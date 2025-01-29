インバウンド向けフォトウェディング＆ハネムーン商品「UNIQUE WEDDING JAPAN」を発表！

東武トップツアーズ株式会社

東武トップツアーズ株式会社（本社：東京都墨田区、代表取締役社長：百木田康二）は、このたび訪日外国人観光客獲得を目的にフォトウェディング付きハネムーン商品ブランド「UNIQUE WEDDING JAPAN」を発表し、第１弾商品として「UNIQUE WEDDING NIKKO I」を同時発売しますのでお知らせいたします。

UNIQUE WEDDING JAPANについて

フォトウェディングの様子(イメージ)

本ブランドでは、【トラディショナル】 【リゾート】 【ジオパーク】 ３つのカテゴリーでセレクトした、海外のお客さまに自慢できる宿泊先とプロフェッショナルスタッフをラインナップし、日本ならではの経験ができる特別なハネムーンとフォトウェディングをご提供します。

各ツアーには通訳が帯同し、専門スタッフが窓口となりお客さまとお打ち合わせを重ね、きめ細やかにサポートすることで、オンリーワンのハネムーンを安心してお楽みいただける内容となっております。３月以降も、全国で約20プラン商品を発売予定です。

なお、ツアーの詳細や英語でのご案内は、つぎをご参照ください。

＜H.P＞ https://unique-wedding-japan.jp/

＜Instagram＞ https://www.instagram.com/unique_wedding_japan/

＜You Tube＞ https://www.youtube.com/@uniqueweddingjapanttt

第1弾ツアー商品 「UNIQUE WEDDING NIKKO I」について

▼ツアー名

浅草発、東武鉄道スペーシアXのコックピットスィートで行く、日光金谷ホテルに滞在し、日光の世界遺産でのフォトウェディング

▼ツアー内容

東京、浅草から東武鉄道で約２時間、都会の喧騒から離れた神秘的な高原地である栃木県「日光」を、大人気のスペーシア Xのコックピットスイートを利用して訪れます。

日光は、97mの高さから流れ落ちる「華厳の滝」や周囲25kmの「中禅寺湖」をはじめ、火山帯が作り出した、美しい山々や渓谷、湖、湿原、火山群と水が織りなす国立公園の大自然が広がる外国人観光客からも人気の観光地です。

本ツアーでは日本の奥座敷日光で、150年の伝統ある「日光金谷ホテル」スイートルームに宿泊いただくとともに、世界最長の並木道としてギネス世界記録に登録される「日光杉並木街道」や、重要文化財「田母神邸」など、日光だけで出会える特別な景色をバックに、最高の技術で２人の幸せを映し出すフォトウェディングをご提供いたします。

また、歴史ある「日光東照宮」「二荒山神社」での挙式と撮影や、延泊して日光の大自然を満喫するキャニオニングなどのオプショナルツアーもご用意し、日本での想い出を、いっそう素晴らしいものにするプランとなっております。

日光の観光地

当社はこれからも、インバウンド旅行者とのタッチポイントを持つ強みを発揮し、よりきめ細やかで高付加価値な商品・サービスの提供を目指してまいります。

Photo wedding and honeymoon products for inbound tourists

to be announced in spring 2025

Tobu Top Tours Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Sumida-ku, Tokyo; President: Momokida Koji;

hereinafter referred to as "Tobu Top Tours") announced "UNIQUE WEDDING JAPAN," a new

photo wedding honeymoon product brand aimed at attracting foreign tourists to Japan,

in January 2025.

The product lineup is based on the theme of "Create lifelong memories for your special

honeymoon amid the dramatic scenery of Japan," and the brand will begin promoting the

brand to Southeast Asia, China, Europe and the United States. The first tour product,

"UNIQUE WEDDING NIKKO I," will be released at the same time.

About UNIQUE WEDDING JAPAN

"Enjoy your wedding and honeymoon in Japan, a fascinating country that changes with each

season."

Have a special experience with the "UNIQUE WEDDING JAPAN" lineup, a collection of carefully selected plans recommended by Tobu Top Tours Co., Ltd.!

＜H.P＞ https://unique-wedding-japan.jp/

＜Instagram＞ https://www.instagram.com/unique_wedding_japan/

＜You Tube＞ https://www.youtube.com/@uniqueweddingjapanttt

We offer a lineup of accommodations that overseas guests can be proud of, selected from

three categories: [Traditional], [Resort], and [Geopark], as well as professional staff, to

provide the best honeymoon and photo wedding experience you can have in Japan.

Each tour will be accompanied by an interpreter, and specialized staff will act as a liaison,

holding multiple meetings with customers and providing detailed support, allowing you to

enjoy a one-of-a-kind honeymoon with peace of mind. Approximately 20 plan products are

scheduled to be released nationwide from March onwards.

「UNIQUE WEDDING NIKKO I」

[Departing from Asakusa, travel in the cockpit suite of Tobu Railway's Spacia X,

stay at Nikko Kanaya Hotel, and enjoy a photo wedding at Nikko's World Heritage Site]

About two hours by Tobu Railway from Asakusa, Tokyo, we will visit Nikko, a mysterious

plateau located in Tochigi Prefecture, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, in the

cockpit suite of the Spacia X.

The area is filled with the natural beauty of the national park, where beautiful mountains,

valleys, lakes, marshes, volcanic groups and water are woven together, including the 97m

high Kegon Falls and the 25km circumference Lake Chuzenji, created by volcanic belts.

Stay in a suite at the 150-year-old traditional Nikko Kanaya Hotel in Nikko, the inner sanctum of Japan. With the scenery that can only be found in Nikko as a backdrop, such as the Nikko

Cedar-namiki Highway, registered in the Guinness World Records as the longest tree-lined

road in the world, and the Tamogami Residence, an important cultural property, we will

realize a photo wedding that reflects the happiness of the couple with the highest technology.

We also offer the option of holding a wedding ceremony and taking photos at the historic

Nikko Toshogu Shrine and Futarasan Shrine, and we also offer optional tours such as

canyoning to enjoy Nikko's beautiful natural scenery, making these plans even more wonderful for your memories in Japan.