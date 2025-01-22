生成AIのプロダクト開発を推進する株式会社エクスプラザ、「NVIDIA Inception Program」のパートナー企業に認定

株式会社エクスプラザ

＜English Follows＞

価値ある生成AIのプロダクト開発・社会実装を行う「EXPLAZA 生成AI Partner」をはじめ、デジタルコンテンツを自動生成するAIサービス「Mark」など、生成AIを活用した社会実装を行う株式会社エクスプラザ（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役：高橋 一生、以下「当社」）は、GPUを活用したAIコンピューティングのリーディングカンパニーであるNVIDIA Corporation（本社：米国カリフォルニア州サンタ・クララ、以下「NVIDIA」）が提供するAIスタートアップ支援プログラム「NVIDIA Inception Program」のパートナー企業に認定されましたことをお知らせします。

当社は、生成AIを活用したアプリケーション開発やAIエージェント構築、独自モデル開発など、多岐にわたるソリューションを提供しており、これまでに多くの企業や団体と連携し、AIプロダクトの実現を支援してきました。今回のNVIDIA Inception Programへの参加を通じて、NVIDIAの最先端技術や専門知識を活用し、生成AIを活用したプロダクト開発をさらに加速させてまいります。

■ NVIDIA Inception Program概要

NVIDIA Inception Programは、スタートアップ企業のイノベーションと成長を支援するために設計されたプログラムです。本プログラムのメンバーには、最新の開発者向けリソースやトレーニングへのアクセス、NVIDIAハードウェアおよびソフトウェアが提供されます。

当社は、このプログラムを活用し、生成AIを活用したプロダクト開発をさらに推進してまいります。

URL：https://www.nvidia.com/ja-jp/startups/

■ 株式会社エクスプラザ概要

株式会社エクスプラザ

「プロダクトの力で豊かな暮らしをつくる」をミッションに、価値ある生成AIのプロダクト開発・社会実装を行う「EXPLAZA 生成AI Partner」をはじめ、デジタルコンテンツを自動生成するAIサービス「Mark」など、生成AIを活用した社会実装を行い、より人々が「豊か」になっていく世界を実現します。



【会社概要】

会社名：株式会社エクスプラザ

本社：東京都港区六本木４丁目８-５和幸ビル

設立：2020年7月3日

代表取締役CEO：高橋 一生

コーポレートサイト：https://explaza.jp

「EXPLAZA 生成AI Partner」について：https://explaza.jp/genai-partner

「Mark」について：https://welcome.mark-ai.jp

＜English Follows＞

EXPLAZA Inc., Driving Innovation in Generative AI Product Development, Joins the NVIDIA Inception Program as a Partner Company

EXPLAZA Inc. has been recognized as a partner company in the NVIDIA Inception Program, offered by NVIDIA, a global leader in GPU development.

EXPLAZA Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazuki Takahashi; hereinafter referred to as "our company"), which drives the development and social implementation of valuable generative AI products such as "EXPLAZA Generative AI Partner" and the AI service "Mark" for automated digital content generation, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a partner company in the NVIDIA Inception Program. This program is offered by NVIDIA Corporation (Headquarters: Santa Clara, California, USA; hereinafter referred to as "NVIDIA"), a global leader in GPU-powered AI computing.

Our company provides a wide range of solutions, including generative AI-powered application development, AI agent construction, and custom model development. We have collaborated with numerous companies and organizations to support the realization of AI-driven products. By participating in the NVIDIA Inception Program, we aim to further accelerate our generative AI product development by leveraging NVIDIA's cutting-edge technology and expertise.

■ NVIDIA Inception Program Overview

The NVIDIA Inception Program is designed to support the innovation and growth of startup companies. It provides access to the latest developer resources, training, NVIDIA hardware, and software, among other benefits.

Our company will leverage this program to further accelerate the development of generative AI-powered products.

URL: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/startups

■ About EXPLAZA Inc.

Mission

With the mission of "Creating a Richer Life Through the Power of Products," EXPLAZA Inc. is dedicated to the development and social implementation of valuable generative AI products. Through initiatives such as "EXPLAZA Generative AI Partner" and the AI service "Mark," which automates digital content generation, we aim to leverage generative AI to create a world where people can experience greater richness and fulfillment in their lives.

Company Overview

Company Name: EXPLAZA Inc.

Headquarters: Wako Building, 4-8-5 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo

Established: July 3, 2020

CEO: Kazuki Takahashi

Corporate Website: https://explaza.jp

About "EXPLAZA Generative AI Partner": https://explaza.jp/genai-partner

About "Mark": https://welcome.mark-ai.jp