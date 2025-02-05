2025年度「Ｆクラブライセンス」結果についてのお知らせ【Ｆリーグ2024-2025 ディビジョン1・2】今こそ最高のフットサルを
一般社団法人 日本フットサルトップリーグ（Ｆリーグ）は、2025年度「Ｆリーグクラブライセンス」の申請を行った21クラブについて、理事会で「2025年度Ｆリーグクラブライセンス交付規則(https://www.fleague.jp/news/?p=66532)」に基づき審議を行い、全クラブの申請を承認し、2025年度「Ｆリーグクラブライセンス」を交付したことをお知らせいたします。
【現Ｆリーグ ディビジョン1（Ｆ１）：12クラブ】
- ヴォスクオーレ仙台(https://www.fleague.jp/club/sendai/outline.html)（ホームタウン：宮城県仙台市）
- バルドラール浦安(https://www.fleague.jp/club/urayasu/outline.html)（ホームタウン：千葉県浦安市）
- フウガドールすみだ(https://www.fleague.jp/club/sumida/outline.html)（ホームタウン：東京都墨田区）
- しながわシティ(https://www.fleague.jp/club/shinagawa/outline.html)（ホームタウン：東京都品川区）
- 立川アスレティックFC(https://www.fleague.jp/club/tachikawa/outline.html)（ホームタウン：東京都立川市）
- ペスカドーラ町田(https://www.fleague.jp/club/machida/outline.html)（ホームタウン：東京都町田市）
- Y．S．C．C．横浜(https://www.fleague.jp/club/yokohama/outline.html)（ホームタウン：神奈川県横浜市）
- 湘南ベルマーレ(https://www.fleague.jp/club/shonan/outline.html)（ホームタウン：神奈川県小田原市）
- 名古屋オーシャンズ(https://www.fleague.jp/club/nagoya/outline.html)（ホームタウン：愛知県名古屋市）
- シュライカー大阪(https://www.fleague.jp/club/osaka/outline.html)（ホームタウン：大阪府大阪市）
- ボルクバレット北九州(https://www.fleague.jp/club/kitakyushu/outline.html)（ホームタウン：福岡県北九州市）
- バサジィ大分(https://www.fleague.jp/club/oita/outline.html)（ホームタウン：大分県大分市）
【現Ｆリーグ ディビジョン2（Ｆ２）：9クラブ】
- エスポラーダ北海道(https://www.fleague.jp/club/hokkaido/outline.html)（ホームタウン：北海道）
- マルバ水戸FC(https://www.fleague.jp/club/mito/outline.html)（ホームタウン：茨城県水戸市）
- リガーレヴィア葛飾(https://www.fleague.jp/club/katsushika/outline.html)（ホームタウン：東京都葛飾区）
- ヴィンセドール白山(https://www.fleague.jp/club/hakusan/outline.html)（ホームタウン：石川県白山市）
- ボアルース長野(https://www.fleague.jp/club/nagano/outline.html)（ホームタウン：長野県長野市）※Ｆ２優勝＆Ｆ１昇格
(https://www.fleague.jp/news/?p=65716)- アグレミーナ浜松(https://www.fleague.jp/club/hamamatsu/outline.html)（ホームタウン：静岡県浜松市）
- デウソン神戸(https://www.fleague.jp/club/kobe/outline.html)（ホームタウン：兵庫県神戸市）
- ポルセイド浜田(https://www.fleague.jp/club/hamada/outline.html)（ホームタウン：島根県浜田市）
- ミラクルスマイル新居浜(https://www.fleague.jp/club/niihama/outline.html)（ホームタウン：愛媛県新居浜市）