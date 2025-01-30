アイダ設計 プレカット事業部 茨城工場　ロンドンのデザイン賞「OPAL Awards 2024」プラチナ賞受賞

株式会社アイダ設計

この度、株式会社アイダ設計（本社：埼玉県上尾市、代表取締役社長：會田 貞光）が運営する「プレカット事業部 茨城工場」は、ロンドンの国際的なデザイン賞「OPAL Awards 2024（OUTSTANDING PROPERTY AWARD LONDON）」の建築デザイン部門においてプラチナ賞を受賞しました。今回の受賞で、国内外のデザインアワード通算30冠を達成しました。

「OUTSTANDING PROPERTY AWARD LONDON」は、インテリアデザイン、建築デザイン、不動産開発の3つの分野から、デザインの卓越性、実用性と機能性、環境性、創造性と独創性を評価し、優れた作品を表彰するデザイン賞です。日本を代表する建築家の一人である隈研吾氏の他、国際的に活躍する建築家が審査員を務めています。今回、プレカット工場は建築デザイン部門の「Commercial / Manufacturing（商業・製造）」カテゴリーにおいてプラチナ賞（Platinum Award）を受賞しました。プラチナ賞は、最優秀賞に次ぐ、総合スコアの高い限られたプロジェクトにのみ贈られます。

受賞ページ：https://outstandingpropertyaward.com/winners/opal/2024/5546/

＜OUTSTANDING PROPERTY AWARD LONDON＞

「OUTSTANDING PROPERTY AWARD LONDON（OPAL Awards）」は、Farmani Groupが主催する、ロンドンを拠点に開催されるデザインアワードであり、世界各国から応募されたプロジェクトの中から、デザインの卓越性、実用性と機能性、環境性、創造性と独創性を重視して総合的に評価されます。インテリアデザイン、建築デザイン、不動産開発の3つの分野ごとに優れたプロジェクトが選出され、最優秀賞、プラチナ賞、優秀賞、佳作が授与されます。

1985年に設立されたFarmani Groupは、写真、デザイン、建築分野の才能を発掘し、促進することを目的に、世界中で様々なコンペティションを開催している団体です。International Design Awards（国際デザイン賞）、Prix de la Photographie, Paris（パリ写真賞）、London International Creative Competition（ロンドン国際クリエイティブコンペティション）、そして写真界のアカデミー賞とも呼ばれるLucie Awards（ルーシー賞）を主催しています。

「OUTSTANDING PROPERTY AWARD LONDON」ホームページ：https://outstandingpropertyaward.com/

「OUTSTANDING PROPERTY AWARD LONDON 2024」賞状

＜プレカット事業部 茨城工場 受賞一覧＞

・2020年度グッドデザイン賞 「産業のための建築・空間・インテリア」部門 受賞

・ウッドデザイン賞2020 「ソーシャルデザイン」部門 受賞

・International Architecture Awards 2020 「INDUSTRIAL」部門 受賞(アメリカ)

・第54回日本サインデザイン賞 プレカット工場 銀賞 ／ システムサイン 入選

・日本空間デザイン賞2020 「公共生活・コミュニケーション空間」部門 入選

・いばらきデザインセレクション2020 選定

・第33回茨城建築文化賞 入選

・2019年照明普及賞 「東京支部審査委員特別賞」受賞

・NICHIHA SIDING AWARD2020 入賞

・第9回埼玉建築文化賞 生産施設・倉庫部門 最優秀賞 受賞

・AIA-JAPAN Award for Architecture 2021大賞(日本)

・iF DESIGN AWARD2022 Architecture部門 Office / Industry 受賞(ドイツ)

・French Design Award2024 「Architectural Design-Factories & Warehouses」部門 Gold Winner受賞(フランス)

・TITAN Property Awards 2024 「Architecture-Factories & Warehouses」部門 Gold Winner受賞(アメリカ)

・MUSE DESIGN AWARDS 2024

「Architectural Design - Industrial (NEW)」部門 、「Architectural Design - Factories & Warehouses」部門 Gold Winner受賞(アメリカ)

・A' Design Award and Competition 2024 「Architecture, Building and Structure Design」部門 Golden A‘ Design Award受賞(イタリア)

・New York Architectural Design Awards 2024 「Commercial Architecture - Industrial Design & Manufacturing Plants」部門 Silver Winner受賞(アメリカ)

・International Architecture & Design Awards 2024 「Architecture Industrial & Manufacturing Facilities」部門 Gold Winner受賞(ポーランド)

・London Design Awards 2024 「Architectural Design - Factories & Warehouses」部門 Gold Winner受賞(イギリス)

・Rethinking The Future Awards 2024 「Industrial (Built)」部門 First Award受賞(インド)

・Green Good Design Award 2024 「GREEN ARCHITECTURE 2024」部門 受賞(アメリカ)

・DNA Paris Design Awards 2024 「Architecture/Green Architecture」部門 受賞(フランス)

・Architecture Master Prize Awards 2024 「Industrial Buildings」部門 優秀賞 受賞 「Green architecture」部門 佳作 受賞(アメリカ)

・BLT Built Design Awards 2024 「Architectural Design - Industrial」部門 Winner受賞(スイス)

・AIA International Design Awards 「Architecture」部門 優秀賞 受賞(アメリカ)

・Global Design & Architecture Design Awards 2025 「Industrial (Built)」部門 最優秀賞 受賞(インド)

・OUTSTANDING PROPERTY AWARD LONDON 2024 「ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN, Commercial/Manufacturing」部門 PLATINUM AWARD受賞(イギリス)

・GLOBAL ARCHITECTURE AWARDS 2024 「Industrial - Built」部門 Gold Winner受賞(ヨーロッパ)

・WORLD DESIGN AWARDS 2024「Corporate Design Built」部門 Winner受賞(ヨーロッパ)

・Global Architecture Design Awards 2024 「Architectural Design - Industrial Buildings」部門 GOLD AWARD受賞(ヨーロッパ)

・Architect of the Year Awards 2024 「Design Built」部門 Winner受賞(ヨーロッパ)

・International Design Award 2024 Honorable Mention受賞(アメリカ)

＜プレカット工場 概要＞

名称 ：株式会社アイダ設計 プレカット事業部 茨城工場

所在地 ：〒306-0658 茨城県坂東市緑の里11番地

敷地面積：約40,000平方メートル

建物面積：約14,000平方メートル

URL ： https://www.aidagroup.co.jp/p/precut

株式会社 アイダ設計

本社所在地： 〒362-0047 埼玉県上尾市今泉三丁目10番地11

電 話： 050-3100-2611（代）

代 表 者： 代表取締役社長 會田 貞光

株 式： 東京証券取引所 TOKYO PRO Market (証券コード:2990)

創 立： 1981年1月6日

資 本 金： 2億1,632万円

従 業 員 数： 1,099人（2024年3月31日時点）

事 業 内 容： 不動産業・建設業・建築設計・土地造成・プレカット加工・損害保険代理業 他

Ｕ Ｒ Ｌ： https://www.aidagroup.co.jp/