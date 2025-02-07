スタジオソータ「1/1 ヘラクレスオオカブト ver2.0」再販決定！(特典画像あり)
玩具メーカーのスタジオソータ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表：安藤こうじ）は、
スタジオソータ「1/1 ヘラクレスオオカブト ver2.0」(カプセルトイ 500円(税込)、ボックストイ 660円(税込))を、販売いたします。
2025年5月下旬発売予定となります。
また、ボックストイの予約受付を開始 (スタジオソータストア (https://store.so-ta.com/)) しております。
カプセルトイ
ボックストイ
ヘラクレス(通常Ver.)
ヘラクレス(ブラックVer.)
ヘラクレス(ブルーヘラクレス)
大好評につき再販決定！
カリスマブリーダー・HirokA(河野博史)氏が完全監修！
細部も忠実に再現した全長18cm超えの大迫力スケール️。
ボックストイ版には「カリスマブリーダー・HirokA(河野博史)氏の監修証明書」が付属します！
スタジオソータ公式ストア購入特典
・商品名：1/1 ヘラクレスオオカブト ver2.0
・発売日：2025年5月下旬予定
・価格：カプセルトイ 500円(税込)/ボックストイ 660円(税込)
・対象年齢：15才以上
・素材：PVC
・サイズ：全長約182mm
・製造国：Made in China
・著作権表示：(C)スタジオソータ
・公式通販サイト：https://store.so-ta.com/
スタジオソータ
手の平に収まるアートを、感動を届ける。
・X(Twitter)：https://x.com/SOTA170317(https://x.com/SOTA170317/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRtimes)
・Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/sota170318/(https://www.instagram.com/sota170318/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRtimes)
・YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@studio_so-ta(https://www.youtube.com/@studio_so-ta/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRtimes)
・公式通販サイト：https://store.so-ta.com/(https://store.so-ta.com/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRtimes)
【会社概要】
社名：株式会社SO-TA／ソータ
本社所在地：〒150-0032 東京都渋谷区鶯谷町7-3-301
HP ： https://www.so-ta.com/