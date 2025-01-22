commissureが「NVIDIA Inception Program」に認定されました

株式会社commissure

触覚技術の社会実装を推進する株式会社commissure（本社：東京都目黒区、代表取締役CEO 溝橋正輝・代表取締役CTO 堀江新、以下「commissure」）は、GPUを活用したAIコンピューティングのリーディングカンパニー、NVIDIA Corporation（本社：米国カリフォルニア州サンタ・クララ、以下：NVIDIA）のAIスタートアップ支援プログラム「NVIDIA Inception Program」に参加しました。

commissureは今後、本プログラムを活用し、生成AIを活用したハプティクス領域における社会実装にさらに注力してまいります。

【NVIDIA Inception Program概要】

NVIDIA Inception Programは、製品開発、プロトタイピング、市場導入などの重要な場面でスタートアップ企業を支援します。NVIDIA Inception Programのメンバーには、NVIDIAが提供するデジタルスキル育成プログラムであるNVIDIA Deep Learning Instituteのクレジット、マーケティングや技術面での支援など、スタートアップ企業の成長を後押しする様々なツールが提供されます。

URL：https://www.nvidia.com/ja-jp/startups/

【株式会社commissure概要】

2023年1月設立。東京大学先端科学技術研究センター 稲見・門内研究室発、JST ERATO稲見自在化身体プロジェクト発ベンチャー。独自の触覚提示手法を始めとしたテクノロジーを研究開発しており、身体性を伴う感覚の記録・再生・生成技術を通じた感覚資産の流通を目指している。

会社HP：https://commissure.co.jp

commissure Joins NVIDIA Inception Program to Accelerate Social Implementation of Haptic Technology

commissure inc. (Headquarters: Meguro-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Masaki Mizohashi; CTO: Arata Horie; hereinafter “commissure”), a company dedicated to advancing the social implementation of haptic technology, has joined the “NVIDIA Inception Program,” an AI startup support initiative by NVIDIA Corporation (Headquarters: Santa Clara, California, USA; hereinafter “NVIDIA”), a leading provider of GPU-based AI computing.

By leveraging this program, commissure will further focus on bringing generative AI solutions to the haptics domain.







About the NVIDIA Inception Program

The NVIDIA Inception Program supports startups at critical stages of product development, prototyping, and market introduction. Members of the NVIDIA Inception Program are provided with various tools to support startup growth, including credits for NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, NVIDIA's digital skills development program, as well as marketing and technical support.

URL: https://www.nvidia.com/ja-jp/startups/







About commissure Inc.

Founded in January 2023, commissure originated from the Information Somatics Laboratory at the Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology (RCAST), The University of Tokyo, and from the JST ERATO Inami Jizai-Body Project. The company researches and develops an array of technologies-most notably its proprietary haptic feedback methods-with the aim of enabling the recording, playback, and generation of embodied sensations. By doing so, commissure strives to create a new market for what it calls “sensory assets.”

・ Company Website: https://commissure.co.jp

