ブルーアンモニアFPSOのAiPをABSより取得＜English follows＞

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社

東洋エンジニアリング株式会社（取締役社長 細井栄治、以下TOYO）は、三井海洋開発株式会社（代表取締役社長 宮田 裕彦、以下MODEC）と共同で、FPSO（浮体式海洋石油・ガス生産貯蔵積出設備）で生産されるガスからアンモニアを製造するブルーアンモニア*¹FPSOのAiP（Approval in Principle：基本設計承認）を米国船級協会（ABS）より取得しました。

このブルーアンモニアFPSOは、これまで特別な用途がなく貯留層に圧入されていた随伴ガスからブルーアンモニアを製造し、貯蔵及び積出まで行います。また、随伴ガスからアンモニア （NH₃）に変換する過程で生じるCO2を回収するだけでなく、ガスタービン自家発電機（GTG）からのCO2も合わせて回収する設備を搭載していることから、アンモニア製造に伴うFPSOからの二酸化炭素排出量を最小化することが可能となります。なお、製造されたアンモニアを貯蔵して積み出す船体の開発には、三菱造船株式会社に協力いただきました。

ブルーアンモニアFPSO (イメージ)

今回の共同開発は、世界的な脱炭素への流れから環境負荷が少なく、地球温暖化の進行抑制に寄与することが期待されるブルーアンモニアの海上での生産を可能とするため、TOYOがこれまで培ってきたKBR*²のアンモニアプロセスの設計技術やFPSO向け装置設計の知見とMODECのFPSOプロジェクトで培った浮体式ソリューションにおける全体配置、船体設計、係留技術等の知見を融合させることで、エネルギー・トランジションにおいて代替燃料や水素キャリアとしての働きが期待されるブルーアンモニアを洋上で生産するコンセプトを実現しました。

このAiP取得を代替エネルギー生産のための浮体式ソリューション開発の第一歩として、今回の開発を通じて明らかになった商業化に向けた課題に対処し、このコンセプトの改良・深化に努め、安全で価格競争力のあるエネルギー供給ソリューションの提供を目指します。TOYOは、持続可能な未来に向け、新規技術の開発や脱炭素分野のバリューチェーン構築などにより、脱炭素社会の実現に貢献してまいります。

AiP授与式右側：ABS ビジネスディレクター 大庭 亮氏、中央：三井海洋開発株式会社 技術部 ファンクションマネージャー、ブルーアンモニアFPSO開発 プロジェクトマネージャー 村山 和孝氏、左側：東洋エンジニアリング株式会社 営業統括本部 カーボンニュートラル本部 本部長代行 西澤 勝弘

*¹ ブルーアンモニア

化石資源を原料として製造されたアンモニアであるが、製造プロセスで発生するCO2の排出がCCS（Carbon dioxide Capture & Storage）などにより抑制されたアンモニア。

*² KBR

アメリカ・テキサス州ヒューストンに本社を置き、エネルギー（石油・ガス、LNG）、航空宇宙、防衛分野などで幅広いプロジェクトを手掛けるグローバル企業。世界トップシェアのアンモニア製造プロセスライセンサーとしての高い技術力を保有しており、TOYOはKBRと55年に渡る協業体制を構築している。

TOYOについて

東洋エンジニアリング(TOYO)は1961年創立で、グローバルネットワークを構築し、世界60ヶ国以上のお客様にエンジニアリングサービスの提供とプラント建設を行ってきた総合エンジニアリング会社です。祖業のアンモニア・尿素という化学肥料分野を中心に独自技術を磨き、石油化学、石油・ガス処理、資源開発、発電など、多岐にわたる領域へと事業分野を拡大してきました。また、「エンジニアリングで地球と社会のサステナビリティに貢献する」というミッションを掲げて、持続可能な社会の実現を目指し、環境に配慮したソリューションや最新技術を導入し、脱炭素社会の実現に取り組んでいます。 https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/ja/

三井海洋開発株式会社について

三井海洋開発 （MODEC）は、FPSO（Floating Production, Storage & Offloading system：浮体式海洋石油・ガス生産貯蔵積出設備）をはじめとする海洋石油・ガス開発プロジェクトに用いられる浮体式海洋石油ガス・生産設備の設計、建造、リース、チャーター、オペレーション&メンテナンス・サービスを提供する日本で唯一の企業です。https://www.modec.com/jp

-- --

TOYO and MODEC Secure AiP from ABS for Blue Ammonia FPSO

Toyo Engineering Corporation (President and CEO Eiji Hosoi, TOYO), and MODEC, Inc. (President Hirohiko Miyata, MODEC) have jointly obtained an Approval in Principle (AiP) from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for their innovative Blue Ammonia*¹ Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility.

This Blue Ammonia FPSO is designed to produce, store, and offload blue ammonia by utilizing associated gas that has traditionally been reinjected into reservoirs without specific applications. In addition to capturing CO2 emissions generated during the conversion of associated gas into ammonia (NH₃), the facility is also equipped with systems to capture CO2 emissions from gas turbine generators (GTG). This comprehensive approach minimizes the carbon footprint associated with ammonia production on the FPSO. Additionally, the development of the hull for storing and loading the produced ammonia was carried out in collaboration with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Blue Ammonia FPSO (Conceptual Image)

This joint development aims to enable the offshore production of blue ammonia, a low-environmental-impact solution expected to contribute to mitigating global warming, in response to the global shift toward decarbonization. The project combines TOYO’s in-depth expertise in ammonia production process design, developed through its long-standing collaboration with KBR*², and its knowledge of FPSO equipment design, with MODEC’s extensive knowledge of floating solutions, including overall layout, hull design, and mooring technologies cultivated through FPSO projects. Together, these capabilities have realized the concept of producing blue ammonia offshore, a potential alternative fuel and hydrogen carrier supporting the energy transition.

This AiP marks an important first step in developing a floating solution for alternative energy production. Moving forward, we will focus on refining and advancing the concept to address the key challenges for commercialization identified during this development process. Our aim is to deliver a safe, competitive, and reliable energy supply solution. TOYO remains committed to contributing to the realization of a decarbonized society by developing new technologies and building value chains in the decarbonization sector to support a sustainable future.

AiP Award CeremonyRight: Mr. Makoto Oba, Business Director of ABSCenter: Mr. Kazutaka Murayama, Function Manager, Engineering Department and Project Manager of Blue Ammonia FPSO Development, MODEC, Inc.Left: Mr. Katsuhiro Nishizawa, Deputy Division Director, Carbon Neutral Business Division of TOYO

*¹ Blue Ammonia

A type of ammonia that is produced using natural gas where CO2 emissions have been mitigated by CCS（Carbon dioxide Capture & Storage）or similar technologies.

*² KBR

A global company headquartered in Houston, Texas, specializing in a wide range of projects in energy (oil & gas, LNG), aerospace, and defense sectors. As the world's leading licensor of ammonia production process, KBR possesses unparalleled technical expertise. TOYO has maintained a collaborative relationship with KBR for over 55 years.

About TOYO

Toyo Engineering Corporation has been at the forefront of engineering innovation since 1961. As a global engineering and project solutions partner, TOYO offers advanced technological solutions across a range of industries, from oil and gas to renewable energy and petrochemicals in over 60 countries. By leveraging its cutting-edge expertise and commitment to excellence, TOYO helps businesses worldwide achieve operational efficiency and sustainable development. With a mission of "Engineering for Sustainable Growth of the Global Community" TOYO is committed to driving progress and delivering solutions that benefit industries and communities alike. Learn more at https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/

About MODEC

MODEC is a leading provider of floating production solutions such as Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels to the offshore oil & gas industry. MODEC performs Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) activities for FPSOs, and further by owning and operating its own FPSOs, it provides oil companies around the world with comprehensive and competitive solutions for oil & gas production services. For more information, please visit https://www.modec.com