スタジオソータ「BLACK RABBiT BIG SOFVI COLOR:パステルレインボー」「BLACK RABBiT BIG SOFVI COLOR:メタリックレインボー」発売決定！
玩具メーカーのスタジオソータ（本社：東京都渋谷区、代表：安藤こうじ）は、
BLACK RABBiT×スタジオソータ「BLACK RABBiT BIG SOFVI COLOR:パステルレインボー」「BLACK RABBiT BIG SOFVI COLOR:メタリックレインボー」(各8,800円(税込))を、販売いたします。
2025年5月下旬発売予定となります。
また、予約受付を開始 (スタジオソータストア (https://store.so-ta.com/(https://store.so-ta.com/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=studiosotastore))) しております。
ご予約はこちら :
https://store.so-ta.com/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=studiosotastore
BLACK RABBiT BIG SOFVI COLOR:パステルレインボー
BLACK RABBiT BIG SOFVI COLOR:メタリックレインボー
BIG SOFVIが好評につき新色2種発売決定・・・ ️
カプセルトイの約265%のサイズ・・・ ️
・商品名：BLACK RABBiT BIG SOFVI COLOR:パステルレインボー / BLACK RABBiT BIG SOFVI COLOR:メタリックレインボー
・発売日：2025年5月下旬予定
・価格：各8,800円(税込)
・対象年齢：15才以上
・素材：PVC
・サイズ：全長約167mm
・製造国：Made in China
・著作権表示：(C)BLACK RABBiT
・公式通販サイト：https://store.so-ta.com/(https://store.so-ta.com/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=studiosotastore)
スタジオソータ
手の平に収まるアートを、感動を届ける。
・X(Twitter)：https://x.com/SOTA170317(https://x.com/SOTA170317/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRtimes)
・Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/sota170318/(https://www.instagram.com/sota170318/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRtimes)
・YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@studio_so-ta(https://www.youtube.com/@studio_so-ta/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRtimes)
・公式通販サイト：https://store.so-ta.com/(https://store.so-ta.com/?utm_source=PRtimes&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=PRtimes)
【会社概要】
社名：株式会社SO-TA／ソータ
本社所在地：〒150-0032 東京都渋谷区鶯谷町7-3-301
HP ： https://www.so-ta.com/