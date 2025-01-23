Leading Startup Square M&Aの包括的支援サービス（M&A Total Exe）を提供開始

株式会社Leading Startup Square

Leading Startup Square（本社：〒135-0061 東京都江東区豊洲三丁目2番24号 豊洲フォレシア10階、代表取締役：御幡 勇気、以下、LSSという）は、2025年1月23日より新たにM&Aの包括的支援サービス(M&A Total Exe）の提供を開始致しました。（詳細はこちら(https://lss.events/service/ma-total-exe/)）

本サービスは、スタートアップ企業の成長を支援するための「M＆A・PMIサービス」となっており、LSSの創業者、共同設立パートナー、ならびに会員企業が連携し、各分野における専門性を集約した体制でM&A戦略の策定から実行支援までをトータルにサポートし、企業の成長に貢献する重要な一歩を支援を提供して参ります。

サービスの提供にあたり、以下の会社が参画し、M&A戦略の策定から最適なマッチング、契約締結、さらにはPMIに至る全プロセスを一気通貫で提供する仕組みを構築しており、実績豊富な専門企業との協働を通じて、質の高い支援を実現致します。

【本サービスにご協力頂ける企業様のご紹介】

・株式会社日本Ｍ＆Ａセンター(https://www.nihon-ma.co.jp/)[東証プライム]（LSS会員）

・あいわ税理士法人(https://www.aiwa-tax.or.jp/)（LSS会員）

・株式会社ファイナンス・プロデュース(https://finance-produce.com/)（株式会社JDSC[東証グロース]連結子会社）（共同設立パートナー）

・株式会社ライズ・コンサルティング・グループ(https://www.rise-cg.co.jp/)[東証グロース]（創業者）

・法律事務所ZeLo・外国法共同事業(https://zelojapan.com/)（創業者）

[Eng]

Leading Startup Square (Headquartered on the 10th floor of Toyosu Foresea, 3-2-24 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo 135-0061, led by CEO Yuki Mihata), is excited to announce the launch of its new M&A service, “M&A Total Exe,” starting January 23, 2025.

This service is designed as an “M&A and PMI service” to support the growth of startup companies. It leverages the collaboration of LSS founders, co-founding partners, and member companies to provide comprehensive support from the formulation of M&A strategies to their execution. By consolidating expertise across various fields, this service represents a significant step in contributing to the growth of businesses.

For the provision of this service, the following companies have joined forces to establish a system that offers seamless support across all processes, including the formulation of M&A strategies, optimal matching, contract execution, and even PMI. By collaborating with experienced and highly skilled professional companies, this service ensures the delivery of high-quality support.

[Introduction of the companies supporting this service]

・Nihon M&A Center Inc.(https://www.nihon-ma.co.jp/) [TSE Prime Market]（LSS Member）

・AIWA TAX ADVISORY SINGAPORE PTE. LTD.(https://www.aiwa-tax.or.jp/)（LSS Member）

・Finance Produce Inc.(https://finance-produce.com/) (A consolidated subsidiary of JDSC Corporation [TSE Growth Market]) (Co-founding Partner)

・Rise Consulting Group,Inc.(https://www.rise-cg.co.jp/) [TSE Growth Market]（Founder）

・ZeLo, a Foreign Law Joint Enterprise(https://zelojapan.com/)（Founder）

支援内容 [Scope of Support]

M＆A・PMIの包括支援サービスの特徴 [Features of “M&A Total Ex"]

１.エンドツーエンドのサポート [End-to-End Support]

LSSに所属するM&Aに精通した各企業が連携することで、戦略から契約、PMIまでの一気通貫でスムーズな進行を実現します。

[Eng]

LSS unites M&A experts to deliver seamless, end-to-end support, from strategy and deal execution to post-merger integration (PMI).

This collaborative approach ensures smooth, efficient progress throughout the entire process.

２.柔軟な対応力 [Flexible Adaptability]

異なる支援領域間の調整もLSS内で対応でき、クライアントのニーズに応じた柔軟な対応が可能です。

[Eng]

LSS facilitates coordination across different support areas, enabling flexible solutions tailored to client needs.

３.圧倒的なマッチング力 [Exceptional matchmaking power]

LSSの国内外の広範なネットワークを活かし、買い手・売り手双方の最適なパートナーを迅速にマッチングします。

[Eng]

Leveraging LSS’s extensive network, we swiftly match the ideal partners for both buyers and sellers, ensuring efficient and successful transactions.

４.明確な料金体系 [Transparent Pricing]

透明性のある料金体系で、隠れたコストや不透明な費用が発生しない安心できるプランを提供します。

[Eng]

We offer a transparent pricing structure, ensuring no hidden costs or unclear fees, providing a reliable plan for our clients.

サービス料金について [Pricing for the Service]

今後の展開 [Future Outlook]

LSSは、スタートアップ企業の成長と成功を支援するため、M&Aを単なる売却や買収の手段ではなく、企業が描く未来のビジョンを実現し持続可能な発展を可能にするための重要な戦略と捉えています。

日本の有望なスタートアップが直面する多岐にわたる課題や未知の挑戦に寄り添い、的確なアドバイスと最適なパートナーシップを通じて、価値創造のプロセスをともに進めることで企業一社一社が目指す理想を実現し、スタートアップエコシステム全体の発展を促進する存在として、挑戦し続ける皆様と共に未来を切り拓いて参ります。

[Eng]

LSS is a community resulting from co-creation and originating from Japan that dedicated to supporting Japanese startups with the potential to create global social impact and achieve international success.

Guided by three core values-“Pursuit of Quality,” “Mutual Support,” and “Commitment”-

LSS carefully selects startups capable of leading the world in innovation and growth.

Within this exclusive ecosystem, driven by trust, founders with unparalleled ambition and vision collaborate as external CXOs for one another, fostering mutual support and shared growth.

Through this powerful network, LSS is committed to building a robust platform where visionary leaders can thrive and accelerate their journey toward global impact.

※LSSでは多岐にわたるイベントやカンファレンスを実施いたしております。

公式サイトや各種SNSにて最新情報をアップいたしますので、ぜひご覧ください。

Official HP(https://lss.events/)

Official X (formerly Twitter)(https://twitter.com/lss_japan)

Official Facebook(https://www.facebook.com/lss20231205)

Official LINE(https://lin.ee/hpAJJni)

[Eng]

At LSS, we host a wide variety of events and conferences, offering valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and collaboration.

Please stay up with our latest announcements and event details from our website or following us on social media.

We look forward to keeping you informed and engaged!

【Contact】

https://lss.events/contact/