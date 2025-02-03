“Mature Romantic”をシーズンテーマにした、somari imagination 2025 SPRING LOOKBOOKを公開【オシャレウォーカー】
ファッション通販サイト「osharewalker（オシャレウォーカー）」を運営する株式会社mighty（代表取締役社長：木下修一）は、オリジナルブランドである「somari imagination」の2025年 SPRING LOOKBOOKを本日から公開します。
LOOKBOOK :
https://www.osharewalker.co.jp/s/lookbook/somariimagination_2025spring/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=250203
PICK UP
cut&saw \4,590(3/13販売予定)
bustier \4,980
pants \7,980(3/5販売予定)
tank top \2,990(3/13販売予定)
cardigan \6,980(3/13販売予定)
skirt \7,980(3/5販売予定)
sweatshirt \5,980(3/5販売予定)
skirt \7,980
LOOKBOOK
style01
style02
style03
style04
style05
style06
style07
style08
style09
style10
style
アイテムの詳細はこちらからご確認ください。
https://www.osharewalker.co.jp/s/lookbook/somariimagination_2025spring/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=250203(https://www.osharewalker.co.jp/s/lookbook/somariimagination_2025spring/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=250203)
・somari imaginationについて
シーズンテーマ
“Mature Romantic”
Webページ：https://www.osharewalker.co.jp/s/lookbook/somariimagination_2025spring/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=250203(https://www.osharewalker.co.jp/s/lookbook/somariimagination_2025spring/?utm_source=pr&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=250203)
ブランドコンセプト
日常にロマンティックを
ロマンティックなテイストにカジュアルのエッセンスを加えた何でもない日常をときめきで満たすための服
Instagram：https://www.instagram.com/somari_imagination/
・ 会社紹介
＜株式会社 mighty＞
2002年に繊維の街、大阪府泉大津市に創業以来、新たなことに日々チャレンジし続けるアパレル企業。
ファッション通販サイト「osharewalker」では、オリジナルアイテムを主として約3,000点を常時販売。固定概念に縛られず、「ありそうでなかった、ここにしかない商品」を常に提供することをモットーに、オシャレでありながら着やすさにもこだわったモノづくりで多くのお客さまからの支持を獲得。「世界の人々に愛されるアパレルカンパニー」を目指し、成長・変革し続けている。
本社・ロジスティクス本部/〒594-0083 大阪府和泉市池上町２丁目１-15
大阪本部/〒542-0081 大阪府大阪市中央区南船場２丁目４-８ 長堀プラザビル２階
コーポレートサイトはこちら
https://www.osharewalker.jp/
＜ファッション通販サイト osharewalker＞
n'OrLABEL、somari imagination、kOhAKU の3ブランドを展開。
自社パターン、生地へのこだわり、オリジナルの品質基準など、妥協しない商品企画をおこなっています。
さらにデザイン企画・品質管理・販売企画・発送・顧客対応まで、内製化を実現しています。
＜オンラインショップ＞
公式: https://www.osharewalker.co.jp/
楽天市場: https://www.rakuten.ne.jp/gold/osharewalker/
Yahoo!ショッピング: https://store.shopping.yahoo.co.jp/osharewalker/
auPAY マーケット: https://plus.wowma.jp/user/34756398/plus/
ZOZOTOWN: https://zozo.jp/shop/osharewalker/
SHOPLIST: https://shop-list.com/women/brand/osharewalker
MAGASEEK: https://www.magaseek.com/shop/top/sh_MITOWK-tr_s
Amazon: https://amzn.to/40TIbVZ
＜Instagram＞
公式店 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/osharewalker_officialsite/
楽天市場店 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/osharewalker_official/
n'OrLABEL Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/norlabel_official/
somari imagination Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/somari_imagination/
kOhAKU Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kohaku___official/
＜X（旧Twitter）＞
公式X: https://twitter.com/osharewalker_0