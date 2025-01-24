booost technologies、欧州財務報告諮問グループのイニシアティブ「Friends of EFRAG」へ国内初加盟

booost technologies株式会社

統合型SXプラットフォーム「サステナビリティERP（※1）」の提供により企業のサステナビリティ・トランスフォーメーション（SX）（※2）の加速を支援するbooost technologies株式会社（東京都品川区、代表取締役：青井宏憲 以下 当社）は、CSRD（企業持続可能性報告指令）および、ESRS（欧州サステナビリティ報告基準）の開示対応に向けて、EUの持続可能性報告基準を策定・更新し、欧州委員会に助言を行う民間団体、EFRAG（欧州財務報告諮問グループEuropean Financial Reporting Advisory Group：EFRAG）のイニシアティブである「Friends of EFRAG」に2024年9月に日本企業として初めて加盟いたしましたので、お知らせいたします。

この度の加盟により、EFRAGからの情報収集を強化することで、欧州に現地法人や取引先のある日本企業のCSRD/ESRS（※3）の開示対応を後押しし、持続可能性報告の強化に貢献して参ります。

Japanese followed by English translation.

■「Friends of EFRAG」加盟の背景・目的

当社は、国際開示基準に準拠した環境、社会、ガバナンス等の1,200以上のデータポイントに対応したサステナビリティ情報の収集、集計を自動化し、リアルタイムでのモニタリングを可能とする統合型SXプラットフォーム、サステナビリティERP「booost Sustainability Cloud」の開発提供を行っています。サステナビリティERPの提供を通じて、企業のサプライヤーやグループ会社を含むグローバルかつ広範なサステナビリティデータ収集および分析をすることにより、情報開示の効率化やデータに基づく企業価値の向上を支援しています。

近年、企業の非財務情報開示に対する義務化が進んでおり、特にEUでは、大企業に対して環境・社会・ガバナンス（ESG）への影響の開示を求める新たなEU規則であるCSRDの導入により、企業のESG情報開示が義務化されるなど、グローバルな規制環境が大きく変化しています。これらの新しい規制は挑戦的ではありますが、同時に持続可能な資本主義の新しい時代を築くための機会でもあります。

持続可能な社会の実現に向け、グローバル展開を行う日本企業のESG経営を推進してきた当社が「Friends of EFRAG」に加盟し、欧州における財務および持続可能性の報告基準のより深い知識やノウハウを得ることが、顧客のCSRD/ESRSへの対応を加速させるための重要な一歩であると考え、この度加盟をする運びとなりました。

■活動内容

日本企業として初めて「Friends of EFRAG」に加盟することで、以下のように欧州持続可能性報告強化の実現に貢献をし、企業価値の向上と持続可能なビジネスモデルの構築を目指すとともに、ESG開示におけるリーディングカンパニーの地位を確立して参ります。

●CSRD/ESRSに関する最新情報の入手： EFRAGから直接、CSRD/ESRSに関する最新情報を入手し、開示対応の精度向上を図ります。

●EFRAGとの連携強化：EFRAGが主催するイベントへの参加や、代表者との交流の機会を通じて、国際的なネットワークを構築し、グローバルなESGトレンドを把握し、また当社が主催するセミナーやイベントへ「Friends of EFRAG」に加盟するメンバーの招待が可能になることで、有益な情報交換を実現します。

「Friends of EFRAG」ウェブサイト(https://www.efrag.org/en/about-us/friends-of-efrag)

■booost technologies株式会社について

当社は、国際開示基準に準拠し、環境、社会、ガバナンス等の1,200以上のデータポイントに対応したサステナビリティ情報の収集、集計の自動化および、リアルタイムでのモニタリングを可能とする統合型SXプラットフォーム、サステナビリティERP（※1）「booost Sustainability Cloud」の開発提供を行っています。「booost Sustainability Cloud」は、グローバルに対応したデータガバナンス機能を搭載しており、グループやサプライチェーンを含む組織において多階層の承認フローの実装が可能であるほか、第三者保証等にも対応すべく設計したプラットフォームであり、サステナビリティ情報の開示に向けて発生する各業務を効率化・最適化する機能をフェーズ毎に包括的に提供しています。提供開始以降、大企業を中心に、80ヶ国以上、約2,000社186,000拠点以上（2024年10月末時点）に導入されています。また、サステナビリティコンサルティング事業も展開しており、SX（サステナビリティ・トランスフォーメーション）領域において、企業のプロジェクト推進に伴走し企業価値向上に貢献しています。

＜会社概要＞

会社名： booost technologies株式会社

所在地： 東京都品川区大崎一丁目6 番4 号新大崎勧業ビルディング10階

設 立： 2015年4月15日

代表者： 代表取締役 青井 宏憲

資本金： 1億円

事業内容： ・「booost Sustainability Cloud」の開発運営

・サステナビリティコンサルティングサービスの提供

コーポレートサイト：https://booost-tech.com/

booost及びBOOOSTは、booost technologies株式会社の登録商標です。

（※1）サステナビリティERP「booost Sustainability Cloud」は、自社およびサプライヤーのサステナビリティ情報を管理する“統合型SXプラットフォーム”です。国際開示基準に準拠した環境、社会、ガバナンス等の1,200以上のデータポイントに対応したサステナビリティ関連情報の収集、集計を自動化し、リアルタイムでのモニタリングを可能にします。グローバルに対応したデータガバナンス機能を搭載しており、グループやサプライチェーンを含む組織において多階層の承認フローの実装が可能であるほか、第三者保証等にも対応すべく設計したプラットフォームであり、サステナビリティ関連情報の開示に向けて発生する各業務を効率化・最適化する機能をフェーズ毎に包括的に提供しています。提供開始以降、80ヶ国以上、大企業を中心に約2,000社（186,000拠点以上。2024年10月末時点）に導入されています。

（※2）サステナビリティ・トランスフォーメーション（SX）とは

社会のサステナビリティと企業のサステナビリティを「同期化」させていくこと、及びそのために必要な経営・事業変革（トランスフォーメーション）を指す。「同期化」とは、社会の持続可能性に資する長期的な価値提供を行うことを通じて、社会の持続可能性の向上を図るとともに、自社の長期的かつ持続的に成長原資を生み出す力（稼ぐ力）の向上と更なる価値創出へとつなげていくことを意味している。（出典：伊藤レポート3.0(https://www.meti.go.jp/shingikai/economy/sustainable_sx/pdf/20220830_1.pdf)）

（※3）CSRD：Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive（企業サステナビリティ報告指令） ,ESRS：European Sustainability Reporting Standards（欧州サステナビリティ報告基準）

booost technologies Becomes the First Company in Japan to Join EFRAG's "Friends of EFRAG" Initiative

Contributing to Strengthening Sustainability Reporting in Preparation for CSRD/ESRS Compliance.

booost technologies Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shinagawa, Tokyo; CEO: Hirokazu Aoi; hereafter referred to as "the Company"), which provides the integrated SX platform "Sustainability ERP" (※1) to accelerate corporate Sustainability Transformation (SX) (※2), is pleased to announce that in September 2024, it became the first Japanese company to join the "Friends of EFRAG" initiative. This initiative is led by the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG), a private organization responsible for developing and updating EU sustainability reporting standards and providing recommendations to the European Commission in preparation for compliance with the CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and ESRS (European Sustainability Reporting Standards).

Full English text :https://booost-tech.com/news/4191147#:~:text=booost%20technologies%20Becomes%20the%20First%20Company%20in%20Japan%20to%20Join%20EFRAG%27s%20%22Friends%20of%20EFRAG%22%20Initiative

website:booost technologies inc.(https://booost-tech.com/)

booost and BOOOST are registered trademarks of booost technologies inc.

(※1) The Sustainability ERP "booost Sustainability Cloud" is an integrated SX platform for managing sustainability information of both the company and its suppliers. It automates the collection and aggregation of sustainability-related data, including more than 1,200 data points related to environment, society, governance, etc., in compliance with international disclosure standards. The platform enables real-time monitoring and features global data governance capabilities, allowing for multi-layered approval workflows within organizations, including those in supply chains. It is designed to accommodate third-party verification and streamline/optimize operations related to sustainability data disclosure, offering comprehensive functions in phases. Since its launch, it has been introduced to approximately 2,000 companies (with over 186,000 sites as of October 2024) across more than 80 countries, mainly large corporations.

(※2) Sustainability Transformation (SX) refers to the synchronization of societal sustainability and corporate sustainability, as well as the necessary business and management transformations to achieve this. "Synchronization" means improving societal sustainability through the provision of long-term value that contributes to social sustainability while enhancing the company's ability to generate long-term, sustainable growth (profitability) and drive further value creation. (Source: Ito Report 3.0)

(※3) CSRD: Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive, ESRS: European Sustainability Reporting Standards