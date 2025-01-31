【GATES GROUP株式会社】子会社役員人事に関するお知らせ

GATES株式会社

GATES GROUP株式会社（本社：東京都新宿区 代表取締役社長 関野雄志）は、2025年2月1日付で、同社100％資本子会社 GATES USA Inc（本社：米国 テキサス州ダラス CEO 関野雄志）の役員人事を決定したことをお知らせいたします。

GATES GROUP Inc. announced the executive appointment of Sumiko Taku as the Chief Operating Officer of its wholly owned subsidiary, GATES USA Inc effective February 1, 2025.

■2025年2月1日付 役員人事 / Executive Appointment, Effective February 1, 2025

氏名： 翟 墨子（Sumiko Taku）

役職： COO（Chief Operating Officer）

Name: Sumiko Taku

Position: Chief Operating Officer - GATES USA Inc

■COO 翟 墨子 略歴 / COO Background History

米国 トロント大学卒業後、ペンシルバニア大学 経営学修士及び国際学修士を取得。

その後、「バークレイズ・キャピタル」「フィデリティ・インターナショナル」「マッキンゼー・アンド・カンパニー」での事業開発、株式調査アナリスト、コンサルタント等の経験を重ね、「Tellus You Care」ではCFO（最高財務責任者）兼 事業開発担当 副社長として経営に携わる。

現在は「Blue Ridge Investments」最高コンプライアンス責任者、「Sunset Hill LLC」マネージングディレクターの役職にて、企業の中核を担う幹部として活躍。

Taku brings extensive experience in financial and business development roles. Prior to joining GATES USA Inc, Taku held positions as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Business Development at Tellus You Care, Inc. She currently serves as the Chief Compliance Officer at Blue Ridge Investments and a Managing Director at Sunset Hill LLC. Previously, she held positions in business development, as well as an equity research analyst and consultant at Barclays Capital, Fidelity International, and McKinsey & Company. Taku holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Toronto and a master’s degree in business administration and international studies from the University of Pennsylvania.

■GATES GROUP株式会社 （GATES GROUP Inc.）

本社所在地： 東京都新宿区西新宿8-17-1 住友不動産新宿グランドタワー34階

代表取締役社長： 関野 雄志

設 立： 2018年 5月

WEBサイト： https://ir.gatestokyo.co.jp/

【 事業内容 】

►GATES Auction

・不動産投資・賃貸事業

・太陽光発電設備の買取・販売

・不動産リノベーション・再販

►GATES Funding

・米国不動産事業

・不動産クラウドファンディング