±¤ò³è¤«¤·¡¢½ÀÆð¤Ç¸úÎ¨Åª¤Ê¥½¥ê¥åー¥·¥ç¥ó¤òÅ¸³«¡£¤É¤ó¤Ê¤ËÊ£»¨¤Ê²ÝÂê¤Ë¤âÂÐ±þ¤·¡¢¤ªµÒÍÍ¤ÎÌÜÉ¸Ã£À®¤ò¶¯ÎÏ¤Ë¥µ¥Ýー¥È¤·¤Þ¤¹¡£»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤ÊÌ¤Íè¤Ë¸þ¤±¡¢¥¯¥êー¥ó¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¤ä¼¡À¤ÂåÇ³ÎÁ¡¢´Ä¶­Éé²Ù¤Î¾¯¤Ê¤¤¥µー¥Ó¥¹¤Ø¤ÎÅê»ñ¤ò²ÃÂ®¡£¤è¤ê´Ä¶­¤ËÍ¥¤·¤¯¡¢¸úÎ¨Åª¤ÊÁªÂò»è¤òÀ¤³¦Ãæ¤Î¤ªµÒÍÍ¤ËÄó¶¡¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£1962Ç¯¤ËÁÏ¶È¤·¡¢ËÜ¼Ò¤ò±Ñ¹ñ¤Ë¹½¤¨¡¢¸½ºß6,000¿Í°Ê¾å¤Î½¾¶È°÷¤¬À¤³¦³ÆÃÏ¤Ç¥¨¥Í¥ë¥®ー¤Î°ÂÄê¶¡µë¤ò»Ù¤¨¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£¾ÜºÙ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¸ø¼°¥µ¥¤¥È¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£https://www.aggreko.com/en

2025½÷»Ò¥é¥°¥Óー¥ïー¥ë¥É¥«¥Ã¥×¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

2025Ç¯8·î22Æü¤«¤é9·î27Æü¤Ë¤«¤±¤Æ³«ºÅ¤µ¤ì¤ë2025½÷»Ò¥é¥°¥Óー¥ïー¥ë¥É¥«¥Ã¥×¤Ï¡¢½÷»Ò¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¤Î¤µ¤é¤Ê¤ëÈ¯Å¸¤ò¸å²¡¤·¤¹¤ëÎò»ËÅª¤ÊÂç²ñ¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£±Ñ¹ñ¹ñÆâ8¤Ä¤Î²ñ¾ì¤Ç¹Ô¤ï¤ì¡¢À¤³¦Ãæ¤Î¥È¥Ã¥×¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー¤¬Ç®Àï¤ò·«¤ê¹­¤²¤Þ¤¹¡£°µÅÝÅª¤Ê¥¢¥¹¥êー¥È¤Î¥×¥ìー¤ÈÇòÇ®¤·¤¿»î¹ç¤¬¡¢Â¿¤¯¤Î¿Í¡¹¤òÌ¥Î»¤·¡¢¿·¤¿¤Ê¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤ä¼¡À¤Âå¤Î¥×¥ì¥¤¥äー¤òÀ¸¤ß½Ð¤¹¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¡£¤µ¤é¤Ë¡¢RWC 2025¤Ï¥¸¥§¥ó¥ÀーÊ¿Åù¤Î¿ä¿Ê¤äÃÏ°è¼Ò²ñ¤Î³èÀ­²½¤Ë¤â¹×¸¥¤·¡¢¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¤ÎÏÈ¤òÄ¶¤¨¤¿°ÕµÁ¤ò»ý¤ÄÂç²ñ¤È¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¡£¾ÜºÙ¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ¤Ï¡¢Âç²ñ¸ø¼°¥µ¥¤¥È¤ò¤´Í÷¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£https://www.rugbyworldcup.com/2025/ja

¥ïー¥ë¥É¥é¥°¥Óー¤Ë¤Ä¤¤¤Æ

¥ïー¥ë¥É¥é¥°¥Óー¤Ï¡¢¥é¥°¥Óー¤òÀ¤³¦¤Ë¹­¤²¡¢»ýÂ³²ÄÇ½¤ÊÈ¯Å¸¤òÌÜ»Ø¤¹¹ñºÝÅý³çÃÄÂÎ¤Ç¤¹¡£³Æ¹ñ¤Î¶¨²ñ¤äÃÏ°èÏ¢ÌÁ¡¢Áª¼ê¡¢¥Õ¥¡¥ó¤ÈÏ¢·È¤·¡¢¤è¤êÂ¿¤¯¤Î¿Í¡¹¤¬¥×¥ìー¤·¡¢´ÑÀï¤·¡¢±þ±ç¤Ç¤­¤ë¥¹¥Ýー¥Ä¤È¤·¤Æ¤ÎÌ¥ÎÏ¤ò¹â¤á¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£ÃË»Ò¡¦½÷»Ò¥é¥°¥Óー¥ïー¥ë¥É¥«¥Ã¥×¤äHSBC SVNS¤Ê¤É¤ÎÀ¤³¦ºÇ¹âÊö¤ÎÂç²ñ¤ò±¿±Ä¤·¡¢¤½¤³¤ÇÀ¸¤Þ¤ì¤ë¼ý±×¤ò¥é¥°¥Óー¤ÎÈ¯Å¸¤ÈÉáµÚ¤Ë³èÍÑ¤·¤Æ¤¤¤Þ¤¹¡£

Aggreko becomes Official Supplier of Women¡Çs Rugby World Cup 2025

Aggreko, a global leader in temporary energy solutions, has been appointed as Official Energy Transition Solutions Provider for Women¡Çs Rugby World Cup 2025, playing a pivotal role in powering the event by delivering innovative and sustainable energy solutions across all venues.

For more information

Aggreko¡Çs expertise will include providing temporary electricity generation and delivery systems, temporary battery, solar, and energy storage systems, along with comprehensive operation, maintenance, and repair services to all eight official host venues.

This partnership reinforces England 2025¡Çs commitment to operational excellence and responsible delivery, supporting the tournament¡Çs ambition to limit its negative impact on the environment while ensuring a seamless experience for players, fans, and stakeholders.

Sarah Massey, Managing Director of Women¡Çs Rugby World Cup 2025, said: ¡ÈWe are thrilled to have Aggreko on board as a supplier of Women¡Çs Rugby World Cup 2025.

¡ÈTheir innovative approach to energy aligns perfectly with our theme, ¡ÆThis Energy Never Stops.¡Ç Aggreko¡Çs cutting-edge solutions and commitment to sustainability will help power our venues while ensuring we deliver an unforgettable tournament experience. This partnership underscores our shared ambition to creating a positive and lasting impact, both on and off the field.¡É

David de Behr, Head of Sales - Major Events at Aggreko, said: We are proud to support what will be the biggest and most exciting Women¡Çs Rugby World Cup to date. Aggreko has a long-standing relationship with the global rugby community and is thrilled to once again be part of this prestigious tournament which looks to inspire more woman and girls to embrace the game of rugby around the world.

Aggreko will apply its knowledge in engineering complex and reliable energy solutions for major sporting events to support England 2025 with unsurpassed energy efficient systems. This will be achieved through a mix of uninterruptible battery systems, stage V generation, smart distribution systems and battery storage systems.

Women¡Çs Rugby World Cup 2025 will take place at eight venues across England, celebrating the very best of women¡Çs rugby and showcasing the power of sport to inspire and unite communities worldwide.

ABOUT Aggreko

Aggreko is the global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it. Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.We¡Çre investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide.

ABOUT WOMEN¡ÇS RUGBY WORLD CUP 2025

Running from 22 August - 27 September, Women¡Çs Rugby World Cup England 2025 will be a generational moment for rugby. The tournament organised across eight iconic locations will advance the incredible momentum behind women¡Çs sport in England, and around the world.

With powerful personalities, unstoppable athletes and compelling competition, England 2025 will capture hearts and headlines globally, inspiring the next generation of players, and welcoming new fans to the sport. Beyond the field, RWC 2025 will play a central role in empowering real change, shaping positive perceptions at all levels of the game, championing gender equity, and enriching local communities.

ABOUT WORLD RUGBY

World Rugby¡Çs mission is to grow and sustain rugby as a leading global sport. Within a rapidly-changing sports and entertainment environment, World Rugby works closely with its national federations, regional associations, players and fans to create a sport that people want to play, watch and support by making it more accessible and relevant to more people in more nations. At the heart of this purpose are its stable of world class events, including the men¡Çs and women¡Çs Rugby World Cups and HSBC SVNS, which generate the revenues that sustain investment in rugby at all levels and all countries.

