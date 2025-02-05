日本発の大人気ラテンパーティー『YONAGUNI FIESTA』開催決定！

株式会社TSTエンタテイメント

世界的な人気を誇るラテンパーティー『YONAGUNI FIESTA』が、2025年2月21日にZEROTOKYOで開催されることが決定しました。最新のレゲトンヒットから永遠の名曲まで、多彩な音楽で会場を熱く盛り上げます。

日本で誕生して以来、東京や大阪といった国内主要都市から、バリ、バンコク、マイアミなど、世界各地で開催されてきた本イベント。ZEROTOKYOでの開催では、参加者の約8割がインバウンドや在日外国人という、真のインターナショナルパーティーとして定評があります。

『多文化なコミュニティで新しい人々と出会い、思い出を共有し、ラテン文化の温かさに浸ることができる』をモットーに掲げる『YONAGUNI FIESTA』。

今回も世界中のラテンファンが東京に集結し、熱い一夜になることは間違いありません！

The globally renowned Latin party "YONAGUNI FIESTA" is set to take place at ZEROTOKYO on February 21, 2025! From the latest reggaeton hits to timeless classics, this event will ignite the dance floor with an electrifying mix of music. Since its inception in Japan, YONAGUNI FIESTA has expanded beyond major domestic cities like Tokyo and Osaka to international hotspots such as Bali, Bangkok, and Miami. At ZEROTOKYO, the event is recognized as a truly international party, with approximately 80% of attendees being inbound travelers or foreign residents in Japan. With the motto: "A multicultural community where you can meet new people, share unforgettable moments, and immerse yourself in the warmth of Latin culture," YONAGUNI FIESTA continues to bring Latin music lovers together from around the world.

Get ready for an unforgettable night in Tokyo, where the global Latin community will unite once again!

- EVENT INFORMATION

2025.2.21(金) YONAGUNI FIESTA

OPEN 23:00

HP：https://zerotokyo.jp/event/yonaguni-fiesta-0221/

DOOR：\4,000

FASTPASS TICKET：\3,000

■TICKETS

https://x.gd/eYUKd

【Z HALL】〈REGGAETON NEW & OLD HITS / ALL MIX〉

最新のレゲトンヒットから永遠に愛される名曲まで、心を揺さぶるビートで盛り上がろう！デンボウ、バチャータ、サルサ、エレクトロ・ラティーノ、リージョナル・メキシカンなど、あらゆるラテン音楽ジャンルが勢ぞろい。この特別な夜には、Bad Bunnyの最新アルバム「DeBÍ TiRAR MaS FOToS」からの限定トラックも登場！さらに、新しいLEDビジュアルで「Yonaguni Fiesta」の雰囲気にどっぷり浸れること間違いなし！さあ、最高のパーティーを楽しもう！

【RING】〈GLOBAL TOP HITS / BACHATA / SALSA / MERENGUE / DEMBOW / BRAZILIAN FUNK〉

ダンスフロアを熱くする準備はできた？パートナーと一緒に、バチャータ、メレンゲ、サルサの情熱的なリズムで一晩中踊り明かそう！さらに、ブラジリアン・ファンクやドミニカン・デンボウの刺激的なビートで盛り上がり、世界中の音楽ファンのために、世代を超えて愛されるグローバルヒットもセレクト。文化が交差し、リズムが融合する場所で、最高の夜を一緒に楽しもう！

【Z HALL】〈REGGAETON NEW & OLD HITS / ALL MIX〉

Get ready to move to the hottest Reggaeton beats, from the latest chart-toppers to the classic hits that never go out of style! We’re bringing all the Latin vibes with Dembow, Bachata, Salsa, Electro Latino, Regional Mexican, and so much more. Plus, for this special night, exclusive tracks from Bad Bunny’s newest album, "DeBÍ TiRAR MaS FOToS" will take the spotlight! Don’t miss the electrifying new LED visuals creating the perfect Yonaguni Fiesta vibe-this is where the party truly begins!

【RING】〈GLOBAL TOP HITS / BACHATA / SALSA / MERENGUE / DEMBOW / BRAZILIAN FUNK〉

Time to heat up the dance floor! Grab your partner and groove to a sizzling mix of Bachata, Merengue, and Salsa. We’re turning up the energy with some wild Brazilian Funk and Dominican Dembow, and for our global crew, we’ve got the biggest international hits that define our generation. This is where cultures meet, rhythms collide, and the party never stops. Let’s dance the night away!

